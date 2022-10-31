Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Related
Crews to replace Creeper Trail bridge near South Fork Holston River
(WJHL) — A $42-million project that will widen Route 58 in Damascus will also see that the Creeper Trail’s bridge over South Fork Holston River is replaced. A release from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) states that crews will work on the Route 58 project just east of Route 708 (Bethel Road) to Route […]
supertalk929.com
Kingsport’s Main Street Rebuild Set To Begin This Week
A long awaited and important road project for a gateway to Downtown Kingsport gets underway this week. The 20 million dollar rebuild of Main Street will begin on the Kingsport Area Transit Service side of Main Street and will progress westward toward Broad Street. Over the past century, the soils underneath Main Street have weakened and new asphalt has simply failed within a few years. The road will be completely dug up and rebuilt, along with placing phone and cable lines underground and relocating power lines to the opposite side of the street. The improvement and beautification project is expected to be completed in two years.
wcyb.com
Food City named 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City has been named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer, in recognition of the company's efforts to hire candidates with disabilities and other barriers to employment. The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) awarded Food City. “We would like to thank...
wcyb.com
10 fires in 10 days in parts of Southwest Virginia, the American Red Cross responds
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Workers at the American Red Cross in Bristol, Virginia told News 5 they've responded to 10 house fires in the past 10 days. They said 20 adults and 13 children were victims of these fires, which took place all across Southwest Virginia. Now, Red Cross...
supertalk929.com
Bristol Virginia Holds First Landfill Open House Meeting
Bristol Virginia City leaders held the first information and update Open House concerning progress being made on the cleanup of the now closed Bristol, Virginia landfill. City leaders met with the public last night to present updates on the city’s lawsuit dictated cleanup. Cost estimates show it will take 30 million dollars to stop the flow of foul smells wafting into the air from the landfill. Vice Mayor Neal Osborne says the open house was held after a recommendation from an expert panel and others will be held in the near future.
supertalk929.com
Updates On Efforts To Cleanup Landfill Being Provided
Information and updates concerning Bristol, Virginia’s efforts to clean up it’s now closed landfill will be provided Tuesday evening. City officials and other experts will be on hand to provided concerned citizens with updates on the progress of the cleanup process, that hopefully will finally snuff out foul odors coming from the facility, that stopped taking trash in September. The open house will be held at the City Council chambers beginning at six pm. Meanwhile, the Virginia Attorney General’s office is now assisting in providing oversight of the Bristol Virginia Landfill remediation project.
Bristol Healing Hands Health Center expanding after $400K donation
A health center in Bristol, Tennessee is set for a dental expansion following a $400,000 donation.
Wilkes County teacher killed in crash after driver hits deer, swerves into oncoming traffic
SPARTA, N.C. (WGHP) — A Wilkes County teacher has died after a crash on N.C. 18 in Alleghany County, according to Highway Patrol. At about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 18, near N.C. 88, in Alleghany County. Troopers say a 2016 Ford F-150 was heading north on N.C. 18 when […]
Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
wcyb.com
RV crashes into Cracker Barrel restaurant in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — An RV has crashed into the Cracker Barrel Old County Store and Restaurant, off Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia. The RV crash happened Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
supertalk929.com
Two Tennessee residents charged in Bristol, Virginia break-in
Two Tennessee residents are jailed in Washington County, Virginia after they were spotted trespassing in the 10000 block of Oak Grove Road in Bristol. Lisa Michelle Moore, 30, of Bristol, Tennessee, and Thomas Michael Meeks, Jr., 30, of Blountville, are facing numerous charges including breaking and entering in connection to the Friday incident.
1 dead after vehicle hits boulder during Scott Co. crash
One person was injured and another killed after a crash in Scott County, Virginia on Friday, police report.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
wcyb.com
Church Hill man killed in crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A Church Hill, Tennessee, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash. It happened Friday evening on Route 713 Stanley Valley Road in Scott County, Virginia. According to the Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2019 Honda Civic was traveling east when he lost...
Virginia AG’s office now involved in Bristol, Virginia landfill remediation
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia attorney general’s office is now involved in providing oversight of the Bristol, Virginia landfill remediation project, according to City Manager Randall Eads. In a statement, Eads said the city “welcomes additional court oversight of the entire remediation process implementing the findings of an expert panel report to address odor […]
993thex.com
Speed investigated as contributing factor in fatal Scott County crash
One person is dead and another was seriously injured during a crash that happened in Scott County on Friday evening. According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened on Route 713 just a mile West of Route 637. A vehicle reportedly ran off the right side of the road, struck...
supertalk929.com
South Fork Utility lifts boil water advisory
A boil water advisory for the Weaver Pike area of Bristol, Tennessee has been lifted on Tuesday. According to the South Fork Utility District, the alert happened after two water main breaks happened within days of each other last week. This resulted in outages in and around the Weaver Pike...
supertalk929.com
Kingsport lifts burn ban following recent rainfall
Recent rainfall has improved dry conditions, leading Kingsport’s fire marshal to lift the city-wide burn ban. This ban was put into place last week as conditions were dry and city firefighters responded to numerous burning incidents across Kingsport. Fire Marshal Chris Vandagriff says outdoor burning is now permitted for...
Firefighter killed in Watauga Co. crash; suspect charged with DWI, authorities say
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own who was taken in a deadly crash north of Boone. The man accused of causing it has been charged with driving while impaired, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened at 8:15...
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas in Tennessee's oldest town: Jonesborough announces plans for annual, nighttime Christmas parade
Tennessee’s oldest town on Tuesday announced it’s plans for the annual Jonesborough nighttime Christmas Parade. The parade will be held Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough.
Comments / 0