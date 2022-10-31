A little over a week after purchasing Twitter, Elon Musk has begun laying off a significant portion of the company’s staff. Per the New York Times, employees received a companywide email this morning that said layoffs were set to begin and that they shouldn’t go into the office. “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce,” the email, which came from a generic address, said. “We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is, unfortunately, necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.” Earlier speculation indicated that about half of the company’s 7,500 workers would be laid off, and information on severance packages was expected to be shared by the end of next week.

