New Britain Herald

Newington man pleads not guilty in Wethersfield fatal crash

A Newington man has pleaded not guilty in connection with a deadly crash in Wethersfield. Quintin Serafini, 32, appeared Thursday in New Britain Superior Court – where he entered not guilty pleas to charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure to exercise due care to avoid a pedestrian and other motor vehicle offenses.
NEWINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Teacher arrested after sharing blanket, spooning with student at school club sleepover: East Hartford police

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A former teacher at an East Hartford magnet school was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to police. Karen Vinick, 34, of Manchester was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor. She was the drama teacher for CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering Middle School. She is no longer employed at CREC, police said.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police ID 23-year-old shot, killed on Halloween

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities have identified a 23-year-old who was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Waterbury. Xavier Pellot, of Waterbury, was shot at about 4 p.m. in the area of 170 Willow St., according to police. Officers initially responded to the area for a shots-fired call and learned that Pellot had been dropped […]
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: Man charged in Enfield stabbing death

ENFIELD — Police have charged a local man with murder in the Aug. 10 stabbing death of a homeless man. John Narducci, 53, of 12 Elm St., was arraigned in court today in connection with the death of Christopher Kennedy, 56. Police were called to the gazebo at the...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Witnesses said murder suspect scared them

ENFIELD — Christopher Kennedy, who was found dead from stab wounds in the gazebo on the Town Green on Aug. 10, called police the night of his death to report another man was harassing him, but when officers arrived, Kennedy said he was OK and canceled his complaint, police said.
ENFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Men Arrested in Meriden for Involvement in Shootout

Meriden Police have arrested two men for their role in a shootout that happened Tuesday. Authorities said they were called to the area of West Main Street near Grove Street. Responding officers said a stolen car had recently been involved in a shootout with another car, firing about 40 rounds. The shootout happened in another town.
MERIDEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Former East Windsor man convicted of Hartford drug murder

A federal jury in Hartford on Thursday convicted a former East Windsor man of the drug-related murder of another man in Hartford in 2013, authorities announced. DEFENDANT: Antwane Williams-Bey, 31, formerly of East Windsor. CONVICTION: Premeditated murder with a firearm. POSSIBLE SENTENCE: Life in prison. The 12-member jury in U.S....
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man stabbed multiple times in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in the hospital in what is described as critical, but stable condition after being stabbed Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded at about 8 p.m. to the 10 block of York Street after hearing about a stabbing, according to police. The victim, who is in his 20s, […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man suffers head injury in Bridgeport East Main Street shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suffered a head injury in Bridgeport Tuesday night during a shooting, police said. Bridgeport police responded to William Street just after 9 p.m. to investigate an assault after receiving several calls of a car crash and a man shot. At the scene, police determined a shooting occurred on East […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT

