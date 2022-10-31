Read full article on original website
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Uptober: Bitcoin jumps 6% while DXY and gold post negative returns
After two consecutive red months, Bitcoin posted a 6% increase in October. The volatility that wiped out billions from the market devastated Bitcoin’s price in June and led to a shaky summer with little to no gains. However, the third quarter began in the green with Bitcoin breaking through...
Alameda sells over $200M in stablecoins to exchanges; FTT token comprises majority of its $14B in assets
Arkham’s intelligence dashboard revealed that FTX’s sister company Alameda Research sold $284 million worth of stablecoins to crypto exchanges between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. The market maker sold $168 million worth of USDT to FTX. It sold $66 million USDP to...
Research: Is ETHBTC about to reclaim its pre-merge high?
The 2022 high for Ethereum denominated in Bitcoin was 0.084BTC just before The Merge, and a recent rally has investors considering if Ethereum could regain its pre-merge high. Ethereum made strong gains against Bitcoin ahead of The Merge on Sept. 15. However, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap failed to reach the all-time high set back in 2017.
Twitter facing lawsuit over staff layoffs, Dogecoin sinks 9%
Twitter is facing a class-action lawsuit over its plans to cut 50% of its workforce following Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform, Bloomberg News reported on Nov. 4. Since taking charge, Musk has authorized numerous changes across the board in an attempt to revitalize Twitter’s reputation as...
Swiss Startup dua.com with 5M+ users officially lists on AllianceBlock Fundrs platform
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Utrecht, Netherlands, 1st November, 2022, Chainwire — The DUA token is set to become the first project to list on AllianceBlocks...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Saylor deems Bitcoin winner over major asset classes as downturn persists; Ethereum outperforming BTC after merge
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 2 includes Saylor saying that Bitcoin is winning over gold and other major asset classes, JPMorgan executing its first DeFi transaction, EU’s MiCA targeting crypto influencers, and Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin post-merge. CryptoSlate Top Stories. MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor said that his...
MarketAcross Partners with DCENTRAL Miami As Global Marketing Partner
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Miami, United States, 3rd November, 2022, Chainwire — MarketAcross, the leading global blockchain PR & Marketing firm, has been named the...
Hackers attack Deribit hot wallets, steal $28M in crypto
Crypto derivatives platform Deribit was hacked for $28 million late evening (UTC) on Nov. 1. The incident was confirmed via its official Twitter account several hours later, at 07:00 (UTC) the following day. Deribit said hackers had compromised several of its hot wallets. The firm sought to reassure users, saying...
Monkey Drainer steals 7 CryptoPunks, 20 Otherdeed NFTs
Prominent blockchain security firm PeckshieldAlert and onchain sleuth Zachxbt revealed on Nov. 4 that a phishing scammer operating under the pseudonym Monkey Drainer had stolen 7 Cryptopunks and 20 Otherdeed NFTs. The news was first reported by self-acclaimed 2D scam detector ZackXBT, who estimated the stolen collectibles were worth 520...
Standard Chartered invests in JPMorgan blockchain platform
Multinational investment bank Standard Chartered announced a financial commitment to JP Morgan-backed blockchain protocol, Partior. With the investment, Partior will gain support from the financial institution to enhance its international outreach. This development will allow Partior to broaden its currency offerings beyond the first slate of eight global currencies – USD, SGD, GBP, EUR, AUD, JPY, CNH, and HKD, by 2023.
Laid off at 8 months pregnant, locked out of company email, and goodbyes: Twitter employees share horror stories of sudden layoff on a Black Friday
“Has it already started? Happy layoff eve!”
MetaMask onboards NFTBank to handle pricing solution for its new NFT portfolio platform
Popular crypto wallet MetaMask has onboarded NFTBank to power necessary pricing information with APIs for about 5000 NFT collections owned by its users on its new NFT portfolio product. The limited sales transaction data of NFT poses complications in terms of its pricing, as reported in a press release shared...
Arweave teams up with Meta for NFT storage, AR token spikes 61%
Arweave is partnering with Meta to store non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Instagram, the protocol’s CEO and co-founder Sam Williams announced on Twitter. In response, AR saw 61% gains over the last 24 hours to lead the top 100 tokens. A local top of $17.85 was hit at 03:30 (UTC) on Nov. 3, leading to a gradual trickle-down to $16.26 as of press time.
Demand for Bridge Network’s Bridge Pay heats up with over 10,000 on the waitlist
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 2nd November, 2022, Chainwire — Bridge Network recently announced its new product in the world of multichain payments;...
5 Top Social Platforms for Affordable Holiday Gift Ideas
Once upon a Christmas past, much of our inspiration for holiday gifts came from window shopping. This is still a popular holiday pastime -- shops along New York City's famous Fifth Avenue reel in...
