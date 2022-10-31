Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Historic High Temps Near You! How Hot Will it Be in Upstate NY in November?
When the calendar hits November, and you're preparing to walk out the door of your home in the morning, you plan on grabbing a coat, right?. By this time of the year, it's usually pretty chilly in Upstate New York. The leaves have long-since turned colors, and are in the process of falling to the ground in bunches. We move from Halloween preparation, to Thanksgiving preparation, all with an eye on the holiday season.
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
Duanesburg felon indicted for firearm possession
A Duanesburg man was ordered to be detained on Thursday.
Zeldin draws big crowd outside Albany: 'People are energized'
Like Trump, GOP gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin took the size of the crowd as a sign of his momentum.
Longfellows in Saratoga Springs officially closing
Longfellows Hotel & Restaurant, located at 500 Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs, is reportedly set to close. According to a notice on the New York State Department of Labor website, Longfellows will close on January 22, 2023.
Beauty pageant coming to Aviation Mall
This month, things are getting beautiful at the Aviation Mall. The mall announced on Wednesday that it will host the Sunburst Beauty Pageant this month.
Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal
With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
Unforgettable Country Concert Coming to MVP Arena in Albany
The Home Team Tour is coming to Albany for an unforgettable country concert next year. Thomas Rhett will hit the MVP Arena next June. He'll be bringing Cole Swindell and Nate Smith along for the Home Team Tour in June. VENUE: MVP Arena. ON SALE DATE: Friday, November 11 at...
WNYT
Ravena woman successfully fights fears to pursue dreams
Nicole Dorr of Ravena received an award for her work ethic. A supervisor had some very kind things to say about her. It may not seem like a big deal, but you have no idea how far she’s come. Dorr has anxiety and a learning disorder, which stopped her...
Church unearths 156-year-old mystery gravestone
When the staff at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church prepared for the installation of a new statue of its namesake, they expected a straightforward process. Patio pavers went to work to flatten the spot where a new statue of St. Micheal now stands - and in the process, a mystery was unearthed.
A bus full of fans from Albany is coming for SU women’s exhibition vs. Le Moyne
Syracuse, N.Y. — Olivia Owens and Le Moyne graduate student Saeeda Abdul-Aziz have been playing basketball together since eighth grade. In one game during their junior season, Owens scored 30 for Niskayuna High School, but Abdul-Aziz responded with 29 points to lead Mohonasen to a three-point win.
Police conduct underage drinking detail in Rensselaer County
Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Rensselaer County, scoping out 20 businesses.
Person airlifted after Schenectady crash
A person was airlifted Friday morning after a serious crash on Broadway in Schenectady.
Renovations complete at Glens Falls HHHN center
At the corner where Broad Street meets Hudson Avenue, things have been busy. The strip leading up to the intersection is home to a recently-rebuilt Stewart's Shops location, and a Hudson Headwaters Health Network building that has undergone some long-needed renovations. This week, the work is done at that crowded corner.
New York State Police Confirms Sergeant’s Line Of Duty Death
A New York State Police Sergeant, a young father from the Hudson Valley, passed away. On Tuesday, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced with "deep regret and sadness the Line of Duty death" of recently retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales. New York State Police Sergeant, Former...
Retired Sheriff hopes for justice in 1974 cold case
Cobleskill, N.Y.(News10)-The retired Schoharie County Sheriff is marking another sad anniversary in a 48-year-old cold case. The case surrounds the murder of a SUNY Cobleskill student who went missing on this day back in 1974. Tony Desmond took News10’s Anya Tucker back to the lonely road outside of Cobleskill that still haunts him to this […]
Inaugural Troy Glow festival dates announced
The Arts Center of the Capital Region has announced the inaugural "Troy Glow" event, a public art light festival in downtown Troy that will kick off on Sunday, December 4.
UAlbany contractor to pay $9k for lack of insurance
An Albany construction company owner will serve a three-year conditional discharge, and pay $9,000 in restitution, following a second conviction for violating state worker's compensation law.
Upstate NY Service Dog is Stewart’s Ice Cream Biggest Fan
I think its safe to say one of the most popular, if not THE most popular, ice cream in New York State comes from Stewart's Shops. There's no argument that the ice cream is delicious. There are even awards to prove it. In 2022, Stewart's won the top prize at the World Dairy Expo. 4 of Stewart's flavors took home top awards, Peanut Butter Pandemonium, Mint Cookie Crumble, Mango Dragon Fruit, and Salty Carmel.
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0