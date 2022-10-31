Voters across the state are not just voting for candidates this year. There are also changes to county charters, which can make voters confused. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner as a working partner throughout state government on matters.” This year, two candidates are vying for the office, incumbent Republican Josh Haeder and Democrat challenger John Cunningham. The early evening news on KEVN.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO