CNBC
Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next
For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
The Fed no longer has a choice. Prepare for a recession.
Many economists and analysts see the US economy as a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly and, according to some, the country has entered a recession. Overall employment growth, on the other hand, has been much faster than normal.
Think the Energy Crisis Is Bad? Wait Until Next Winter
Jayanti is an Eastern Europe energy policy expert. She served for ten years as a U.S. diplomat, including as the Energy Chief at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine (2018-2020), and as international energy counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce (2020-2021). She is currently the Managing Director of Eney, a U.S.-Ukrainian decarbonization company.
U.S. Faces Inflation Timebomb Poised to Explode Just Before the Holidays
After two difficult years for the global economy and in the midst of an energy crisis fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. diesel inventories are currently "unacceptably low," National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Bloomberg TV last week. This supply crunch is raising concerns among analysts...
China's Rare Earth Metals Monopoly Could Be Coming to an End
The transition away from fossil fuel to clean energy will not nullify the global competition over natural resources.
Treasury announces new Series I bond rate after nearly $1 billion day
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Investors moved quickly Friday to secure Series I bonds with an annualized 9.62% rate before the U.S. Treasury announced a new rate Tuesday. Starting Nov. 1, Series I savings bonds will earn a composite rate of 6.89%. This rate will reflect on bonds issued from now until April 30, 2023. The interest rate is a combination of a fixed annual rate and an inflation rate that is adjusted every six months. Saving bond rates will next be set on May 1, 2023.
ihodl.com
Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Considers Reducing Staff by 20%: Report
Galaxy Digital, a crypto-focused financial services firm, is considering laying off as much as 20% to weather the market's downturn, Bloomberg has learned, citing people close to the firm. The number means that...
The myth of U.S. energy independence
Politicians talk about energy independence and the current pain at the pump. But what they and most Americans don’t understand is the U.S. is not energy independent and has not been so since 1953. It has been 69 years since the U.S. has produced enough petroleum to meet the daily domestic demand of now 18.684 […] The post The myth of U.S. energy independence appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ihodl.com
Singapore Urges Crypto Business to Comply with Sanctions against Russia
Cryptocurrency business in Singapore should comply with sanctions against Russia, as the country tries to circumvent them with digital assets, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Monday. According to a report...
The 2023 Recession
Economist Larry Summers has said again that the Federal Reserve should keep raising rates aggressively to tame inflation.
NASDAQ
Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever
During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
ihodl.com
Dapper Labs Cuts 22% Staff as NFT Market Cooling Off: Report
Blockchain developer Dapper Labs has laid off around 22% of its employees in a rush to reorganize its business as NFT trading volumes decline, BetaKit has learned. In an internal letter to staff,...
ihodl.com
Bakkt Acquires Trading Platform Apex Crypto for $200M
Cryptocurrency marketplace Bakkt has announced it will acquire cryptocurrency trading platform Apex Crypto for up to $200 million. The company said in a press release that the deal is expected to "significantly bolster"...
ihodl.com
Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Acquires 3,843 Antminer S19J Pro for $5.9M
CleanSpark, an American bitcoin (EXANTE: Bitcoin) mining company, has extended its mining fleet by purchasing an additional 3,843 units of the Antminer S19J Pro machines for $5.9 million. The company announced in a...
BBC
Blackouts would be last resort, says National Grid
Blackouts would be a last resort this winter if energy supplies run low, National Grid has told the BBC. Its boss, John Pettigrew, said its "base case" assumption was the UK would have enough supplies to meet heating and lighting demand this winter. However, he added that short rolling power...
The Fed's interest rate hikes helped make this weekend's $1.6 billion Powerball prize the largest lottery jackpot in US history
This weekend's $1.6 billion Powerball ballooned due to the Fed's rate hikes. But if the winner accepts the lump sum, they'll only get about half that.
A soft landing is a 'very probable scenario,' and Fed rate hikes to 5.25% would be a big overshoot, portfolio manager says
"I think 5 and a quarter is going to be a big overshoot in retrospect, and the funds rate ultimately will land somewhere lower than that."
ihodl.com
Crypto Exchange Deribit Suffers $28M Hacker Attack
Cryptocurrency exchange Deribit said in a that its hot wallets have been hacked, resulting in a loss of $28 million. The attacker reportedly managed to gain access to both ether (ETH) wallet and bitcoin (BTC) wallet.
ihodl.com
Binance Founder Expects 90% of Musk's Ideas for Twitter to Fail
The majority of Elon Musk's ideas for Twitter will likely not work out as it will take time and efforts before the new groundbreaking ideas will be revealed, Binance Founder, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), told Fortune in an interview.
