What went wrong in the Bengals’ 32-13 loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals were dominated by the Browns in a 32-13 loss on Monday Night Football. Jacoby Brissett and Nick Chubb had their way, while the Bengals’ offense was stagnant without Ja’Marr Chase. Not many people expected a Browns blowout win, as the two teams had...
Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
Bengals suffer embarrassing, demoralizing loss in Cleveland in prime time
CLEVELAND –– Heading into Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals’ biggest concern looked like it would be how they’d try to replace the production of wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. As the Bengals lost, 32-13, at First Energy Stadium, it turned out that the Bengals’ issues go much deeper than that. ...
Amari Cooper beautifully hauled in deep ball during stunning Browns beatdown of Bengals
Cleveland Browns wideout Amari Cooper continued to prove why he’s one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL Monday night. During Cleveland’s surprise stomping of the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, Cooper hauled in a stunning bomb from quarterback Jacoby Brissett that helped set up a touchdown.
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns 'played to all of their potential' in blowout of Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND — Well, it finally happened. It finally happened. The Browns played to all of their potential in a Monday-night wipeout of the Bengals, dominating Joe Burrow and Cincinnati — who came into Cleveland red-hot — 32-13. That four-game losing streak is over. That losing streak at...
Browns' Myles Garrett dresses as Vecna of 'Stranger Things' before 'MNF' vs. Bengals
CLEVELAND ― Browns fans have seen some strange things, but All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett wearing a Vecna costume to FirstEnergy Stadium is a first. A Halloween fanatic, Garrett dressed as the big bad from the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” before the Browns (2-5) faced the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) on “Monday Night...
WKYC
Social media reacts to Cleveland Browns' resounding win over the Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND — Who's ready for "Victory Tuesday"??. The Browns earned (and we mean "earned") their biggest win of the season Monday night, pelting the in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 32-13. The much-needed victory snaps a four-game losing streak and keeps Cleveland very much alive in the AFC North race.
Cleveland Browns Quarterback: The Most Cursed and Haunted Position in Sports
Pull up a chair by the campfire and I will tell you a spooky story this Halloween--a chilling tale about the most haunted and cursed profession in sports. It begins a long long time ago, when the internet was still dial-up, in a far far away land called Cleveland. The...
Yardbarker
Several Steelers Defenders Including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward Own Their Critical Mistakes After Big Week 8 Loss
There could be a lot of changes coming out of the Week 9 bye week for the Steelers. They could potentially be moving on from offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, and promoting QB coach Mike Sullivan. They could be making significant depth chart changes, among several other things. Regardless of whether or not any of the changes actually happen, one thing the team does need to be focused on is sticking together and not dividing the locker room or the organization.
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan defends decision to leave Christian McCaffrey in the game late vs. Rams
Emmanuel Moseley went down late in the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers. The game felt over at that point, so some criticized the decision to have the starting cornerback, along with several other starters, remain in the contest. Similar criticisms surfaced...
Why Evan McPherson’s missed 47-yard field goal was the turning point in the Browns’ win vs. the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Late in the first half on Monday night, Joe Burrow and the Bengals looked certain to get on the board vs. the Browns. Down 8-0 with less than a minute until halftime, Evan McPherson, who has missed two field goals all season, came on for a 47-yard field goal.
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Yardbarker
Packers fans are calling for GM Brian Gutekunst to be fired after poor NFL trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers didn't do anything at the trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst was apparently in on some talks and the Packers desperately need an established wide receiver, but the deadline came and went and the transaction report up in Green Bay remained quiet. And now, Packers fans...
Yardbarker
REPORT – Potential Steelers Trade Target Could Be Released Following The Nov 1 Trade Deadline
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate help for a cornerback. Levi Wallace hasn’t exactly fulfilled expectations from the two-year, $8 million deal that he signed in the off-season. Ahkello Witherspoon has regressed a ton after signing an extension in the off-season as well. Pro Football Focus has him with a 45.4 grade so far this season, certainly not what you want.
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Bengals vs. Browns (Fade Amari Cooper on Halloween)
It's a divisional rivalry on Halloween when the Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals this evening as the Browns look to stop a four-game skid. Cincinnati comes off their bye week winners of two straight games. They lead the division in net points at +41 after a rough start to the season, while also allowing the second-fewest points in the AFC behind only the Buffalo Bills.
cleveland.com photographers’ favorite photos from thrilling Browns win over Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No nightmares for Cleveland Browns fans Monday night when they drifted off to sleep, if they were able to sleep at all, after watching their team dominate the Cincinnati Bengals during a Halloween night prime time game at home. Some Browns players strutted into FirstEnergy Stadium in...
How Myles Garrett and the Browns beat Joe Burrow and the Bengals again: Orange and Brown Talk podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns turned in their best performance of the season Monday night as they dominated the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-13. Nick Chubb ran for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and the Browns defense harassed Joe Burrow, sacking him five times and holding the Bengals to 229 total yards.
Williams: Predictions for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers; UC Bearcats vs. Navy
My six-game Bengals prediction winning streak came to an end in Cleveland. Meanwhile, I extended my Cincinnati Bearcats winning streak to seven games last weekend. Here are this week's predictions for the Bengals and Bearcats:. NFL prediction: Cincinnati Bengals (4-4) vs. Carolina Panthers (2-6), 1 p.m., Sunday, FOX. This looked...
Where Browns stand at the bye week, with Garrett Bush, Jackson McCurry on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and...
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Not Ruling Out ‘Significant Changes,’ But What Could They Be With Matt Canada’s Job Safe?
The Pittsburgh Steelers enter their Week 9 bye with a 2-6 record and sit at the bottom of the AFC North. Many were convinced that head coach, Mike Tomlin would relieve offensive coordinator, Matt Canada of his duties this week, but he confirmed on Wednesday that he was not considering any coaching staff changes at this time. According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Tomlin isn’t ruling out other significant changes however.
