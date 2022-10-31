Read full article on original website
Hawaii News Now - Tracking showers - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. E/SE winds over the eastern end of the state may kick up deep tropical moisture over Hawaii Island. Keeping an eye on the sky and close eye on the radar.
Film about a little-known piece of Hawaiian history gets its island debut
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jason Scott Lee has been in major Hollywood movies during his career. But he’s very proud of one in particular. “You know, they talk about diversity a lot in Hollywood. And this is as diverse, as diverse as it gets,” he said. “And homegrown.”. Lee...
In court filings, Katherine Kealoha claims she told prosecutors who stole the infamous mailbox.
The Maui Police Department has launched new technology aimed at saving more lives. Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase. An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller.
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller: A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 after being duped with a forged title. Now he’s stuck with a truck he can’t legally drive. When Greyson Lee first...
Fishermen worry about state’s plan to regulate designated marine areas
The Maui Police Department has launched new technology aimed at saving more lives. Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase. An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller.
After a horrific ordeal, ‘Tommy Boy’ the poi dog is reunited with his ‘ohana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was an emotional reunion for a dog slashed with a machete on Maui. Draped in lei, “Tommy Boy” flew to Oahu on Tuesday and jumped into the arms of his owner at Honolulu’s airport. The two hadn’t seen each other in three years, ever since Tommy Boy was lost.
Heavy rains trigger flood advisory for parts of Hawaii Island, Windward Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for portions of Hawaii Island and Oahu. On Oahu, the advisory is in effect between Sunset Beach and Hauula until 10:30 a.m. And on Hawaii Island, a flood advisory has been issued until 11:45 a.m. Impacted areas include Hilo,...
Report: Legalizing cannabis would generate an additional $50M in state tax revenues
Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a
S. Korea missile tensions recounted by Hawaii resident
The military says North Korea continues it string of weapons tests. The North fired at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains.
Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
A surprising side effect of climate change in Hawaii? More rainbows
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists have determined a bright spot in a new climate change study: More rainbows are expected in Hawaii’s future. The study, led by a team of University of Hawaii researchers, predicts that by 2100, the world will experience about 5% more days with rainbows than at the beginning of the 21st century.
Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
Cap Parks: Parks over freeways in the works for Hawaii
Freeways over the parks, it is an idea that's floating around and could be implemented on Oahu. They're called Cap Parks.
Battle over water access among top issues in Maui mayoral race
Voters across the state are not just voting for candidates this year. There are also changes to county charters, which can make voters confused.
Healthcare hero: This Hawaii nurse travels to patients to help them at home
The highly-talked about Jason Momoa movie "Chief of War" began filming on Halloween. Inside look at the facility that validates, secures ballots from Oahu voters. With the general election five days away, Casey Lund has an exclusive look at the facility that validates and secures ballots from Oahu voters.
The Maui Police Department has launched new technology aimed at saving more lives
Film about a little-known piece of Hawaiian history gets its island debut. Jason Scott Lee has been in major Hollywood movies during his career. But he's very proud of one in particular. Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase.
PODCAST: Researchers rediscover a Hawaii plant they thought had gone extinct
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Once thought to have been extinct in the wild, a rare native plant has been rediscovered in the remote forests of Hawaii Island. The plant known as delissea argutidentata reappeared in a volcanic crater over 50 years later in an area where it was thought to have been gone forever.
Trending: 'Bridget Jones' film in the works, Avatar: The Way of Water
The highly-talked about Jason Momoa movie "Chief of War" began filming on Halloween. Healthcare hero: This Hawaii nurse travels to patients to help them at home. Home care nurse Lillian Lau may not have grown up in Hawaii, but her patients say she is a local girl to them.
New online portal tracks Hawaii’s ongoing drug crisis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As cases of fentanyl overdoses increase statewide, a new online resource is tracking the impact of drugs across the islands. The state Department of Health recently launched a comprehensive behavioral health dashboard that shows real-time and long-term data about overdoses, substance abuse, and statistics related to mental health.
