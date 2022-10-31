ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Watch: Guthrie Football at Shawnee (Week 10)

The Guthrie Bluejays (7-2) go on the road for the regular season finale in Shawnee (0-9). The Kick-Off Show begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Kick-Off at 7 p.m. Be sure to join Chris, Phil, and Ronnie with all the exciting action.
GUTHRIE, OK
Indiana cruises over Saint Francis in exhibition

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana appears ready for the regular season after a 104-59 exhibition win over Saint Francis at Assembly Hall on Thursday. Leading the Hoosiers was senior Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored a team-high 19 points on Thursday. Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino also impressed the Assembly Hall crowd with 15 points, including a few acrobatic […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Veterans Appreciation Luncheon to take place in Langston

The Wm Conrad Veterans Memorial Gardens will be open for tours before the Luncheon begins from 9:30am – 11:00am. The 8th Annual Fred Gragg Veterans Appreciation Luncheon will start at 11 a.m. at the Langston University Wesley Foundation Building, 777 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive in Langston. This informal, fun, fellowship was initiated as a breakfast in 2015 by U.S. Marine Veteran Fred Gragg of Bartlesville. Mr. Gragg was so impressed with the development of the Wm Conrad Veterans Memorial Gardens by Founder Stewart A. Williams, that he too wanted to salute Veterans and to financially support Mr. Williams’ dynamic effort. Mr. Gragg will serve as the Master of Ceremony of his named event for the very first time.
LANGSTON, OK
Visit the 51st Annual Holiday Mart by The Junior League of Indianapolis

The Junior League of Indianapolis (JLI) unveils their 51st annual Holiday Mart shopping event on November 17. This year’s event, which runs through November 20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, Blue Ribbon Pavilion, will feature nearly 90 curated merchants and artisans offering unique home goods, jewelry, fashion and more. In addition to attracting vendors from around the country, Holiday Mart 2022 will highlight the Junior League’s latest commitment to supporting central Indiana children who are involved in the foster or kinship care system.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?

A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana. Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
No turkey on turkey day

Due to the cost and possible shortage of turkey this year, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has announced their annual Thanksgiving meals will feature chicken this year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility

Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
RUSHVILLE, IN
'Queen of True Crime' expands podcasting business in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Ashley Flowers has come a long way since podcasting from her home. She now has nearly three dozen employees working out of an office building in Broad Ripple. "I went from by myself in my spare room to now having 35 team members who are now helping me create the shows that we put out every week. It's wild," said Flowers. "We have producers and writers and researchers, fact checkers, reporters.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Meijer Grocery is heading to a second state

Meijer intends to build a 90,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery store in Noblesville, Indiana, according to a Thursday tweet from the city’s government. Plans call for construction of the supermarket — which would be a fraction of the size of the supercenters that comprise the vast majority of Meijer’s store fleet — to begin in 2023, the Indianapolis Star reported. The store is slated to be part of a development on the west side of Noblesville known as the Promenade that will also include locations run by retailers such as pharmacy chain CVS and auto parts store Pep Boys, according to a map of the real estate project posted by the Indianapolis suburb. This would be the second Meijer location in the area after its supercenter in east Noblesville.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

