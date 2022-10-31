Read full article on original website
What went wrong in the Bengals’ 32-13 loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals were dominated by the Browns in a 32-13 loss on Monday Night Football. Jacoby Brissett and Nick Chubb had their way, while the Bengals’ offense was stagnant without Ja’Marr Chase. Not many people expected a Browns blowout win, as the two teams had...
Von Miller Had Question for Aaron Rodgers During Bills’ Win Over Packers
The Buffalo pass rusher asked the Packers quarterback about Green Bay’s offensive play selection.
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan defends decision to leave Christian McCaffrey in the game late vs. Rams
Emmanuel Moseley went down late in the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers. The game felt over at that point, so some criticized the decision to have the starting cornerback, along with several other starters, remain in the contest. Similar criticisms surfaced...
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms when Deshaun Watson will start, praises Jacoby Brissett
Watson is serving an 11-game suspension and was also fined $5 million (both of which were reported in August) for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He faces over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from visits with dozens of massage therapists. It was reported in October that the 27-year-old...
Yardbarker
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dead at 38
Zimmer worked on his father’s staff as a defensive assistant in Minnesota from 2014-2021 when Mike was fired. He had been working as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals this season. Adam was an assistant defensive backs coach with the Bengals in 2013. He worked for the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints prior to that.
Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
The Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Bengals are a 7.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 9...
Yardbarker
Packers fans are calling for GM Brian Gutekunst to be fired after poor NFL trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers didn't do anything at the trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst was apparently in on some talks and the Packers desperately need an established wide receiver, but the deadline came and went and the transaction report up in Green Bay remained quiet. And now, Packers fans...
Yardbarker
Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Bengals vs. Browns (Fade Amari Cooper on Halloween)
It's a divisional rivalry on Halloween when the Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals this evening as the Browns look to stop a four-game skid. Cincinnati comes off their bye week winners of two straight games. They lead the division in net points at +41 after a rough start to the season, while also allowing the second-fewest points in the AFC behind only the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks leapfrog Giants into top 10; Bengals and Raiders plummet
The winds of change continue to howl on the NFL Power Rankings as we near the midpoint of the 2022 season. Well, not at the top. The Bills, Eagles and Chiefs remain locked in their respective positions for the fourth consecutive week. This power troika remains the cream of the proverbial crop, with a considerable gap separating the Big Three from the rest of the league.
WLWT 5
PHOTOS: Fans across Cincinnati area dress as Bengals, Joe Burrow for Halloween
CINCINNATI — With football season in full swing, one costume in particular has become popular among kids in Cincinnati for Halloween: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Following last season's run to the Super Bowl and his accomplishments so far in 2022, 'Joe Cool' has become an inspiration for Halloween costumes across the tristate area.
The Green Bay Packers Still Had Success Against the Buffalo Bills – Up & Adams
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson
It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
Yardbarker
Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Lopsided Loss to Browns on Monday Night
The Bengals lost to the Browns 32-13 on Monday night. They fell to 4-4 on the season and 0-3 in the AFC North. They also dropped five spots in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings. Cincinnati fell from 7th to 12th after getting crushed in Cleveland. "The Bengals dropped a costly...
Browns' Amari Cooper dominates Bengals after 'abomination' on trick play: 'A beast, man'
CLEVELAND ― No barb Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning delivered matched the self-criticism of Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper. After Cooper threw an interception on a trick play late in the first quarter on “Monday Night Football,” Manning picked the play apart on ESPN2's “ManningCast” and concluded, “Let's just stick to playing receiver, Amari.” ...
2022 NFL power rankings, Week 9: 49ers roll, Bengals rolled
There weren’t a lot of big surprises around the league in Week 8. And there wasn’t a lot of movement when it came to the latest NFL Power Rankings. Some things never change in the NFL. The Cardinals still haven’t won at Minnesota since 1977. And you still have to go back to 1965 to find the last time the Steelers came away with a victory at Philadelphia. The Patriots continue to own the New York Jets and the 49ers continue to have the Rams’ number – at least during the regular season.
Jordy Nelson To Packers Hall Of Fame: Fans React
Jordy Nelson is getting inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. Nelson will get inducted into the Packers' HOF in August of next year before the season begins. Nelson, who was a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Packers, played nine seasons with them and helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Yardbarker
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson takes dig at Lions after trade
T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
Green Bay Nation: Packers drop fourth straight, stay put at the trade deadline
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers 27-17 point loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 was their fourth straight, and the Green and Gold drop to 3-5 on the season. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the injuries contributed to the loss […]
