hypebeast.com
Elon Musk Is Reportedly Planning To Cut Half of Twitter’s Staff
As the newly-declared “Chief Twit,” Elon Musk is planning to cut 3,700 jobs at Twitter, according to Bloomberg, which cited anonymous sources with knowledge of the matter. The CEO and his close advisors have been considering various plans for cutting jobs and changing work policies, per Bloomberg. Among them is a reversal of Twitter’s work-from-anywhere policy, soon requiring staffers to report to the company’s San Francisco headquarters in-person.
hypebeast.com
Elon Musk Wants Twitter Employees to Work 84 Hours a Week
According to reports, Elon Musk is now introducing 84-hour work weeks at Twitter. The business magnate has reportedly instructed staff to work 12-hour shifts, 7 days a week with no word of overtime pay at the moment. Word of the lengthy workweek introduction comes as reports note that Musk has...
The Verge
OpenAI opens up AI text-to-image generation to businesses with launch of DALL-E API
OpenAI is making its image generation software DALL-E much more widely available to businesses with the launch of an API in public beta. The API will make it easier for companies to add DALL-E’s text-to-image functionality to their products, giving developers simplified tools to integrate and customize the software to their liking.
hypebeast.com
XGMI's Horizon Pro 4K Projector Is An Ultra-Powerful Entertainment Hub
In the past, if you wanted gaming and streaming entertainment with premium picture and sound quality, you’d need to rig together an entire home entertainment system — often prohibitive in cost and space alike. However, XGMI is looking to give gamers and streamers the full “home theater” experience in one compact package with the Horizon Pro 4K projector, an ultra-powerful piece of machinery that’s an all-in-one entertainment hub.
Samsung has a bevy of early Black Friday 2022 deals on TVs, appliances, smartphones and more
Tech junkies can celebrate because Samsung is offering a bevy of early Black Friday deals on 4K TVs, smart appliances and so much more.
hypebeast.com
Elon Musk Begins Mass Layoffs at Twitter, Employees File Class-Action Lawsuit
A little over a week after purchasing Twitter, Elon Musk has begun laying off a significant portion of the company’s staff. Per the New York Times, employees received a companywide email this morning that said layoffs were set to begin and that they shouldn’t go into the office. “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce,” the email, which came from a generic address, said. “We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is, unfortunately, necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.” Earlier speculation indicated that about half of the company’s 7,500 workers would be laid off, and information on severance packages was expected to be shared by the end of next week.
hypebeast.com
Xiaomi's New Concept Phone Can Be Equipped With Any Leica M Lens
Xiaomi and Leica partnered up for a powerful, photography-focused phone — the 12S Ultra — this July, and now they’re expanding their photographic vision even further with the reveal of a new model called the 12S Ultra Concept phone. Essentially the “final boss” version of the 12S Ultra, it features an enormous (and detachable) difference: its camera can be connected to an interchangeable, professional-grade Leica M lens.
Gizmodo
Adobe Photoshop Designers Are Furious That Pantone Is Forcing Them to Pay $15 to Use Its Colors
Hell hath no fury like an Adobe designer who can’t see the colors they thought they had already paid for. Designers who use Adobe’s Creative Suite tools, including Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign, are furious over a licensing change that forces them to pay Pantone an extra $15 a month (or $90 a year) to work with its signature colors in Adobe’s apps. In recent weeks, Adobe has removed support for Pantone-owned colors, which are the preferred industry standard, from its apps, leaving countless designers who used Pantone colors with files full of the color black instead and the following message:
hypebeast.com
Fujifilm’s New X-T5 Flagship Boasts a Longer Battery Life and Advanced Imaging Sensor
Two years after putting out the popular X-T4, Fujifilm is following up on the mirrorless digital camera with an even technically advanced version. The X-T5 builds on the capabilities of its predecessor, containing two new processors designed to use up less power and accommodate AI processing. The fifth-generation X-Trans features...
hypebeast.com
Bobby Hundreds Walks Users Through How to Buy an NFT Using Coinbase
Coinbase has democratized the process of buying and selling crypto with its easy-to-use, secure platform, making the world of crypto simpler to navigate for first-timers. Calling upon its network of established users, Coinbase joined forces with Bobby Hundreds, co-founder of The Hundreds and Adam Bomb Squad, to give a How-To on buying an NFT.
TechCrunch
Xata gives Jamstack developers access to a serverless data platform with an API call
As she looked for a serverless database, she realized that there was nothing really out there that met her requirements, and like any good entrepreneur, she started building it. That project would become Xata, a serverless data platform that is generally available starting today. The platform is built from several...
geekwire.com
Flickr CEO, Intuit CTO invest in new cloud infrastructure startup led by ex-AWS engineers
Seattle-area startup Momento came out of stealth mode Wednesday, announcing a $15 million seed round led by Bain Capital that will help the year-old company grow its “serverless cache” software product. Momento co-founders Khawaja Shams and Daniela Miao previously worked at Amazon Web Services, where they helped scale...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: 2022 R&D tax prep, social media for founders, managing remote teams
After he posted a thread on Twitter offering several rationales explaining why some should definitely avoid them, I invited him to adapt it for a TC+ guest post we published yesterday. “Keep in mind that funding will solve your money problems, but it won’t solve everything else,” he writes....
US News and World Report
Qualcomm Revenue Forecast Falls Short as Smartphone Sales Slump; Shares Slide
(Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc's forecast for holiday-quarter revenue fell about $2 billion short of Street estimates, as the chipmaker struggles with a slump in sales to smartphone customers, sending its shares down 7% in after-hours trading. The company also projected a lower-than-expected profit for the quarter, and said it expected a...
Quadric’s New Chimera GPNPU Processor IP Blends NPU and DSP into New Category of Hybrid SoC Processor
BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Quadric today introduced Chimera™, the first family of general-purpose neural processors (GPNPUs), a semiconductor intellectual property (IP) offering that blends the machine learning (ML) performance characteristics of a neural processing accelerator with the full C++ programmability of a modern digital signal processor (DSP). Chimera GPNPUs provide one unified architecture for ML inference plus pre-and-post processing, greatly simplifying both system-on-chip (SoC) hardware design by the semiconductor developer today and subsequent software programming months and years later by application developers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005102/en/ Quadric’s new Chimera GPNPU replaces the NPU, DSP, and realtime CPU with one integrated optimized processor, saving design time and greatly simplifying the software development cycle. (Graphic: Business Wire)
morningbrew.com
VC Arianna Simpson is optimistic for the future
Arianna Simpson is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, the legendary tech venture capital firm behind Airbnb, Pinterest, and many other high-tech companies. And although a16z’s flagship crypto fund has dropped 40% in the first half of this year amid a greater crypto market downturn, Simpson and the firm are focused on the future with startups like Flowcarbon, Goldfinch, and Axie Infinity.
Qualcomm Stock Slumps As Muted Smartphone Outlook Clouds Q4 Earnings Beat
Qualcomm (QCOM) shares slumped lower Thursday after the smartphone chipmaker forecast weaker-than-expected near-term profits amid the ongoing Covid restrictions in China and downturn in broader consumer demand. Qualcomm, which topped Street profit forecasts with an adjusted bottom line of $3.13 for the three months ending in September, its fiscal fourth...
CNBC
Fox earnings lifted by advertising revenue from free streaming service Tubi
Fox Corp. said Tubi, its free ad-supported streaming service, saw revenue growth of nearly 30% during its first fiscal quarter. Fox acquired Tubi in 2020 and said it invested $50 million in the service this past quarter. Tubi had its highest viewing time in the last quarter at 1.3 billion...
TechCrunch
Web3 infrastructure startup Tenderly takes on Infura, Alchemy with new node offering
The offering builds on the company’s observability stack, which it says indexes over nine billion transactions across more than 20 blockchain networks. While many blockchain and crypto companies have struggled to grow amid unfavorable market conditions, infrastructure providers such as Tenderly have remained relatively resilient to the headwinds, buoyed by the trend of steady developer interest in building web3 products.
Paramount Global Hits Bumps In Q3, With Pay-TV Declines Offsetting Streaming Progress; Stock Drops In Pre-Market Trading
Paramount Global shares slid in pre-market trading Wednesday after the media company reported third-quarter financial results below Wall Street’s expectations. While streaming service Paramount+ reached 46 million subscribers, up 4.6 million from the previous quarter, the broader picture was less upbeat. Total revenue inched up 5% to $6.9 billion, while earnings per share tumbled 49% to 39 cents. Analysts had called for revenue of slightly more than $7 billion and earnings per share of 43 cents. Related Story Paramount Eyes "Meaningful And Sizable" Cost Cuts, With Possible Restructuring Charge In Q4 Related Story Paramount+ To Launch On Virgin Media In UK Related Story Pluto TV To Add...
