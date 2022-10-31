Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
guthrienewspage.com
Watch: Guthrie Football at Shawnee (Week 10)
The Guthrie Bluejays (7-2) go on the road for the regular season finale in Shawnee (0-9). The Kick-Off Show begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Kick-Off at 7 p.m. Be sure to join Chris, Phil, and Ronnie with all the exciting action.
Indiana cruises over Saint Francis in exhibition
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana appears ready for the regular season after a 104-59 exhibition win over Saint Francis at Assembly Hall on Thursday. Leading the Hoosiers was senior Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored a team-high 19 points on Thursday. Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino also impressed the Assembly Hall crowd with 15 points, including a few acrobatic […]
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball vs. St. Francis — live blog and discussion thread (2nd Half)
The Daily Hoosier will be live at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for IU basketball’s second exhibition against St. Francis. Check back for updates beginning at around 5:45 p.m. Eastern, and use the below discussion thread for both pre-game and during the contest. The game tips at 7 p.m. Eastern...
thedailyhoosier.com
Former IU and current Archie Miller assistant Kenny Johnson hit with NCAA sanctions
The Louisville men’s basketball program avoided major NCAA penalties for its role in both the 2017 federal investigation into corruption in college recruiting under former coach Rick Pitino, and for additional violations that occurred under his successor Chris Mack. But former IU assistant coach Kenny Johnson, and by extension...
Reba McEntire postpones Indianapolis show on advice of doctor
INDIANAPOLIS — Fans of country music star Reba McEntire will have to wait a little longer to see her perform in Indianapolis. The singer was scheduled to play Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Nov. 5, but said a doctor advised her to rest her voice and reschedule this weekend's shows.
thedailyhoosier.com
Son of an IU basketball legend to start against Hoosiers in Thursday exhibition
If you see a familiar face with a familiar name on Thursday evening, yes, he’s who you think he is. Indiana hosts St. Francis in its second of two preseason exhibition games, and for the second straight contest there will be noteworthy IU connections on the opposing side. On...
guthrienewspage.com
Veterans Appreciation Luncheon to take place in Langston
The Wm Conrad Veterans Memorial Gardens will be open for tours before the Luncheon begins from 9:30am – 11:00am. The 8th Annual Fred Gragg Veterans Appreciation Luncheon will start at 11 a.m. at the Langston University Wesley Foundation Building, 777 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive in Langston. This informal, fun, fellowship was initiated as a breakfast in 2015 by U.S. Marine Veteran Fred Gragg of Bartlesville. Mr. Gragg was so impressed with the development of the Wm Conrad Veterans Memorial Gardens by Founder Stewart A. Williams, that he too wanted to salute Veterans and to financially support Mr. Williams’ dynamic effort. Mr. Gragg will serve as the Master of Ceremony of his named event for the very first time.
indyschild.com
Visit the 51st Annual Holiday Mart by The Junior League of Indianapolis
The Junior League of Indianapolis (JLI) unveils their 51st annual Holiday Mart shopping event on November 17. This year’s event, which runs through November 20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, Blue Ribbon Pavilion, will feature nearly 90 curated merchants and artisans offering unique home goods, jewelry, fashion and more. In addition to attracting vendors from around the country, Holiday Mart 2022 will highlight the Junior League’s latest commitment to supporting central Indiana children who are involved in the foster or kinship care system.
Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?
A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana. Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.
No turkey on turkey day
Due to the cost and possible shortage of turkey this year, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has announced their annual Thanksgiving meals will feature chicken this year.
readthereporter.com
Voter: Carmel schools “no longer the titan of educational excellence”
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Indiana basketball vs. Saint Francis exhibition: Tune in tonight
After Indiana basketball took down Marian University, 78-42, on Saturday, October 29, the Hoosiers now play their last exhibition game on Thursday, November 3 against Saint Francis. Yet again, this game will be able to be streamed on BTN+, just like the last exhibition and the first game of the...
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
'Queen of True Crime' expands podcasting business in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Ashley Flowers has come a long way since podcasting from her home. She now has nearly three dozen employees working out of an office building in Broad Ripple. "I went from by myself in my spare room to now having 35 team members who are now helping me create the shows that we put out every week. It's wild," said Flowers. "We have producers and writers and researchers, fact checkers, reporters.
Indianapolis firefighters free girl stuck under seat of school bus
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters helped rescue a young girl who became stuck under a seat on her school bus Thursday. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Sloan Avenue just after 3 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that the girl was stuck.
Carmel native eliminated 1 round short of live shows on 'The Voice'
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel native Morgan Taylor's journey on Season 22 the "The Voice" came to an end Tuesday night. The 20-year-old singer was eliminated in the knockouts — just one round short of the live shows. For the first time in the show's history, the knockout round...
grocerydive.com
Meijer Grocery is heading to a second state
Meijer intends to build a 90,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery store in Noblesville, Indiana, according to a Thursday tweet from the city’s government. Plans call for construction of the supermarket — which would be a fraction of the size of the supercenters that comprise the vast majority of Meijer’s store fleet — to begin in 2023, the Indianapolis Star reported. The store is slated to be part of a development on the west side of Noblesville known as the Promenade that will also include locations run by retailers such as pharmacy chain CVS and auto parts store Pep Boys, according to a map of the real estate project posted by the Indianapolis suburb. This would be the second Meijer location in the area after its supercenter in east Noblesville.
Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving Day Dinner replacing turkey with chicken
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis tradition of more than 50 years is changing. The Mozel Sanders Foundation will serve chicken this year instead of turkey. The cost-cutting move will help make sure hungry people in Indianapolis still receive a good meal on Thanksgiving Day. The traditional Thanksgiving meal is prepared...
shelbycountypost.com
Eye in the Sky: Scott Richardson producing amazing aerial views of Shelby County
Actually, it’s a powered parachute operated by Scott Richardson. The 1981 Shelbyville High School graduate has mixed his love of aviation and photography to get incredible shots and video that commemorates life in and around Shelby County. “It’s all kind of snowballed,” said Richardson. “The really odd part is...
wyrz.org
New Hendricks County Event Features Unique Shopping Experience Nov. 19
BROWNSBURG, IN (October 31, 2022) – More than 50 artists, makers, and vintage collectors will descend on Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Nov. 19, for the first annual Uptown Common: The Market shopping event, where buyers will be able to purchase unique items and kick off the gift-giving season in style.
