Michelle Williams has given birth to her third child. The 42-year-old actress has been married to theatre director Thomas Kail since 2020 and already has son Hart, two, with him – as well as 16-year-old Matilda with late Hollywood star Heath Ledger – but in photos obtained by the DailyMail, was spotted in New York City on Saturday (29.10.22) walking through the streets with the newborn strapped to her chest in a carrier.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO