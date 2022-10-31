Read full article on original website
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
AJ Styles Asks Cathy Kelley To Handle His Rhea Ripley Problem
AJ Styles is regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of all time, and he is especially remembered for his time with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling from 2002 to 2014. Styles calls WWE home now, and he recently requested that Cathy Kelley handle The O.C.’s “Rhea problem.”
Call For Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley To Have A Legit MMA Fight
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most highly accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has squared off against the best of the best the pro wrestling world ahs to offer as well. A former WWE writer also wanted him and Bobby Lashley to have an MMA fight.
Asuka Makes History After Winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On RAW
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the highlights of the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic. She also achieved a unique milestone in WWE recently. After a brief hiatus, Asuka...
Triple H Appears on WWE Raw to Break Up the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Fight
Triple H made a rare TV appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, playing a pivotal role in stopping Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley from destroying each other days before their scheduled match at Crown Jewel. The two were booked for a sit-down interview on this week's Raw, which Lesnar immediately ignored as he made his way down to the ring. He called for Lashley to do the same and "The All Mighty" obliged, kicking off another brawl between the two.
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases
Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
Logan Paul May Have Steel Screws In His Hands
Logan Paul astounded fans with his impressive athleticism during his SummerSlam match against The Miz. Many people praised The Maverick for his dedication to professional wrestling as well. It turns out that his punch might pack a lot of heat in the squared circle as well. Paul’s ‘one lucky shot’...
Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel
We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
Asuka And Alexa Bliss To Defend Women’s Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel
On the October 31st episode of Monday Night Raw, Asuka and Alexa Bliss pulled off a victory over IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event to claim women’s tag team gold. Asuka and Alexa Bliss have quietly become tag team specialists within WWE as the victory marks the third title win for both women. In fact, Asuka now holds the unique distinction of being the first woman to hold the titles three times with three different partners.
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
Here's How the Karl Anderson/New Japan/WWE Crown Jewel Situation Was Resolved
The scheduling conflict involving Karl Anderson, WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling has been resolved for this coming weekend. For those who missed it, here are the highlights — Karl Anderson (and Luke Gallows) signed a new WWE contract and arrived on Monday Night Raw on Oct. 10 despite still being the NEVER Openweight Champion in New Japan. Instead of having him stripped of the title, it was reported that Anderson and Gallows would continue to appear at New Japan events up through Wrestle Kingdom 17 next January. But even though he was booked to defend the title at the Battle Autumn event in Osaka on Saturday, Anderson was still announced for a six-man tag match at WWE's Crown Jewel in Riyadh. Anderson rejected the New Japan booking on social media while NJPW officials continued to insist the match would go on as planned. All the while, insider reports indicated WWE and New Japan were on amicable terms over the situation and that Anderson's Twitter behavior was merely a work.
Belief That Bobby Lashley Will Be Fed To Roman Reigns After Brock Lesnar Match
Roman Reigns has been on a roll as the Undisputed Universal Champion following his shocking return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline has been ruling Friday Night Smackdown with an iron fist, and that’s not changing anytime soon. In fact, some believe that Bobby Lashley will be fed to Reigns next year.
Logan Paul Says WWE Fans “Will Be Forced To Respect Me” After Crown Jewel
Logan Paul has made a bold statement leading up to Crown Jewel by saying that WWE fans will be forced to respect him after they see his performance. The countdown is on for WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday, November 5th when Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.
The Miz Furious After Roman Reigns Sucker Punched Him On WWE RAW
The Miz is certainly the most established and decorated WWE Superstars in the history of the company. In addition to winning several championships in the company, The Miz also has his own reality show and acted in movies. Be that as it may, he is still furious over how Roman Reigns treated him on RAW this week.
Rhea Ripley Claps Back At Filthy Fan Request During WWE Live Event
Rhea Ripley has a lot of fans, and she enjoys interacting with some of them. Of course, sometimes those fans can go over the line a bit. Rhea Ripley competed in a six-person tag team bout on a WWE live event in Mexico on October 30th against the trio of AJ Styles, Raquel Rodriguez, and Rey Mysterio along with her Judgment Day teammates Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The Judgment Day lost the match that night, though.
Logan Paul Gives First Look At His Ring Gear Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul became one of the highlights of WWE television ever since his match against The Miz at SummerSlam. The Maverick continued to get a lot of praise after that match as well. Paul is preparing for his match against Roman Reigns, and he decided to show off his ring gear ahead of his big Crown Jewel event.
WWE Blasted For Botching Rhea Ripley’s Booking On RAW
Rhea Ripley certainly put in a lot of work in order to become one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. Her efforts were fruitful, because she is already a multi-time champion in the company. WWE was also blasted for how they booked Ripley on RAW this week.
Mandy Rose Is On Her Way To One-Year WWE NXT Women’s Title Celebration
Mandy Rose loves posting thirst traps often, but she is well known for much more than just that. Mandy’s return to NXT proved to be the best move of her career. The Toxic Attraction star is currently on a record-breaking reign as the NXT Women’s Champion. For a...
Brock Lesnar Hit Adam Pearce With An F5 During WWE RAW Commercial Break
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most dominant and imposing figures in the pro wrestling world. Lesnar’s accolades speak for themselves, and he is known to cause chaos whenever he’s near a ring. He once again hit the F5 on Adam Pearce as well. Chaos ensued on...
Liv Morgan & Natalya Are Okay After Rough Table Spot During WWE Live Event
Natalya is considered the gatekeeper of WWE women’s division by her peers. The Boat has put over many rising stars ever since she became a veteran of the business. Natalya squared off against Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler in a Street Fight during WWE’s house show in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday. Liv Morgan won the match after putting Natalya through a table via a top rope jump.
