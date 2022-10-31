Read full article on original website
China stocks eye best week in years on audit, reopening hopes
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese stocks soared and the yuan jumped on Friday, setting Hong Kong’s Hang Seng on course for its best week in a decade, on hopes for twin relief in U.S.-China tension and COVID rules. The Hang Seng surged either side of the midday break...
Japan, China eyeing Kishida-Xi meet in mid-Nov -Sankei
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese and Chinese governments have started planning a meeting between Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and China’s President Xi Jinping in mid-November, the Sankei newspaper reported on Friday. The governments were arranging the meeting to be held alongside an international conference set to...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Explainer-Emerging markets need climate cash. How will they get it?
LONDON (Reuters) – Demands from developing countries for richer nations to help them pay for the damage caused by climate change and fund the shift towards a low-carbon future look set to dominate the next round of global climate talks starting in Egypt on Sunday. Despite repeated calls for...
PayPal slides after forecasting lower annual revenue
(Reuters) -PayPal Holdings Inc lowered annual revenue in anticipation of a broader economic downturn that could affect consumer spending, sending shares of the online payments company down 11% in extended trading on Thursday. The forecast of 10% growth in annual revenue on an adjusted basis compared to 11% earlier, echoes...
A soft landing is a 'very probable scenario,' and Fed rate hikes to 5.25% would be a big overshoot, portfolio manager says
"I think 5 and a quarter is going to be a big overshoot in retrospect, and the funds rate ultimately will land somewhere lower than that."
Latam’s MercadoLibre’s net profit rises 36%, fueled by fintech
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc on Thursday reported a third-quarter net income up 36% from a year earlier, as it nearly doubled its fintech revenues, helping offset a relative slowdown in online shopping. The Argentina-based company, which operates in countries across Latin America, posted...
BoE’s Pill says rates need to rise, but not to 5.25%
LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England needs to raise interest rates further, but not as high as the 5.25% level which financial markets had priced in before the central bank’s latest rate decision, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Friday. Pill was giving a presentation to...
Analysis-Bank of England’s recession warning turns spotlight to UK budget plan
LONDON (Reuters) – The risk of a two-year recession in Britain, flagged this week by the Bank of England, underscores the high stakes for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his finance minister Jeremy Hunt as they prepare to announce major tax increases and spending cuts. The BoE said on...
Canada’s Ivey PMI shows activity barely expanding in October
TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian economic activity expanded at a slower clip in October as employment growth slowed and price increases accelerated, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Friday. The seasonally adjusted index fell to 50.1 from 59.5 in September, holding slightly above the 50 threshold that marks...
U.S. holiday sales to slow as inflation tests consumer resilience -report
(Reuters) – U.S. holiday sales are expected to rise at a slower pace this year, a trade group said on Thursday, at a time when decades-high inflation has left Americans struggling to pay bills, draining some of the Christmas cheer from households. The National Retail Federation (NRF) forecast holiday...
Fed’s Barkin: Sees ‘potentially a higher end point’ for Fed rates
(Reuters) – Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin on Friday said he is ready to act more “deliberatively” on consideration of the pace of Fed rate hikes going forward but said rates could continue rising for longer and to a higher end point than previously expected. Speaking...
The Fed's interest rate hikes helped make this weekend's $1.6 billion Powerball prize the largest lottery jackpot in US history
This weekend's $1.6 billion Powerball ballooned due to the Fed's rate hikes. But if the winner accepts the lump sum, they'll only get about half that.
Air Lease revenue rises as travel boom boosts demand for jets
(Reuters) -Aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp reported a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand from airlines looking to expand their fleet to tap a boom in travel. Airlines are increasingly opting to lease new and young-used aircraft from lessors to offset jet delivery delays from Boeing...
Televisa’s Izzi unit launches mobile packages with AT&T
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican broadcaster Televisa’s phone and internet service provider, Izzi, has partnered with AT&T Inc to roll out a set of low-cost mobile phone plans across the country, Izzi said on Thursday. The packages will be available to Izzi’s 6.5 million clients but are not...
Scholz secures agreement allowing expats in China to use BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
BEIJING (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced an agreement on Friday to let expatriates in China use the COVID-19 vaccine from Germany’s BioNTech and pressed for Beijing to allow the shot to be made freely available to Chinese citizens. On his first visit to China since becoming...
Auto parts maker Magna trims sales forecast on high costs, supply woes
(Reuters) -Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc lowered its annual sales forecast after missing estimates for third-quarter profit on Friday, as supply chain snags and higher costs keep global vehicle production under pressure. Europe’s energy crisis has exacerbated power and logistics costs for auto firms, even as they reel...
Exclusive-G7 coalition has agreed to set fixed price for Russian oil -source
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) – The Group of Seven rich nations and Australia have agreed to set a fixed price when they finalize a price cap on Russian oil later this month, rather than adopting a floating rate, sources said on Thursday. U.S. officials and G7 countries have been in intense...
Former Trump ally Tom Barrack and associate acquitted of foreign lobbying charges
Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, was acquitted on all federal foreign lobbying charges at a courthouse in Brooklyn on Friday.
Exclusive-Nissan’s talks with Renault focused on optimising EV investment, CEO Uchida says
TOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co’s negotiations with its partner and top shareholder Renault SA on the future of their alliance are focused on optimising their investment in electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker’s chief executive told Reuters on Friday. Negotiations between Renault and Nissan are ongoing with...
