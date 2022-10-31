Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Michelle Williams has given birth
Michelle Williams has given birth to her third child. The 42-year-old actress has been married to theatre director Thomas Kail since 2020 and already has son Hart, two, with him – as well as 16-year-old Matilda with late Hollywood star Heath Ledger – but in photos obtained by the DailyMail, was spotted in New York City on Saturday (29.10.22) walking through the streets with the newborn strapped to her chest in a carrier.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
blavity.com
Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'
Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.
Christina Applegate says she walks with a cane and gained 40 pounds since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and she can't control if it affects the final season of 'Dead To Me'
Christina Applegate says she won't be watching the final season of 'Dead To Me' because reminders of her multiple sclerosis are too painful.
"I thought you didn't need me." Husband ignores calls, texts and watches TV while wife is taken to hospital.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a number of bad relationships in which one of the biggest problems was that I couldn’t count on my partner to be there for me when I needed them.
Party Canceled After a Mother-In-Law Reveals a Secret About Her Unborn Grandchild
Anyone who has experienced pregnancy can attest to the fact that it is a period of immense change, both physically and psychologically. Not only is your body undergoing changes you didn't anticipate, but you're also experiencing a wide range of feelings, from joy to worry to anger. And your in-laws, whether they are next door or across the country, may also need to be dealt with during this time. So while dealing with family can be difficult under the best of circumstances, pregnancy can add an extra layer of stress.
Woman Cancels Check She Gave Her Friend for IVF After Finding Out She Joked About Her Struggles With Infertility
1 in 5 people struggle with infertility. One woman, U/South_Marine3167 created a post to get people's opinions on something that happened between her and her friend, both of whom have experienced infertility.
Brave 5-year-old calls 911 to save dad’s life, has the most hilarious conversation with the dispatcher
Savannah Hensley stayed calm and collected throughout the phone call and even kept the dispatcher entertained.
Laid off at 8 months pregnant, locked out of company email, and goodbyes: Twitter employees share horror stories of sudden layoff on a Black Friday
“Has it already started? Happy layoff eve!”
Comments / 0