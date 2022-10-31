ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 213 winner Marcos Rogerio de Lima wants top 15 opponent at UFC 283 in Rio

By Farah Hannoun, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
LAS VEGAS – Marcos Rogerio de Lima thinks it’s time he drew a ranked opponent.

De Lima (20-8-1 MMA, 9-6 UFC) made quick work of former heavyweight champion and American Top Team teammate Andrei Arlovski at UFC Fight Night 213 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. With wins in three of his past four, the Brazilian wants a step up in competition – and he wants it at home.

“Pezao” hasn’t fought in Brazil since a submission loss to Gadzhimurad Antigulov in November 2016 and hopes to land on the UFC 283 card on Jan. 21 in Rio de Janeiro.

“It would be really great to actually fight in Brazil – a card that’s going to be really important, the return of the UFC in Rio,” De Lima told reporters at the UFC Fight Night 213 post-fight press conference. “I think it would be really good. Obviously, (I want to fight) someone in the top 15 because I think I deserve the shot. It would be great to have a rematch against Blagoy (Ivanov) from last time. I know the UFC won’t set up that matchup, but anyone that wants to do some sightseeing in Rio, anybody that’s out there, I’ll be glad to face that guy.”

De Lima, who’s competed in three different weight classes throughout his career, has found his groove at heavyweight.

“You see the evolution. You see how better I’ve become,” de Lima said. “I think it’s out there for everyone to see. Even the last fight, without a win I feel like I could have done enough to actually win. So the hard work has paid off, and of course, beating a guy like (Arlovski) is even better.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 213.

UFC Fight Night 213: Best photos from Las Vegas

UFC Fight Night 213: Official scorecards from Las Vegas

