Read full article on original website
Related
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Daniel Radcliffe Says Speaking Out Against J.K. Rowling Was ‘Important’: ‘Not Everybody in the Franchise’ Shares Her Beliefs
At the height of backlash against J.K. Rowling over her views on the transgender community, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe published an open letter in which he proclaimed, “Transgender women are women.” In a new interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe opened up about why he decided to speak out publicly against the author who essentially gave him his acting career. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with...
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
KXLY
Taylor Swift announces ‘The Eras Tour’
Fresh on the heels of breaking chart records, Taylor Swift has announced a new tour. The U.S. leg of “The Eras Tour” kicks off in the spring. “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” Swift wrote on social media with the announcement. “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”
KXLY
George R R Martin wanted House of the Dragon to start much earlier
George R. R. Martin wanted ‘House of the Dragon’ to have a very different opening. The ‘Game of Thrones’ author has weighed in on HBO’s prequel series – which is based on his novel ‘Fire and Blood’ – and admitted “no one liked” his idea, but he wanted to focus on an “earlier” period in the Targaryen family history.
14 Celebs Who Ditched Their Stage Names For Their Real Names
Two of Meryl Streep's daughters were credited under stage names when they cameoed in her movies as kids.
KXLY
Elon Musk steps out in Halloween costume worth thousands of dollars for Heidi Klum’s party
Elon Musk wore a red Samurai-style costume reportedly worth $7,500 for Heidi Klum’s Halloween party. The 51-year-old billionaire – who completed his $44 billion takeover of the platform last week – appeared to be in good spirits as he arrived at the star studded party in New York City on Monday night (31.10.22).
Comments / 0