South Windsor Catalytic Converter Thieves Shoot At Victim Following Them, Police Say
Police in Connecticut are searching for two men who allegedly shot a person following them after being seen attempting to steal a catalytic converter. The incident took place in Hartford County around 10 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Chapel Road in South Windsor. According to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the...
Eyewitness News
Search for suspect connected to West Hartford shooting crosses border into MA
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rollover crash in West Hartford that left one person with serious injuries may be connected to a shots fired report on University of St. Joseph campus. Massachusetts State Police reported that they were searching for 22-year-old Darnell Barnes in connection with the shooting that...
New Britain Herald
Newington man pleads not guilty in Wethersfield fatal crash
A Newington man has pleaded not guilty in connection with a deadly crash in Wethersfield. Quintin Serafini, 32, appeared Thursday in New Britain Superior Court – where he entered not guilty pleas to charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure to exercise due care to avoid a pedestrian and other motor vehicle offenses.
2 suspects attempt to rob business owner, lead him on chase: South Windsor PD
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two unidentified suspects attempted to steal a catalytic converter in South Windsor on Wednesday before leading the victim on a car chase. At approximately 10 p.m., a business owner on Chapel Road said he observed a suspicious car parked in his parking lot, with two unidentified suspects underneath a truck. […]
Teacher arrested after sharing blanket, spooning with student at school club sleepover: East Hartford police
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A former teacher at an East Hartford magnet school was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to police. Karen Vinick, 34, of Manchester was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor. She was the drama teacher for CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering Middle School. She is no longer employed at CREC, police said.
New Britain police car hit in hit-and-run
New Britain, Connecticut, police car hit in hit-and-run resulting in a chase and then an arrest of a suspect at a gas station in Newington, CT.
New Britain Herald
Suspect rammed New Britain police cruiser, tried ditching stolen gun: police
NEW BRITAIN – A police officer’s cruiser was intentionally struck Wednesday night by a suspect who was later found trying to ditch a stolen firearm. Police have not identified the suspect or indicated if he faces charges yet. The incident began Wednesday night on Ash Street, where a...
Waterbury police ID 23-year-old shot, killed on Halloween
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities have identified a 23-year-old who was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Waterbury. Xavier Pellot, of Waterbury, was shot at about 4 p.m. in the area of 170 Willow St., according to police. Officers initially responded to the area for a shots-fired call and learned that Pellot had been dropped […]
Police: Man charged in Enfield stabbing death
ENFIELD — Police have charged a local man with murder in the Aug. 10 stabbing death of a homeless man. John Narducci, 53, of 12 Elm St., was arraigned in court today in connection with the death of Christopher Kennedy, 56. Police were called to the gazebo at the...
Journal Inquirer
East Hartford teacher charged with inappropriate relationship with student, 13
EAST HARTFORD — A former teacher at a middle school in town has been charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Karen Vinick, 34, of Manchester, was charged Oct. 26 with risk of injury to a child and is free on $150,000 bond. She is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Nov. 22.
Witnesses said murder suspect scared them
ENFIELD — Christopher Kennedy, who was found dead from stab wounds in the gazebo on the Town Green on Aug. 10, called police the night of his death to report another man was harassing him, but when officers arrived, Kennedy said he was OK and canceled his complaint, police said.
NBC Connecticut
Two Men Arrested in Meriden for Involvement in Shootout
Meriden Police have arrested two men for their role in a shootout that happened Tuesday. Authorities said they were called to the area of West Main Street near Grove Street. Responding officers said a stolen car had recently been involved in a shootout with another car, firing about 40 rounds. The shootout happened in another town.
Journal Inquirer
Former East Windsor man convicted of Hartford drug murder
A federal jury in Hartford on Thursday convicted a former East Windsor man of the drug-related murder of another man in Hartford in 2013, authorities announced. DEFENDANT: Antwane Williams-Bey, 31, formerly of East Windsor. CONVICTION: Premeditated murder with a firearm. POSSIBLE SENTENCE: Life in prison. The 12-member jury in U.S....
Waterbury police looking to identify 3 people in connection to park vandalism
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are looking to identify three people in connection to vandalism at a local park. Police said on Wednesday around 1:30 a.m., a vandalism took place at Library Park on Grand Street. According to police, trash cans were tipped over throughout the park, benches were broken and the wood was […]
NBC Connecticut
Middle School Teacher Arrested for Having Relationship With Student in East Hartford
A CREC middle school teacher in East Hartford has been arrested for having an alleged inappropriate relationship with her 13-year-old student. An arrest warrant states that Two Rivers Middle School drama teacher Karen Vinick, 34, and a student were sleeping together under the same blanket at a school-sanctioned drama club sleepover.
Man stabbed multiple times in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in the hospital in what is described as critical, but stable condition after being stabbed Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded at about 8 p.m. to the 10 block of York Street after hearing about a stabbing, according to police. The victim, who is in his 20s, […]
Suspect charged with murder in connection with body found in gazebo on the Enfield Town Green
The Enfield police arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Christopher Kennedy.
Hartford gang member, drug dealer, found guilty of fatally shooting man in the back
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford gang murder has been found guilty of murdering a 21-year-old man in 2013, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Antwane Williams-Bey, also known as “Buck,” killed Valentin Santos, Jr., in Hartford, a jury decided. In August 2013, Williams-Bey, who is now 31, was […]
Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
Man suffers head injury in Bridgeport East Main Street shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suffered a head injury in Bridgeport Tuesday night during a shooting, police said. Bridgeport police responded to William Street just after 9 p.m. to investigate an assault after receiving several calls of a car crash and a man shot. At the scene, police determined a shooting occurred on East […]
