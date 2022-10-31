ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isla Vista, CA

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Channel

San Diego's Rooftop Cinema Club announces winter movie lineup

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero is dashing into the holiday season with a lineup of Christmas movie classics and seasonal favorites at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. From Nov. 3 through Dec. 23, movie lovers will once again be able to enjoy Hollywood blockbusters high above...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Crackheads Cafe and Restaurant

Where: Crackheads, 430 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92008. What: Batch Brew black drip Crackheads Morning Blend. I wasn’t going to Crackheads this morning. I was going somewhere else in the neighborhood— a place with a big a-frame sign out front that says “COFFEE!” every day.
CARLSBAD, CA
times-advocate.com

City’s oldest business to celebrate 125 years

The oldest business in Escondido, Alhiser-Comer Mortuary, will celebrate 125 years in continuous business under several families on Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara will give the Comer family a proclamation, as will 5th District Supervisor Jim Desmond. The Escondido Fire Department will also bring a fire truck and ambulance for the kids.
ESCONDIDO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

This Great Maple location is set to close in December

Great Maple, which became enormously popular since it first opened in Hillcrest nearly a decade ago, has decided to close its 4-year-old UTC location due to nearby construction that has dogged the modern diner since its opening. Located on the edge of Westfield UTC on Genesee, the 5,000-square-foot restaurant is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pbmonthly.net

One day a week, a Pacific Beach couple lives life on the wild side

From Mondays through Saturdays, Tamara “Tami” Cross and Craig Schreiber live relatively tame lives. Pacific Beach residents for more than 20 years, Cross is a lawyer with her own firm; Schreiber has his own marketing company. When not working, they enjoy surfing, taking their two dogs out paddle boarding and all the amenities living in a beach town offers.
RAMONA, CA
Surfline

First Impressions: Mex Pipe Warriors at Puerto Escondido

My life didn’t flash before my eyes, maybe because I hadn’t lived enough of it yet. I was 14 when I almost drowned at Puerto Escondido. A rip current impeded me from swimming in, and the waves wouldn’t let me get out the back to rest. I was stuck in the impact zone, took a deep gulp of air and sea foam, couldn’t fight anymore and gave in to exhaustion. My last thought was to close my eyes and rest a little. The next time I opened them, I was throwing up saltwater on the beach with Puerto Escondido legend Coco Nogales and the lifeguards standing over me. “You passed the test,” Coco said. “Now you can surf Zicatela.”
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Union School District Announced Today a $16 million Gift Received

The Escondido Union School District announced today a $16 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. “We are humbled by this recognition and the trust placed in us with this extraordinary gift, which was very much unexpected,” said Dr. Luis Rankins-Ibarra, superintendent of EUSD. “We are committed to a very measured, strategic approach for these funds so that we have a long-lasting impact on students.”
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

City of Vista To Host World’s Largest Job Fair November 16 & 17

The City of Vista is partnering with the Vista Chamber of Commerce, the San Diego Workforce Partnership, and the businesses in the Vista Business Park to create an exciting opportunity for Vista businesses to hire new employees. The job fair will take place at participating business locations in the Vista Business Park, located in southeast Vista.
VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations San Marcos

San Marcos, CA -On October 27, 2022, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSD), along with agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and two minor decoys conducted Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations at various locations in the City of San Marcos. During the...
SAN MARCOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy