Putin orders one-time $3,200 payment for mobilised and contract soldiers
(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a one-time payment of 195,000 roubles ($3,200) for contract soldiers and those who have been mobilised to fight in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. Last week Moscow said the “partial mobilisation” of 300,000 reservists was over but conceded there had been...
Guinea junta seeks to prosecute ex-president Conde for alleged corruption
CONAKRY (Reuters) – Guinea’s justice minister on Thursday ordered legal proceedings against former President Alpha Conde and more than 180 officials from his deposed regime for alleged corruption and embezzlement of public funds, according to a public document. The West African country is run by a military junta...
Kenya opposition asks regional court to overturn election
NAIROBI (Reuters) – A leading Kenya opposition figure has petitioned the East African Court of Justice to overturn President William Ruto’s August election victory, a win that drew legal challenges but was upheld by the country’s top court. Martha Karua, a former justice minister who was the...
Pelosi hammer attack suspect was in U.S. illegally, immigration officials say
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The man charged with breaking into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband with a hammer is a Canadian citizen who was in the United States illegally 14 years after he entered as a visitor, U.S. officials said on Thursday. The U.S....
Former Trump ally Tom Barrack and associate acquitted of foreign lobbying charges
Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, was acquitted on all federal foreign lobbying charges at a courthouse in Brooklyn on Friday.
Putin signs law on mobilisation of people who have committed serious crimes – RIA
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing the mobilisation of people who have committed serious crimes, RIA news agency said on Friday. The law excludes those convicted of child sex abuse, treason, spying or terrorism, RIA said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)
Bolivian civic group threatens national strike as census protests escalate
LA PAZ (Reuters) – A leading civic group in Bolivia threatened to hold a national strike to pressure the government to carry out a census next year, a potential escalation of protests that have already brought the farm hub of Santa Cruz to a near standstill. In recent weeks,...
Former Miss America runs for Congress in deep-red North Dakota as an abortion-rights candidate
‘I knew we needed more women in office’: Mund states that the overturn of Roe v. Wade is what inspired her to run for Congress.
New ruling by Appeals court, as Post attempts to stop ballot counting
The town of Dennis can go ahead and count mail-in ballots with an error in the candidate listing of the 1st Barnstable District race, according to an Appeals Court ruling Wednesday. An Appeals Court judge upheld a lower court decision that allowed the counting to go forward. Tracy Post, the Republican candidate in the 1st Barnstable District race on Tuesday, had sought an injunction to stop the counting of the approximately 2,600 mislabeled mail-in ballots that reached...
G7 ministers: severe consequences if Russia uses nuclear or chemical weapons
BERLIN (Reuters) – The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven economic powers said on Friday any use of chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences, and renewed their call on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine. “Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is...
Analysis-As Netanyahu returns, concerns grow over far-right ally
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Triumphant in this week’s election, Benjamin Netanyahu faces a new test forming a government with an ultranationalist party whose sudden rise has many at home and allies abroad alarmed at the potential implications for Israeli democracy. Israel’s longest-serving prime minister and dominant political figure, Netanyahu,...
U.S. Supreme Court’s Sotomayor won’t block extradition linked to S. Korea ferry sinking
(Reuters) – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday rejected a bid by a businessman to block his extradition to South Korea to face embezzlement charges that stemmed from a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people. Sotomayor rejected Yoo Hyuk-Kee’s request to prevent his extradition from going...
U.S. issues Haiti-related sanctions -Treasury website
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States imposed narcotics-related sanctions on two Haitian individuals on Friday, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Department of Treasury website. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
US to fund refurbishment of tanks, anti-air missiles for Ukraine
The United States will fund the refurbishment of T-72 tanks and HAWK surface-to-air missiles as part of a roughly $400 million security assistance package for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced Friday. The package also funds the refurbishment of HAWK missiles from US inventories -- an important asset as Ukraine seeks to counter Russian drone and missile strikes targeting its cities and energy infrastructure.
Cuba and U.S. spar over U.N. resolution calling to end embargo
HAVANA (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday voted against a U.N. General Assembly resolution calling for an end to the U.S. economic embargo on Cuba, leaving relations frosty between the two longtime rivals. The non-binding resolution was approved by 185 countries and opposed only by...
FBI receives credible information of threat to N.J. synagogues -tweet
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey, the agency said in a tweet on Thursday. (Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Tyler Clifford)
Forty countries to unveil methane plans at UN climate summit, US official says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Some forty of the 119 countries that pledged last year to slash emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas methane will unveil their plans to do so at the UN climate summit next week, according to a senior U.S. official. The outlook reflects modest progress on the...
