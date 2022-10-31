ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Michelle Williams has given birth

Michelle Williams has given birth to her third child. The 42-year-old actress has been married to theatre director Thomas Kail since 2020 and already has son Hart, two, with him – as well as 16-year-old Matilda with late Hollywood star Heath Ledger – but in photos obtained by the DailyMail, was spotted in New York City on Saturday (29.10.22) walking through the streets with the newborn strapped to her chest in a carrier.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'

Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.
Party Canceled After a Mother-In-Law Reveals a Secret About Her Unborn Grandchild

Anyone who has experienced pregnancy can attest to the fact that it is a period of immense change, both physically and psychologically. Not only is your body undergoing changes you didn't anticipate, but you're also experiencing a wide range of feelings, from joy to worry to anger. And your in-laws, whether they are next door or across the country, may also need to be dealt with during this time. So while dealing with family can be difficult under the best of circumstances, pregnancy can add an extra layer of stress.

