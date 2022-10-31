Read full article on original website
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website HingeZack LoveBarrington, IL
Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Victoria claims to be honoring Kay Chancellor's legacyCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate, Tucker, and Chelsea must answer tough questionsCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
huntleyvoice.com
New sand for the field of HHS
Over the summer at Huntley High School, many additions to the school were updated and remodeled, so to say. Many of these additions were small, minor, ‘detail-work’ that was done to spruce up the school as a whole. Besides the vast selection of clubs and activities available after school, the athletic teams make up the face of Huntley, what we as a school are known for.
phscutlass.com
Football playoffs first round PHS vs. DGS
On Friday October 28, 2022 an action packed showdown between the Palatine Pirates (8-1) and the Downers Grove South Mustangs (6-3) took place at Chic Anderson Stadium, resulting in a 31-23 Pirates win. After a key sack from junior Phillip Rolek on a third down with five yards to go...
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.
Mental health supports include many factors, including greenspaceEmma Simpson on Unsplash. Mental health is a topic on everyone's mind in these trying times. With its fast-paced hustle culture, American life can wreak havoc on our well-being.
kanelandkrier.com
Corner Grind officially bought by Illinois Crafted
At the end of July 2022, Illinois Crafted bought Corner Grind. The official announcement was made on Oct. 2, 2022, on multiple social media platforms. Corner Grind, located on Main St. in Elburn, has been a local meeting spot for friends and family since 2014. They have a variety of breakfast and lunch foods, along with a wide range of iced and hot coffees, teas and smoothies. Many customers make this a stop in their everyday routines and even have an order set in stone for their next visit, and developing this family feel is what attracts the majority of their business. Illinois Crafted, the group that bought Corner Grind, is best known for its diverse establishments such as Obscurity Brewing, Lodi Tap House and Soul Loco.
End of an era, as suburban farm stand closes for good
For generations of families, a farmstand near Lincolnshire became part of their summer and fall traditions. Now, the owners have announced they’re retiring and the stand is closed for good.
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
Toothless in Chicago: Top 10 Towns Where Most, Fewest Seniors Have Lost All Their Teeth — and What It Tells Us
Your smile can say a lot about your overall health. According to the most recent statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, one in every six adults 65 or older has lost all of his or her teeth. It’s twice as likely to happen to senior citizens who suffer from emphysema, heart disease or who have a history of strokes.
Northwestern heart surgeons successfully transplant heart from donor whose heart stopped beating
CHICAGO - Heart surgeons at Northwestern's Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute announced they performed Illinois' first successful heart transplant using a heart from a naturally deceased donor. Dr. Duc Thinh Pham calls the new method, nicknamed ‘Heart in a Box,’ "the biggest advancement in cardiac surgery and heart transplantation in the last...
Loyola Phoenix
‘What was the point?’: Three Women Come Forward In Lawsuit Against Loyola
Content warning: Sexual misconduct, assault, rape, vulgar language. Marissa Sepulveda cried and physically shook while she sat in the back of Loyola University Chicago’s admissions office, where she worked to recruit new students, at the end of September 2021. In a report to the university, she wrote up the details of the night she said she was raped during her sophomore year in 2019.
napervillemagazine.com
Best of Naperville 2022
Winners of the magazine’s reader poll celebrated at a fall evening reception. Naperville magazine hosted a memorable party for the 14th annual Best of Naperville awards September 20 at the newly opened Gia Mia on Washington Street. Winners of the annual reader poll were presented with commemorative plaques, celebrating their top rankings as determined by more than 11,000 votes cast in 50 categories.
Forest Park Review
Bump in the night
The legendary Victorian on the 900 block of Elgin was built by Chicago lumber mill magnate and cabinet maker, John George Lobstein, for his second wife, Adeline, in the 1890s. Local folklore suggests the house was haunted, perhaps from one of the two deaths that occurred in the home — one was a son, Charlie, and the other was Adeline, or “Addie,” herself. The house, restored by owners Karen Richards and Thomas Walsh in the 1980s, reportedly experienced chilling moments, including lights turning on or off, doors opening or closing, and the occasional sound of footsteps. One night a year, Nov. 6, Karen would hear, “sounds of fighting in the attic, like things were being thrown around, but when we went up, nothing was there.” She added, “It would wake you up from a dead sleep.” Karen was so spooked every Nov. 6, she would take the kids and dogs out of the house for the night. The next owner, Richard Burtucci didn’t experience the same level of haunting.
midwestliving.com
10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter
In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
sequoitmedia.com
Hansa is the new hangout
Hansa Coffee Roasters is a small franchise coffee shop oringinating in Libertyville about 30 minutes away from Antioch. Hansa has two other coffee shops located in Lake Bluff and one coming soon to Vernon Hills. Hansa is not just an average coffee shop, they are also a wholesale coffee shop. A wholesale coffee shop is a shop that distributes coffee items in bulk. They sell things such as coffee beans, ground coffee, and bakery goods.
oakpark.com
Don’t dump your pumpkins in the forest￼
If you’ve heard anyone suggest dumping pumpkins in the forest preserve for the deer and animals to eat, please don’t do that! Dumping pumpkins and other things in the forest preserves upsets their natural habitats in numerous ways. According to the Oct. 22 “Forest Way” newsletter of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, you can be fined up to $500 for dumping pumpkins, yard waste — or anything in the forest preserves.
One Of Illinois’ Most Wonderful Events Of The Year Offering Free Admission
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way into Lincoln Park Zoo for their FREE admission nights this Holiday season!. "This festive, one-of-a-kind holiday experience offers a merry, family-oriented tradition in the heart of the city." - LPZ. Let me state the obvious: Christmas is the most wonderful time of...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Brisket Sandwich
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave., is Kenosha’s first craft brewery and boasts a comfortable atmosphere...
beckersspine.com
2 orthopedic hospitals facing Medicare readmission penalties
Two orthopedic hospitals are among 17 that are facing the maximum 3 percent Medicare cut under its hospital readmissions reduction program. Chandler-based Arizona Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty Hospital and Franklin, Wis.-based Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital face the maximum 3 percent pay cut for every Medicare patient stay during fiscal year 2023, which runs Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023, according to an analysis by Kaiser Health News.
milwaukeemag.com
Peek Inside Joe Pabst’s Outrageously Artful Downtown Condo
A series of life events, including a new relationship and the prospect of building something fresh together, prompted local philanthropist and collector Joe Pabst, whose ancestry is best revealed by his last name, to sell his over-5,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial home and pursue high-rise condo dwelling. The search was a simple...
