Salem, MA

Boston

Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.

Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
PORTLAND, ME
FUN 107

Specialty Breed Dogs Surrendered By Breeder Now Safe in Salem

Over 30 dogs surrendered to the National Mill Animal Shelter have arrived in Massachusetts. Now, these specialty breeds are in need of forever homes and the SouthCoast seems to be up for the challenge. The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem recently took to Facebook to let locals know that 33...
SALEM, MA
Boston

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: November edition

Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Rents may have slipped 1.6% since September in Boston, but that dip wasn’t enough to dethrone the city as the second-most expensive metro in the country, according to reports Apartment Advisor released Wednesday. The median...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started

Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
HULL, MA
WBUR

My daily walk through Boston’s suffering and wealth

I’d heard before I moved to Boston that the city had a segregated past. I knew the Red Sox were the last team to integrate, 12 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier. I heard that fans yelled racial slurs at Bill Russell, even though he led the Celtics to 10 championships. I read about the riots and protests of the 1970s and 1980s in response to the desegregation of public schools.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Beverly woman spreads joy with simple sign and simple message

BEVERLY - To many people in Beverly, Brenda McFeeters needs no introduction."It's a seed the people need to hear. And I'm doing it not in your face. Well, I guess I am in your face because I'm out here with a sign," she told WBZ-TV.The sign she's talking about is the one she holds outside every morning for people while on the sidewalk on a popular street in Beverly. One side tells people to "Smile" and other side says "God loves you." "I know people's names now, kids' names, dog names," McFeeters said Thursday morning, as she was interrupted by...
BEVERLY, MA
baystatebanner.com

Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Bigger, Better And Blingier: Boston’s Festive Snowport Is Back!

Boston is ready to bling it up! The annual holiday winter wonderland will light up the Seaport District in Boston starting next week. This year promises to be bigger, better and more bedazzled. The Holiday Market at Snowport is back with over 120 vendors, plus numerous attractions, games, dining, holiday decor and more. According to WCVB TV, who spoke with the organizer, WS Development, the holiday market will double in size this year. Plus,there will be a “10,000-square-foot outdoor dining space with 19 vendors, a heated tent for seating and a ski-themed lounge.”
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts recovering

NORWOOD, Mass. — A young dog found suffering from severe burns to 20 percent of its body two months ago is continuing its recovery, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said Tuesday. The mixed-breed dog, now named Annie was found along Route 1 in the area of Ellis Avenue...
NORWOOD, MA
WCVB

Over-the-top, award-winning Boston burgers

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Double patties, gooey cheese, house-made pickles — these burgers aren’t just good, they’re crazy good. Don’t blink as you walk down Boston’s Newbury Street — you may just missC.G.K.– Crazy Good Kitchen. Open since 2021, the Boston location is an expansion of their original Malden diner. Their most popular burger, the Hot Mess and Cheese, has gone viral on social media a few times.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Father of 4-month-old with RSV details scary experience

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Some hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of RSV patients they're seeing-unseasonably early. Although adults can get Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) too, many parents are concerned - as it can be life-threatening for infants. WBZ's Courtney Cole spoke to Christopher Lyman, the father of 4-month-old Wesley who is currently being treated for RSV. He said it's been a scary experience. Christopher and his wife were going to have to send their son to New York or Philadelphia, but he's grateful Boston Children's Hospital made space to treat his son. Four-month-old Wesley Lyman is the kind...
BOSTON, MA
