BEVERLY - To many people in Beverly, Brenda McFeeters needs no introduction."It's a seed the people need to hear. And I'm doing it not in your face. Well, I guess I am in your face because I'm out here with a sign," she told WBZ-TV.The sign she's talking about is the one she holds outside every morning for people while on the sidewalk on a popular street in Beverly. One side tells people to "Smile" and other side says "God loves you." "I know people's names now, kids' names, dog names," McFeeters said Thursday morning, as she was interrupted by...

BEVERLY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO