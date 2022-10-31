ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Collins says Fed policy moving into new phase, open to smaller rate hikes

(Reuters) – Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said on Friday that while she supports pressing forward with interest rate rises to lower inflation, there’s a good chance the pace of future increases could be smaller than what the U.S. central bank has been delivering over recent months.
China stocks eye best week in years on audit, reopening hopes

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese stocks soared and the yuan jumped on Friday, setting Hong Kong’s Hang Seng on course for its best week in a decade, on hopes for twin relief in U.S.-China tension and COVID rules. The Hang Seng surged either side of the midday break...
Still-strong U.S. jobs report may show weakening in some of the details

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The headline number in the U.S. October jobs report released on Friday showed firms adding a more-than-expected 261,000 jobs and hourly wages continuing to rise, evidence of a still-tight labor market. Yet under the hood may lie evidence of the “softening” Federal Reserve officials say will...
Marketmind: Massaging the message

(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. If you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, you definitely shouldn’t judge a central bank policy decision by the headline move (or otherwise) in interest rates. In the past 24 hours the...
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Analysis-Bank of England’s recession warning turns spotlight to UK budget plan

LONDON (Reuters) – The risk of a two-year recession in Britain, flagged this week by the Bank of England, underscores the high stakes for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his finance minister Jeremy Hunt as they prepare to announce major tax increases and spending cuts. The BoE said on...
U.S. holiday sales to slow as inflation tests consumer resilience -report

(Reuters) – U.S. holiday sales are expected to rise at a slower pace this year, a trade group said on Thursday, at a time when decades-high inflation has left Americans struggling to pay bills, draining some of the Christmas cheer from households. The National Retail Federation (NRF) forecast holiday...
Explainer-Emerging markets need climate cash. How will they get it?

LONDON (Reuters) – Demands from developing countries for richer nations to help them pay for the damage caused by climate change and fund the shift towards a low-carbon future look set to dominate the next round of global climate talks starting in Egypt on Sunday. Despite repeated calls for...
Duke sees big benefits from U.S. Inflation Reduction Act

(Reuters) – Duke Energy Corp expects to receive significant tax incentives from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act , the American company said on Friday. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company, which made its comments in an analyst presentation for its third-quarter earnings, also provided more details on its previously announced $145 billion capital spending plan to expand and modernize its power and natural gas operations and to reduce emissions.
Canada’s Ivey PMI shows activity barely expanding in October

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian economic activity expanded at a slower clip in October as employment growth slowed and price increases accelerated, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Friday. The seasonally adjusted index fell to 50.1 from 59.5 in September, holding slightly above the 50 threshold that marks...
Block revenue jumps on Cash App growth

(Reuters) – Block Inc posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped to make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters. The San Francisco, California-based company reported a 17%...
Air Lease revenue rises as travel boom boosts demand for jets

(Reuters) -Aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp reported a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand from airlines looking to expand their fleet to tap a boom in travel. Airlines are increasingly opting to lease new and young-used aircraft from lessors to offset jet delivery delays from Boeing...

