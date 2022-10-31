ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dead at 38

Zimmer worked on his father’s staff as a defensive assistant in Minnesota from 2014-2021 when Mike was fired. He had been working as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals this season. Adam was an assistant defensive backs coach with the Bengals in 2013. He worked for the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints prior to that.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Bengals vs. Browns (Fade Amari Cooper on Halloween)

It's a divisional rivalry on Halloween when the Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals this evening as the Browns look to stop a four-game skid. Cincinnati comes off their bye week winners of two straight games. They lead the division in net points at +41 after a rough start to the season, while also allowing the second-fewest points in the AFC behind only the Buffalo Bills.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks leapfrog Giants into top 10; Bengals and Raiders plummet

The winds of change continue to howl on the NFL Power Rankings as we near the midpoint of the 2022 season. Well, not at the top. The Bills, Eagles and Chiefs remain locked in their respective positions for the fourth consecutive week. This power troika remains the cream of the proverbial crop, with a considerable gap separating the Big Three from the rest of the league.
WLWT 5

PHOTOS: Fans across Cincinnati area dress as Bengals, Joe Burrow for Halloween

CINCINNATI — With football season in full swing, one costume in particular has become popular among kids in Cincinnati for Halloween: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Following last season's run to the Super Bowl and his accomplishments so far in 2022, 'Joe Cool' has become an inspiration for Halloween costumes across the tristate area.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson

It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
NEW YORK STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Browns' Amari Cooper dominates Bengals after 'abomination' on trick play: 'A beast, man'

CLEVELAND ― No barb Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning delivered matched the self-criticism of Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper. After Cooper threw an interception on a trick play late in the first quarter on “Monday Night Football,” Manning picked the play apart on ESPN2's “ManningCast” and concluded, “Let's just stick to playing receiver, Amari.” ...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

2022 NFL power rankings, Week 9: 49ers roll, Bengals rolled

There weren’t a lot of big surprises around the league in Week 8. And there wasn’t a lot of movement when it came to the latest NFL Power Rankings. Some things never change in the NFL. The Cardinals still haven’t won at Minnesota since 1977. And you still have to go back to 1965 to find the last time the Steelers came away with a victory at Philadelphia. The Patriots continue to own the New York Jets and the 49ers continue to have the Rams’ number – at least during the regular season.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Jordy Nelson To Packers Hall Of Fame: Fans React

Jordy Nelson is getting inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. Nelson will get inducted into the Packers' HOF in August of next year before the season begins. Nelson, who was a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Packers, played nine seasons with them and helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson takes dig at Lions after trade

T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
