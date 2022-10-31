EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A former teacher at an East Hartford magnet school was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to police. Karen Vinick, 34, of Manchester was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor. She was the drama teacher for CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering Middle School. She is no longer employed at CREC, police said.

EAST HARTFORD, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO