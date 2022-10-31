Read full article on original website
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Rooftop Cinema Club announces winter movie lineup
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero is dashing into the holiday season with a lineup of Christmas movie classics and seasonal favorites at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. From Nov. 3 through Dec. 23, movie lovers will once again be able to enjoy Hollywood blockbusters high above...
theresandiego.com
Save The Date For In-N-Out Burger’s 75th Anniversary Celebration Festival!
In-N-Out fans – save the date for what will surely be an epic celebration!. In-N-Out Burger is planning a 75th-anniversary festival at the Pomona Dragstrip on October 22, 2023. More information for this event will be released soon. Visit here to sign up and follow In-N-Out Burger on Instagram...
Coast News
Crackheads Cafe and Restaurant
Where: Crackheads, 430 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92008. What: Batch Brew black drip Crackheads Morning Blend. I wasn’t going to Crackheads this morning. I was going somewhere else in the neighborhood— a place with a big a-frame sign out front that says “COFFEE!” every day.
Coast News
Humane Society seeks home for 12-week-old kitten found under car hood
ENCINITAS — The Rancho Coastal Humane Society is looking to find a permanent home for a 12-week-old orange tabby kitten recently found hiding underneath the hood of a car in southern San Diego County. The kitten, a two-pound, female kitten with short, reddish-orange fur, was nicknamed “Cadillac” by staff...
San Diego Food Bank kicks off Holiday food Drive
The Holiday Food Drive benefiting the San Diego Food Bank kicked off Tuesday, helping to fill a huge need in San Diego County.
times-advocate.com
City’s oldest business to celebrate 125 years
The oldest business in Escondido, Alhiser-Comer Mortuary, will celebrate 125 years in continuous business under several families on Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara will give the Comer family a proclamation, as will 5th District Supervisor Jim Desmond. The Escondido Fire Department will also bring a fire truck and ambulance for the kids.
disneydining.com
Guest with No Ticket Smuggles Child into Magic Kingdom, Assaults Two Cast Member
A man who recently visited the Walt Disney World Resort simply did not think the rules inside the parks applied to him or his child, and his actions have cost him criminal charges and a court date. According to Orange County Court records, 38-year-old Baica Crisan was arrested at Magic...
kusi.com
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
pacificsandiego.com
This Great Maple location is set to close in December
Great Maple, which became enormously popular since it first opened in Hillcrest nearly a decade ago, has decided to close its 4-year-old UTC location due to nearby construction that has dogged the modern diner since its opening. Located on the edge of Westfield UTC on Genesee, the 5,000-square-foot restaurant is...
pbmonthly.net
One day a week, a Pacific Beach couple lives life on the wild side
From Mondays through Saturdays, Tamara “Tami” Cross and Craig Schreiber live relatively tame lives. Pacific Beach residents for more than 20 years, Cross is a lawyer with her own firm; Schreiber has his own marketing company. When not working, they enjoy surfing, taking their two dogs out paddle boarding and all the amenities living in a beach town offers.
Woman's Reaction to Encounter With Wild Orcas in San Diego Is Priceless
She couldn't contain herself.
La Jolla's bluffside 'secret swing' is mysteriously replaced soon after being mysteriously removed
As quickly and mysteriously as the "secret swing" in La Jolla was removed, it has been reinstated.
Surfline
First Impressions: Mex Pipe Warriors at Puerto Escondido
My life didn’t flash before my eyes, maybe because I hadn’t lived enough of it yet. I was 14 when I almost drowned at Puerto Escondido. A rip current impeded me from swimming in, and the waves wouldn’t let me get out the back to rest. I was stuck in the impact zone, took a deep gulp of air and sea foam, couldn’t fight anymore and gave in to exhaustion. My last thought was to close my eyes and rest a little. The next time I opened them, I was throwing up saltwater on the beach with Puerto Escondido legend Coco Nogales and the lifeguards standing over me. “You passed the test,” Coco said. “Now you can surf Zicatela.”
Oceanside City Council weighs pilot dog beach program
Advocates for a pilot dog beach program are rallying for community support ahead of the Oceanside City Council's second vote on the intuitive.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Union School District Announced Today a $16 million Gift Received
The Escondido Union School District announced today a $16 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. “We are humbled by this recognition and the trust placed in us with this extraordinary gift, which was very much unexpected,” said Dr. Luis Rankins-Ibarra, superintendent of EUSD. “We are committed to a very measured, strategic approach for these funds so that we have a long-lasting impact on students.”
Man stabbed 7 times at Mission Bay Park on Halloween night
A 59-year-old man was stabbed seven times at Mission Bay Park on Halloween night, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Buttle.
northcountydailystar.com
City of Vista To Host World’s Largest Job Fair November 16 & 17
The City of Vista is partnering with the Vista Chamber of Commerce, the San Diego Workforce Partnership, and the businesses in the Vista Business Park to create an exciting opportunity for Vista businesses to hire new employees. The job fair will take place at participating business locations in the Vista Business Park, located in southeast Vista.
iheart.com
San Diego May Experience Rare “Fireball Swarm” According To Astronomers
San Diego could get to experience what is called a "Fireball Swarm" meteor shower in the coming days. The National Weather Service says It is expected to appear this Friday and Saturday with clear visibility conditions. The best times to see the meteor showers is between midnight and dawn. The...
northcountydailystar.com
Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations San Marcos
San Marcos, CA -On October 27, 2022, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSD), along with agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and two minor decoys conducted Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations at various locations in the City of San Marcos. During the...
GV Wire
Celebrated ‘Shock Jock’ from Fresno Retires From Hugely Popular SoCal Radio Show
After 32 years, a celebrated Southern California “shock jock,” who got his start on Fresno State’s campus radio station, is retiring from the show that made him a star. Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph is leaving a massively popular San Diego morning show in December, along with co-host Dave Rickards, radio station KGB-FM announced on Tuesday.
