ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
huntleyvoice.com

New sand for the field of HHS

Over the summer at Huntley High School, many additions to the school were updated and remodeled, so to say. Many of these additions were small, minor, ‘detail-work’ that was done to spruce up the school as a whole. Besides the vast selection of clubs and activities available after school, the athletic teams make up the face of Huntley, what we as a school are known for.
HUNTLEY, IL
phscutlass.com

Football playoffs first round PHS vs. DGS

On Friday October 28, 2022 an action packed showdown between the Palatine Pirates (8-1) and the Downers Grove South Mustangs (6-3) took place at Chic Anderson Stadium, resulting in a 31-23 Pirates win. After a key sack from junior Phillip Rolek on a third down with five yards to go...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
kanelandkrier.com

Corner Grind officially bought by Illinois Crafted

At the end of July 2022, Illinois Crafted bought Corner Grind. The official announcement was made on Oct. 2, 2022, on multiple social media platforms. Corner Grind, located on Main St. in Elburn, has been a local meeting spot for friends and family since 2014. They have a variety of breakfast and lunch foods, along with a wide range of iced and hot coffees, teas and smoothies. Many customers make this a stop in their everyday routines and even have an order set in stone for their next visit, and developing this family feel is what attracts the majority of their business. Illinois Crafted, the group that bought Corner Grind, is best known for its diverse establishments such as Obscurity Brewing, Lodi Tap House and Soul Loco.
ELBURN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire

CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
Loyola Phoenix

‘What was the point?’: Three Women Come Forward In Lawsuit Against Loyola

Content warning: Sexual misconduct, assault, rape, vulgar language. Marissa Sepulveda cried and physically shook while she sat in the back of Loyola University Chicago’s admissions office, where she worked to recruit new students, at the end of September 2021. In a report to the university, she wrote up the details of the night she said she was raped during her sophomore year in 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
napervillemagazine.com

Best of Naperville 2022

Winners of the magazine’s reader poll celebrated at a fall evening reception. Naperville magazine hosted a memorable party for the 14th annual Best of Naperville awards September 20 at the newly opened Gia Mia on Washington Street. Winners of the annual reader poll were presented with commemorative plaques, celebrating their top rankings as determined by more than 11,000 votes cast in 50 categories.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Forest Park Review

Bump in the night

The legendary Victorian on the 900 block of Elgin was built by Chicago lumber mill magnate and cabinet maker, John George Lobstein, for his second wife, Adeline, in the 1890s. Local folklore suggests the house was haunted, perhaps from one of the two deaths that occurred in the home — one was a son, Charlie, and the other was Adeline, or “Addie,” herself. The house, restored by owners Karen Richards and Thomas Walsh in the 1980s, reportedly experienced chilling moments, including lights turning on or off, doors opening or closing, and the occasional sound of footsteps. One night a year, Nov. 6, Karen would hear, “sounds of fighting in the attic, like things were being thrown around, but when we went up, nothing was there.” She added, “It would wake you up from a dead sleep.” Karen was so spooked every Nov. 6, she would take the kids and dogs out of the house for the night. The next owner, Richard Burtucci didn’t experience the same level of haunting.
ELGIN, IL
midwestliving.com

10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter

In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
CHICAGO, IL
sequoitmedia.com

Hansa is the new hangout

Hansa Coffee Roasters is a small franchise coffee shop oringinating in Libertyville about 30 minutes away from Antioch. Hansa has two other coffee shops located in Lake Bluff and one coming soon to Vernon Hills. Hansa is not just an average coffee shop, they are also a wholesale coffee shop. A wholesale coffee shop is a shop that distributes coffee items in bulk. They sell things such as coffee beans, ground coffee, and bakery goods.
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
oakpark.com

Don’t dump your pumpkins in the forest￼

If you’ve heard anyone suggest dumping pumpkins in the forest preserve for the deer and animals to eat, please don’t do that! Dumping pumpkins and other things in the forest preserves upsets their natural habitats in numerous ways. According to the Oct. 22 “Forest Way” newsletter of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, you can be fined up to $500 for dumping pumpkins, yard waste — or anything in the forest preserves.
COOK COUNTY, IL
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Brisket Sandwich

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave., is Kenosha’s first craft brewery and boasts a comfortable atmosphere...
KENOSHA, WI
beckersspine.com

2 orthopedic hospitals facing Medicare readmission penalties

Two orthopedic hospitals are among 17 that are facing the maximum 3 percent Medicare cut under its hospital readmissions reduction program. Chandler-based Arizona Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty Hospital and Franklin, Wis.-based Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital face the maximum 3 percent pay cut for every Medicare patient stay during fiscal year 2023, which runs Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023, according to an analysis by Kaiser Health News.
FRANKLIN, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Peek Inside Joe Pabst’s Outrageously Artful Downtown Condo

A series of life events, including a new relationship and the prospect of building something fresh together, prompted local philanthropist and collector Joe Pabst, whose ancestry is best revealed by his last name, to sell his over-5,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial home and pursue high-rise condo dwelling. The search was a simple...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy