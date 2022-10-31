ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michelle Williams has given birth

Michelle Williams has given birth to her third child. The 42-year-old actress has been married to theatre director Thomas Kail since 2020 and already has son Hart, two, with him – as well as 16-year-old Matilda with late Hollywood star Heath Ledger – but in photos obtained by the DailyMail, was spotted in New York City on Saturday (29.10.22) walking through the streets with the newborn strapped to her chest in a carrier.
Henry Cavill had no clue Stephanie Meyer wanted him for Twilight role

Henry Cavill had no idea Stephanie Meyer wanted to cast him in the ‘Twilight Saga’. The 39-year-old actor has since found out he was the author’s choice to play Edward Cullen in the big screen adaptations of her vampire novels, with the part actually going to Robert Pattinson.

