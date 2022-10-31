Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Collins says Fed policy moving into new phase, open to smaller rate hikes
(Reuters) – Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said on Friday that while she supports pressing forward with interest rate rises to lower inflation, there’s a good chance the pace of future increases could be smaller than what the U.S. central bank has been delivering over recent months.
104.1 WIKY
China stocks eye best week in years on audit, reopening hopes
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese stocks soared and the yuan jumped on Friday, setting Hong Kong’s Hang Seng on course for its best week in a decade, on hopes for twin relief in U.S.-China tension and COVID rules. The Hang Seng surged either side of the midday break...
Fed's Kashkari: Jobs report shows why more rate hikes needed
The solid U.S. jobs report for October underscores why the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates higher than it had previously forecast to control inflation
104.1 WIKY
Still-strong U.S. jobs report may show weakening in some of the details
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The headline number in the U.S. October jobs report released on Friday showed firms adding a more-than-expected 261,000 jobs and hourly wages continuing to rise, evidence of a still-tight labor market. Yet under the hood may lie evidence of the “softening” Federal Reserve officials say will...
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: Massaging the message
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. If you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, you definitely shouldn’t judge a central bank policy decision by the headline move (or otherwise) in interest rates. In the past 24 hours the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus update $2,900 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsColin Watts/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Feds Say Suspect Behind Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack Wanted to Break Nancy Pelosi’s Kneecaps So She’d Have to Be Wheeled into Congress
The man who used a hammer to fracture 82-year-old Paul Pelosi’s skull in his San Francisco home last Friday admitted he wanted to hold Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hostage and break her kneecaps if the House Speaker lied to him, the Department of Justice alleges in a new federal criminal case.
104.1 WIKY
U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends – sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) – U.S. audit watchdog’s onsite inspection of the audit work of New York-listed Chinese firms, which started in Hong Kong in September, has ended, three people with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes of a resolution of a long-pending dispute. The seven-week long onsite...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Bank of England’s recession warning turns spotlight to UK budget plan
LONDON (Reuters) – The risk of a two-year recession in Britain, flagged this week by the Bank of England, underscores the high stakes for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his finance minister Jeremy Hunt as they prepare to announce major tax increases and spending cuts. The BoE said on...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. holiday sales to slow as inflation tests consumer resilience -report
(Reuters) – U.S. holiday sales are expected to rise at a slower pace this year, a trade group said on Thursday, at a time when decades-high inflation has left Americans struggling to pay bills, draining some of the Christmas cheer from households. The National Retail Federation (NRF) forecast holiday...
104.1 WIKY
Explainer-Emerging markets need climate cash. How will they get it?
LONDON (Reuters) – Demands from developing countries for richer nations to help them pay for the damage caused by climate change and fund the shift towards a low-carbon future look set to dominate the next round of global climate talks starting in Egypt on Sunday. Despite repeated calls for...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. Supreme Court’s Sotomayor won’t block extradition linked to S. Korea ferry sinking
(Reuters) – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday rejected a bid by a businessman to block his extradition to South Korea to face embezzlement charges that stemmed from a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people. Sotomayor rejected Yoo Hyuk-Kee’s request to prevent his extradition from going...
104.1 WIKY
Duke sees big benefits from U.S. Inflation Reduction Act
(Reuters) – Duke Energy Corp expects to receive significant tax incentives from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act , the American company said on Friday. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company, which made its comments in an analyst presentation for its third-quarter earnings, also provided more details on its previously announced $145 billion capital spending plan to expand and modernize its power and natural gas operations and to reduce emissions.
104.1 WIKY
Canada’s Ivey PMI shows activity barely expanding in October
TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian economic activity expanded at a slower clip in October as employment growth slowed and price increases accelerated, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Friday. The seasonally adjusted index fell to 50.1 from 59.5 in September, holding slightly above the 50 threshold that marks...
104.1 WIKY
Block revenue jumps on Cash App growth
(Reuters) – Block Inc posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped to make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters. The San Francisco, California-based company reported a 17%...
104.1 WIKY
Air Lease revenue rises as travel boom boosts demand for jets
(Reuters) -Aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp reported a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand from airlines looking to expand their fleet to tap a boom in travel. Airlines are increasingly opting to lease new and young-used aircraft from lessors to offset jet delivery delays from Boeing...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Nissan’s talks with Renault focused on optimising EV investment, CEO Uchida says
TOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co’s negotiations with its partner and top shareholder Renault SA on the future of their alliance are focused on optimising their investment in electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker’s chief executive told Reuters on Friday. Negotiations between Renault and Nissan are ongoing with...
