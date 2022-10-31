Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Saints Coach Says Andy Dalton ‘Will Be the Starter Moving Forward’
After Saints quarterback Andy Dalton has started the last five games, coach Dennis Allen told reporters Thursday that the team is planning to make him the starter from now on. “Andy’s starting, and if we continue to play like we have on offense, which is what our expectation is ... Andy will be the starter moving forward,” Allen said, via ESPN. “It’s his show to run right now, and we’ll see how that goes.”
Highlights + Evaluation of WVU WR Commit Traylon Ray
Taking a closer look at West Virginia's newest wide receiver commit.
Jerry Jones Not Surprised by Potential Snyder Commanders Sale
View the original article to see embedded media. Commanders owner Dan Snyder, along with his wife and co-owner Tanya, hired Bank of America to explore potential transactions involving the Washington franchise earlier this week. Transactions could include selling the majority ownership stake in the team, or a minority stake in...
Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Packers’ Quiet Trade Deadline Amid Struggles
Aaron Rodgers was hoping the Packers would make a potential trade for a new piece ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Instead, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst remained silent on the trade front, a decision that Rodgers said was “not his area of focus” while putting his trust in Gutekunst to make the right decisions for the franchise.
Eagles Stars Downplay Chase of Undefeated Season at 8–0
The Eagles improved to an NFL-best 8–0 on Thursday night with a 29–17 win over the Texans on the road. Not only did the victory give Philadelphia a franchise-best start, but also has many thinking about another historic possibility: an undefeated season. Though fans of the team might...
Michael Thomas Expected to Be Out for Season, Saints’ Allen Says
Coming off their most impressive victory of the season, the Saints will have to proceed toward the second half of their schedule without one of their big-name offensive playmakers. Wide receiver undefined will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a dislocated second toe, Saints coach Dennis Allen announced...
Panthers’ Brian Burns Reveals He Did Not Want to Be Traded
Brian Burns’s name was one that had been floating around the league prior to the NFL’s trade deadline at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. However, as the league’s trade deadline came and departed, Burns remained in a Panthers’ uniform. While it appeared that another team might land the talents of the 2021 Pro Bowler, Burns never allowed himself to get bogged down on a future that did not include Carolina in it.
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman to Undergo Season-Ending Foot Surgery
View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will miss the remainder of the season after opting to undergo surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury in his left foot. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh confirmed the news Thursday. Bateman, a second-year pro, has recorded 15 catches...
Rams RB Cam Akers: ‘I’m Back With the Team, So I’m Happy’
The trade deadline came and went on Tuesday and Cam Akers is still a member of the Rams. After more than two weeks away from the team, the third-year running back was back at practice on Thursday. When asked how he felt about returning to the facility and reuniting with his teammates, Akers expressed his excitement.
Rams Coordinators Open Up About Cam Akers’s Situation
The NFL trade deadline arrives with a flurry of moves on Tuesday, but one of the most notable players who wasn’t traded was Rams running back Cam Akers. The third-year player returned to practice on Thursday after missing the last couple weeks as he was “working on some things.” He reportedly butted heads with coach Sean McVay over “philosophical and football-related differences.”
Week 9 NFL Odds and Best Bets: Picks for Perfect 10 Contest
The clocks move back for Daylight Savings on Sunday but the NFL continues to move forward. Though the sun will start shining less, we are shedding some light on the NFL action for Week 9 as we hit the midway point of the 2022 NFL season. Each week, Sports Illustrated’s...
SI:AM | The Astros’ Clutch Gloves
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. The Astros are finally proving they’re the better team. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. That was a nail-biter. The Astros are going back to Houston with...
Saban ‘Anxious’ About Alabama Playing at LSU Off Bye Week
As is often the case, Alabama will play SEC West rival LSU this weekend coming off of the team’s bye week. While conventional wisdom says that this is a huge advantage for Nick Saban’s team, the legendary Crimson Tide coach says that isn’t necessarily the case. “People...
Week 9 Rankings: Quarterbacks
It's time for my Week 9 PPR fantasy football rankings. Let's look around the league! You have to be impressed with the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles and their plus-78 point differential. We're down to two one-loss teams, the Bills and Vikings, after the Giants sustained a loss. At the bottom of the standings, the Lions continue to hold down that spot with a 1-6 record.
