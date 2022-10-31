ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

Perfect 10: Taylor Swift sets Billboard Hot 100 first

By The Associated Press
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxHY1_0itP1H4800

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Taylor Swift scored a 10 out of 10 as she became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights."

Billboard reported Monday that Swift surpassed Drake, who had held the previous record with nine of the top 10 songs for a week in September 2021.

"10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES," the pop star tweeted Monday.

The new album came out Oct. 21 with both a 13-track standard release and a deluxe version with another seven bonus tracks. It has had one of the biggest album launches in nearly seven years. Billboard also reported that Swift now ties with Barbra Streisand for the female artist with the most No. 1 albums.

The No. 1 spot belongs to “Anti-Hero,” whose lyrics “It's me/hi/I'm the problem/It's me” have quickly become a TikTok trend. The other top 10 songs include “Lavender Haze,” “Maroon,” “Snow on the Beach,” “Midnight Rain,” “Bejeweled" and ”Question...?"

The numbers are for the week Oct. 21-Oct. 27.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

RomaDrama to Bring Hallmark Favorites Tyler Hynes, Ryan Paevy and More to Chicago for Exclusive Christmas Event

RomaDrama is ringing in Christmas in Chicago. The organization, which recently brought dozens of romantic comedy actors to RomaDrama Live! to Palm Beach, Florida, will host RomaDrama Christmas on Dec. 2-3 at the Drake Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. Per the press release, “RomaDrama Christmas is bringing together the charm, spirit, and sentiments of the holiday season with fan-favorite actors best known for their roles in romantic dramas and seasonal programming for an experience unlike any they’ve done before.” Fan-favorites Tyler Hynes, Ryan Peavey, Brooke D’Orsay, Paul Campbell are confirmed to attend while Andrew Walker is tentatively scheduled to appear due to filming....
CHICAGO, IL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
98K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy