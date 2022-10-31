Read full article on original website
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases
Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
Matt Riddle Used His Flip-Flop To Break Up Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Fight On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle wasted no time in becoming a highlight of WWE television after he finally signed a deal following an impressive stint in the independent circuit. His in-ring skills and chill character work instantly made him beloved as well. He also did something hilarious on RAW this week. Chaos broke...
WWE’s Investigation Into Vince McMahon Hush Money Scandal Cost Nearly $20 Million
Vince McMahon made several headlines back in June after it was revealed that he secretly paid $3 million as a hush money deal to a departing WWE employee. McMahon was under investigation right after this, and he had to retire. Now the investigation has concluded, and the company has 100% confirmed this.
AEW & FTR Called Out for Carrying Around “A Bunch of Belts that Mean Nothing”
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have competed all over the world in various companies, further honing their raft. They are the ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions and proudly represent themselves as such. AEW was also dragged for derailing FTR. FTR has squared off against the best of the...
WWE NXT Releases Five Wrestlers From Contracts
WWE recently underwent another mass purge of NXT talent. The NXT releases are presently underway and we now have a list of talents who are no longer with WWE. PW Insider recently provided the list of talents who are no longer with WWE. Bodhi Hayward stood out in those vignettes with his facial reactions. He was most recently seen in Andre Chase University. He was reportedly cut from TV because of the plot that Duke Hudson had killed him.
Becky Lynch’s American Accent Goes Viral In Resurfaced Clip
Becky Lynch remains one of the top attractions on WWE television, even when she’s out of action. She truly became a massive star in a matter of years and even now, her demand isn’t any less. Lynch’s American accent also went viral recently, proving that the internet will find anything and make it viral.
Ronda Rousey Suggests Emma Try Out Dancing with the Stars Instead of WWE
Emma made her surprising return to SmackDown last week where she answered Ronda Rousey’s open challenge. Despite a valiant effort, Emma came up short in her return match against the former UFC Fighter. As seen on SmackDown this week, the camera panned in on Ronda Rousey as Emma was...
Rhea Ripley Claps Back At Filthy Fan Request During WWE Live Event
Rhea Ripley has a lot of fans, and she enjoys interacting with some of them. Of course, sometimes those fans can go over the line a bit. Rhea Ripley competed in a six-person tag team bout on a WWE live event in Mexico on October 30th against the trio of AJ Styles, Raquel Rodriguez, and Rey Mysterio along with her Judgment Day teammates Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The Judgment Day lost the match that night, though.
Jim Ross Shares Some Bad News About His Health
Jim Ross is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world, as he made a name for himself as a commentator in WWE. He has delivered some of the most iconic moments in the history of pro wrestling. He also shared some bad news regarding his health. The WWE Hall...
Liv Morgan & Natalya Are Okay After Rough Table Spot During WWE Live Event
Natalya is considered the gatekeeper of WWE women’s division by her peers. The Boat has put over many rising stars ever since she became a veteran of the business. Natalya squared off against Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler in a Street Fight during WWE’s house show in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday. Liv Morgan won the match after putting Natalya through a table via a top rope jump.
Sammy Guevara Blasted For Trying To Outshine Babyfaces In AEW
Sammy Guevara has remained one of the staples of AEW television since his debut back in 2019. In fact, he competed in AEW Dynamite’s first-ever match where he was defeated by Cody Rhodes. While he is a popular star, he was still blasted for trying to outshine the babyfaces in the company.
Tony Khan Name Drops CM Punk During Media Appearance
The backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in AEW is still talked about. The matter is the subject of an investigation on who was really responsible. While Punk is still out on injury/suspension currently, his name was actually dropped recently by AEW’s head honcho, Tony Khan.
AEW Drops Cryptic House Of Black Promo During Dynamite This Week
Malakai Black formed House of Black with Brody King and Buddy Matthews as its strongest foundations. Black recruited Julia Hart into the faction by convincing her to turn against Varsity Blonds. Tonight, the House teased a reformation. AEW dropped a cryptic House of Black video package during Dynamite tonight. The...
Mandy Rose Is On Her Way To One-Year WWE NXT Women’s Title Celebration
Mandy Rose loves posting thirst traps often, but she is well known for much more than just that. Mandy’s return to NXT proved to be the best move of her career. The Toxic Attraction star is currently on a record-breaking reign as the NXT Women’s Champion. For a...
The Miz Furious After Roman Reigns Sucker Punched Him On WWE RAW
The Miz is certainly the most established and decorated WWE Superstars in the history of the company. In addition to winning several championships in the company, The Miz also has his own reality show and acted in movies. Be that as it may, he is still furious over how Roman Reigns treated him on RAW this week.
WWE Brought Duke Hudson Into RAW This Week For Main Event Taping
Last night’s Monday Night RAW was a special Halloween episode. Roman Reigns made an appearance. Otis and Matt Riddle engaged in a Trick or Street Fight, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship was handed up. Duke Hudson was also brought in to film a match for Main Event before the show started.
Colt Cabana Returns To Answer ROH World Title Open Challenge During AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho issued an open challenge for his ROH World Championship during a previous episode of AEW Dynamite. The Ocho said he’ll take on any former ROH Champion. Tonight, an unexpected opponent answered the challenge. Chris Jericho appeared during Dynamite tonight to put his ROH World Championship on the...
What Happened With Tony Khan After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air
Tony Khan’s passion for wrestling needs no introduction. Khan comes across as an energetic and lively person in most public appearances as well. The AEW head honcho appeared after Dynamite this week, but things didn’t go as he thought they would. According to PW Insider, Khan appeared after...
AEW Takes Major Shot At DX Raw Reunion During Dynamite This Week
WWE had made special arrangements for Billy Gunn to appear during the D-Generation X reunion segment on the October 10th, 2022, edition of RAW, but Daddy Ass couldn’t join his friends on the red brand. Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a Billy Gunn Birthday Bash segment with The...
Carmelo Hayes Explains Why He Interfered In the Main Event of WWE NXT This Week
Carmelo Hayes is one of the most popular stars on NXT roster today. The A-Champ is highly popular with Shawn Michaels as well, and now he’s explaining what his presence means for the white and gold brand. Carmelo Hayes appeared during the main event that featured Pretty Deadly’s NXT...
