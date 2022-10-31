ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why is Dogecoin going up? Is Doge the future of Twitter?

Dogecoin rallied to high near $1.57, its highest price since May 2022. The gains come as DOGE hit the headlines following Elon Musk's completion of his $44 billion Twitter deal. The crypto community is looking forward to Musk making Dogecoin the future currency of Twitter. Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) shot up by...
crypto-academy.org

Changpeng Zhao Offers Binance Pay as a Twitter Crypto Payments Option

In order to give cryptocurrencies a seat at the table and a more inclusive presence, cryptocurrency exchange Binance has invested $500 million in Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media network Twitter. Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, otherwise known as CZ, now seems to be considering a more...
Benzinga

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
forkast.news

USDC stablecoin issuer Circle wins Singapore digital payment license

U.S.-based Circle Internet Financial Ltd., the issuer of the USDC stablecoin that has a market capitalization of more than US$43 billion, said it has received in-principle approval to offer digital payment token products and other services in Singapore. The approval is for a Major Payments Institution License granted by the...
PYMNTS

Binance CEO Wants to be ‘Bridge’ for Crypto, Traditional FIs

Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao is reportedly considering buying banks, saying such a move would build a bridge between crypto and traditional finance. Zhao said this during an interview at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Nov. 2). “There are people who hold certain types of...
tipranks.com

Cathie Woods’ ARK Venture Fund Bets on Musk-Owned Twitter

After showing her conviction in billionaire Elon Musk’s electric vehicle venture, Tesla, Cathie’s fund is now pouring money into his recently acquired social media platform, Twitter. Ace hedge fund manager Cathie Wood’s recently launched fund, ARK Venture Fund, has taken a bet on Elon Musk’s Twitter. Cathie’s team...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Crypto Adoption Prediction, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Become New Gold

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is forecasting a timeline for global crypto adoption, saying that the industry is still in its very early days. In a new episode of Coinbase’s Around the Block podcast, Armstrong says Bitcoin’s market capitalization is not yet big enough for BTC to act as a serious flight-to-safety asset that some of its advocates have been predicting.
invezz.com

So, how was Twitter as an investment over the 9 years it traded publicly?

Elon Musk has completed his takeover of Twitter for $44 billion. Twitter finished its 9 year journey on public markets up 19%, compared to a 115% return for the stock market. Twitter never found its identity, struggling mightily with monetisation and other issues, Ashmore writes. After a saga more drawn...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support for Two Low-Cap Solana (SOL) Based Altcoin Projects

Top US digital asset exchange Coinbase has announced it will be adding two Solana (SOL)-based crypto projects to their list of tradable altcoins. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on the Solana network, with trading beginning on November 3rd once liquidity conditions are met.
u.today

XRP Whales Move Whopping 975.1 Million Tokens: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Saylor deems Bitcoin winner over major asset classes as downturn persists; Ethereum outperforming BTC after merge

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 2 includes Saylor saying that Bitcoin is winning over gold and other major asset classes, JPMorgan executing its first DeFi transaction, EU’s MiCA targeting crypto influencers, and Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin post-merge. CryptoSlate Top Stories. MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor said that his...
invezz.com

Where to buy Mask Network coin: how far can it rise after Elon Musk Twitter deal?

Mask Network price has gained 413% over the past 14 days. At press time, MASK was trading at $5.66. MASK price is rallying following Elon MUSK’s Twitter deal. The price of MASK, the native token of Mask Network, is skyrocketing. It has hit a daily high of $5.84 and it had surged by more than 50% in the past 24 hours at press time.
invezz.com

Physical silver drawdowns surge on global bullion exchanges

Physical withdrawals from bullion exchanges have reached historic highs. The silver price has continued to decline despite the shortage of the underlying asset. Renowned analyst expects silver to be "the trade of the decade." This is the tale of two markets rolled up messily into one. For starters, the international...
boundingintocrypto.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction for November

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The crypto market welcomes a new cryptocurrency almost every day, but one coin that has managed to stay relevant for over a decade is Bitcoin. Introduced in 2008, the brainchild of Satoshi Nakamoto is still the number one cryptocurrency since its launch.

