4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, IL
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove Village
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
End of an era, as suburban farm stand closes for good
For generations of families, a farmstand near Lincolnshire became part of their summer and fall traditions. Now, the owners have announced they’re retiring and the stand is closed for good.
napervillelocal.com
Estate Exudes Rustic Charm With 2 Fireplaces, Sun Room In Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — Located in the coveted Cress Creek Golf Course, this beautiful home blends rustic charm with modern luxury. Wooden ceilings give the space a warm and inviting feel, which is enhanced by two gas fireplaces that will help you stay cozy in winter. Let sunlight stream in through the home’s remote-controlled skylights or soak up rays in the sun room, where three walls of windows look out onto your beautiful property.
Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
Evening grosbeaks, scarcely seen in Chicago-area, spotted in Will County
Evening grosbeaks, spotted by Bob Bryerton of the Will County Forest Preserve District last weekend. Evening grosbeaks are rarely seen in the Chicago area, as they normally winter only as far south as Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota.
New batch of affordable housing to be built on South Side
The Park Station Lofts will be a mixed-income multi-used development on city-owned property at 63rd and Maryland. It’s a transit oriented project, just 350-feet from the Cottage Grove Station on the CTA’s Green Line.
kanelandkrier.com
Corner Grind officially bought by Illinois Crafted
At the end of July 2022, Illinois Crafted bought Corner Grind. The official announcement was made on Oct. 2, 2022, on multiple social media platforms. Corner Grind, located on Main St. in Elburn, has been a local meeting spot for friends and family since 2014. They have a variety of breakfast and lunch foods, along with a wide range of iced and hot coffees, teas and smoothies. Many customers make this a stop in their everyday routines and even have an order set in stone for their next visit, and developing this family feel is what attracts the majority of their business. Illinois Crafted, the group that bought Corner Grind, is best known for its diverse establishments such as Obscurity Brewing, Lodi Tap House and Soul Loco.
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
Rockford Illinois is Right Between 2 of Best Beer Towns in America
Taking a 'beer-cation' (yes, it's a thing) to these two beer towns couldn't be any easier for northern Illinois residents. All other beer lovers, time to book a trip. Beer + Vacation = Beercation, just so we're on the same page. Going on one of these trips couldn't get any more popular, but I guess that all depends on the talented craft brewers in Wisconsin and Illinois. The more delicious sips they create, the more we're going to want to escape into a brewpub and brewery for a fun weekend.
Routine Chicago Trash Collection Leads To Chilling Discovery
How an average morning spurred a horrifying investigation.
ngtnews.com
Lion Produces First American-Made Electric School Bus in Illinois Factory
The Lion Electric Co., a manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has produced its first zero-emission LionC school bus in its U.S. factory, located in Joliet, Ill. “This is a significant milestone for Lion. On behalf of the entire management team, I want to extend my appreciation to all...
Chicago Dog Campaign: Celebrating Large Breed Dogs
The Chicago Dog Campaign is a collaborative effort between 12 area shelters to celebrate large breed dogs and help them find their forever homes. Joining us now with all the details from the Heartland Animal Shelter is Jenny Schlueter, Mary Wozencraft, and a couple of their furry friends. Heartland Animal...
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
One Of Illinois’ Most Wonderful Events Of The Year Offering Free Admission
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way into Lincoln Park Zoo for their FREE admission nights this Holiday season!. "This festive, one-of-a-kind holiday experience offers a merry, family-oriented tradition in the heart of the city." - LPZ. Let me state the obvious: Christmas is the most wonderful time of...
wjol.com
Noontime Crash In Joliet
A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
WGNtv.com
Powerful & possibly damaging wind heading our way
ONE OF THE WARMEST NOVEMBER OPENS OF THE PAST 151 YEARS IN CHICAGO–INCLUDING 70+-DEG TEMPS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY—IS TO BE FOLLOWED BY A CLASSIC HIGH WIND SET-UP SATURDAY, ONE WHICH COULD UNLEASH A PERIOD OF 50+ MPH WINDS—WATCH FOR POTENTIAL ADVISORIES OF WARNINGS FOR HIGH WINDS SATURDAY.
Here's What To Do With Your Old Halloween Pumpkins
Here is what to do with your old pumpkins.
beautypackaging.com
Nobelus Opens Facility in Elgin, IL
Nobelus, a supplier of thermal laminates, unsupported films and laminating equipment, has opened a facility in Elgin, IL, to increase office, warehouse, and production capacity in the wake of extraordinary growth. The new building was selected due to its ability to meet the company's unique operational needs as it welcomes...
oakpark.com
Don’t dump your pumpkins in the forest￼
If you’ve heard anyone suggest dumping pumpkins in the forest preserve for the deer and animals to eat, please don’t do that! Dumping pumpkins and other things in the forest preserves upsets their natural habitats in numerous ways. According to the Oct. 22 “Forest Way” newsletter of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, you can be fined up to $500 for dumping pumpkins, yard waste — or anything in the forest preserves.
