The town of Dennis can go ahead and count mail-in ballots with an error in the candidate listing of the 1st Barnstable District race, according to an Appeals Court ruling Wednesday. An Appeals Court judge upheld a lower court decision that allowed the counting to go forward. Tracy Post, the Republican candidate in the 1st Barnstable District race on Tuesday, had sought an injunction to stop the counting of the approximately 2,600 mislabeled mail-in ballots that reached...

DENNIS, MA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO