Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - JR

Hawaii News Now - Tracking showers - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. E/SE winds over the eastern end of the state may kick up deep tropical moisture over Hawaii Island. Keeping an eye on the sky and close eye on the radar. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 2,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fishermen worry about state’s plan to regulate designated marine areas

The Maui Police Department has launched new technology aimed at saving more lives. Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase. An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller. Union PAC focuses on Maui races that could flip council to...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Heavy rains trigger flood advisory for parts of Hawaii Island, Windward Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for portions of Hawaii Island and Oahu. On Oahu, the advisory is in effect between Sunset Beach and Hauula until 10:30 a.m. And on Hawaii Island, a flood advisory has been issued until 11:45 a.m. Impacted areas include Hilo,...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

A surprising side effect of climate change in Hawaii? More rainbows

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists have determined a bright spot in a new climate change study: More rainbows are expected in Hawaii’s future. The study, led by a team of University of Hawaii researchers, predicts that by 2100, the world will experience about 5% more days with rainbows than at the beginning of the 21st century.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Battle over water access among top issues in Maui mayoral race

Voters across the state are not just voting for candidates this year. There are also changes to county charters, which can make voters confused.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthcare hero: This Hawaii nurse travels to patients to help them at home

The highly-talked about Jason Momoa movie "Chief of War" began filming on Halloween. Inside look at the facility that validates, secures ballots from Oahu voters. With the general election five days away, Casey Lund has an exclusive look at the facility that validates and secures ballots from Oahu voters. What's...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

PODCAST: Researchers rediscover a Hawaii plant they thought had gone extinct

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Once thought to have been extinct in the wild, a rare native plant has been rediscovered in the remote forests of Hawaii Island. The plant known as delissea argutidentata reappeared in a volcanic crater over 50 years later in an area where it was thought to have been gone forever.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trending: 'Bridget Jones' film in the works, Avatar: The Way of Water

The highly-talked about Jason Momoa movie "Chief of War" began filming on Halloween. Healthcare hero: This Hawaii nurse travels to patients to help them at home. Home care nurse Lillian Lau may not have grown up in Hawaii, but her patients say she is a local girl to them. Inside...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

New online portal tracks Hawaii’s ongoing drug crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As cases of fentanyl overdoses increase statewide, a new online resource is tracking the impact of drugs across the islands. The state Department of Health recently launched a comprehensive behavioral health dashboard that shows real-time and long-term data about overdoses, substance abuse, and statistics related to mental health.
HAWAII STATE

