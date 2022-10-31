Read full article on original website
Popculture
TV Star's Son Hospitalized After Being Assaulted in Prison
The son of beloved former '90s Aerobics Oz Style star Kelly Martinovich has been hospitalized. Jaden Martinovich, 18, who is currently in jail following his arrest in connection to the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy, was rushed to a hospital in Perth, Australia after he was allegedly attacked in a West Australian prison.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals
Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
Desperate gangster begs to be let out of prison's 'punishment' unit after allegedly masterminding the murder of Rebels bikie boss
A bikie behind bars for allegedly ordering the $150,000 execution of Rebels boss Nick Martin has begged to be released from the segregation unit so he can hang out with other inmates and receive visitors. Martin, 51, was gunned down at a drag race at Kwinana Motorplex, south of Perth,...
HipHopDX.com
Gunna Denied Bond For Third Time As Judge Threatens Arrests Over Courtroom Outburst
Gunna has once again been ordered to remain in custody while awaiting trial, as an Atlanta judged denied his legal team’s third request for bond. Since the Atlanta native’s arrest in May alongside Young Thug and several other members of the YSL camp, Fulton County prosecutors have maintained that releasing Gunna would put witnesses in the RICO case in danger. On Thursday (September 13), Judge Ural Glanville sided with the prosecution once again.
thesource.com
Federal Prison Photo Of Mozzy Surfaces
Things looked as if they were looking up for Mozzy after inking a deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG label, but then things took a turn for the worse when the “Murder On My Mind” rapper announced that he was turning himself in to federal authorities to start a one-year prison sentence.
2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship
A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
Rape survivor shares shocking photo of her injuries to warn others: ‘I was fighting for my life’
A rape survivor shared a shocking photo of her injuries to warn others after she was attacked by a homeless man. Marissa Young, 44, from Torrance, California, south of Los Angeles, was raped when she was walking her dogs on 31 July. She was attacked by Darrel Dean Waters, 46, per CBS News. He had recently been freed on illegal possession of a dagger. Ms Young was walking close to a field when she was “tackled from behind,” according to KTLA. As many as eight of her teeth were knocked out during the attack. She told the outlet that...
Popculture
Another Rapper Arrested on Federal Racketeering Charges
Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing time behind bars after he was arrested at a home in northern New Jersey last week. The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges for their alleged involvement in a New Jersey-based Crips gang known as the Silverbacc Gorillas, or "SBG."
toofab.com
6-Year-Old Who Watched Uncle Decapitate His Grandmother Asks Court to 'Please Keep Him In Jail'
After pleading guilty, the man was asked if he wanted to apologize to his family. He refused. An Ohio man accused of decapitating his mother and setting fire to the woman's body -- as a six-year-old relative watched -- was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday. In court this...
Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison
Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree Robbery
According to the NYPD, three women are now charged in relation to the alleged green goblin gang attack on two ladies inside a Manhattan subway train. Green Goblin Gang Subway Attack.Screenshot of the video recorded by a passanger.
Anger as white man filmed holding Black man with special needs by the throat over ‘stolen bike’ claim
A white man was filmed holding a Black man with special needs by the neck after assuming he had stolen a bike. Shocking video recorded by Milwaukee resident Deangelo Wright captured the incident around 4.40pm on 10 October. According to Mr Wright, he had been driving when he came across the disturbing scene and decided to intervene. “I was driving by and the young man was right in the middle of the street. They were kind of blocking traffic,” Mr Wright told The Independent on Tuesday. “He was standing in the middle of the street with his hand over...
howafrica.com
Georgia Inmate Impersonating Billionaire Steals $11m While In Maximum Security Jail, Buys A Mansion With Some Of The Money
A maximum security prison inmate, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr, is accused of stealing $11 million from billionaire Sidney Kimmel by using smuggled cell phones while in prison. Arthur Lee Cofield Jr, 31, allegedly accessed the accounts of Sidney Kimmel, a media mogul, from a Georgia prison using contraband cell phones.
WATCH: Black Woman Shoots Kansas City Firefighter Beating Up Her Boyfriend — She Won’t be Charged
In the Kansas City shooting of an off-duty firefighter, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the woman involved acted in self-defense and won’t be facing murder charges. Earlier this month, Anthony “Tony” Santi, 41, was shot in the back during a physical altercation with 23-year-old Ja’Von Taylor....
KHOU
Two nursing home employees arrested after caught on camera hitting, dragging resident
The two employees turned themselves in Thursday night and were charged with abuse of the elderly. They have also been fired.
'El Chapo' Guzman making desperate play to get out of prison
After conviction, 'El Chapo' was sent to the airtight SuperMax prison in Colorado to serve a life sentence. Now, he is asking to have his life sentence vacated.
Memphis woman named 'Shine' allegedly killed man because it was 'time to feed her demons'
MEMPHIS (TCD) -- A 30-year-old woman faces a murder charge after she allegedly killed a man and left his body in a vacant home. Shelby County Jail records show Shapria Williams was booked into the jail and is being held without bond. She also reportedly faces charges of vehicle burglary and theft of property from February.
Man bursts into flames after being tasered during arrest in Arkansas
A man in Arkansas was reportedly hospitalised after a taser sparked a can of gasoline in his backpack and set it alight. Christopher Gaylor, 38, was reportedly told to pull over by an Arkansas state trooper for not having a licence plate on his motorcycle in the early morning hours of October 13 in the state capital of Little Rock. But Mr Gaylor allegedly declined to pull over, and instead sped away from the officer at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. Police pursued him, eventually catching up to him. KHBS in Fort Smith reported that Mr Gaylor then...
White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial
FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
