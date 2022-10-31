ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoslate.com

Uptober: Bitcoin jumps 6% while DXY and gold post negative returns

After two consecutive red months, Bitcoin posted a 6% increase in October. The volatility that wiped out billions from the market devastated Bitcoin’s price in June and led to a shaky summer with little to no gains. However, the third quarter began in the green with Bitcoin breaking through...
cryptoslate.com

Research: Is ETHBTC about to reclaim its pre-merge high?

The 2022 high for Ethereum denominated in Bitcoin was 0.084BTC just before The Merge, and a recent rally has investors considering if Ethereum could regain its pre-merge high. Ethereum made strong gains against Bitcoin ahead of The Merge on Sept. 15. However, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap failed to reach the all-time high set back in 2017.
cryptoslate.com

Twitter facing lawsuit over staff layoffs, Dogecoin sinks 9%

Twitter is facing a class-action lawsuit over its plans to cut 50% of its workforce following Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform, Bloomberg News reported on Nov. 4. Since taking charge, Musk has authorized numerous changes across the board in an attempt to revitalize Twitter’s reputation as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cryptoslate.com

Swiss Startup dua.com with 5M+ users officially lists on AllianceBlock Fundrs platform

Utrecht, Netherlands, 1st November, 2022, Chainwire — The DUA token is set to become the first project to list on AllianceBlocks...
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Saylor deems Bitcoin winner over major asset classes as downturn persists; Ethereum outperforming BTC after merge

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 2 includes Saylor saying that Bitcoin is winning over gold and other major asset classes, JPMorgan executing its first DeFi transaction, EU’s MiCA targeting crypto influencers, and Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin post-merge. CryptoSlate Top Stories. MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor said that his...
cryptoslate.com

MarketAcross Partners with DCENTRAL Miami As Global Marketing Partner

Miami, United States, 3rd November, 2022, Chainwire — MarketAcross, the leading global blockchain PR & Marketing firm, has been named the...
MIAMI, FL
cryptoslate.com

Hackers attack Deribit hot wallets, steal $28M in crypto

Crypto derivatives platform Deribit was hacked for $28 million late evening (UTC) on Nov. 1. The incident was confirmed via its official Twitter account several hours later, at 07:00 (UTC) the following day. Deribit said hackers had compromised several of its hot wallets. The firm sought to reassure users, saying...
cryptoslate.com

Monkey Drainer steals 7 CryptoPunks, 20 Otherdeed NFTs

Prominent blockchain security firm PeckshieldAlert and onchain sleuth Zachxbt revealed on Nov. 4 that a phishing scammer operating under the pseudonym Monkey Drainer had stolen 7 Cryptopunks and 20 Otherdeed NFTs. The news was first reported by self-acclaimed 2D scam detector ZackXBT, who estimated the stolen collectibles were worth 520...
cryptoslate.com

Standard Chartered invests in JPMorgan blockchain platform

Multinational investment bank Standard Chartered announced a financial commitment to JP Morgan-backed blockchain protocol, Partior. With the investment, Partior will gain support from the financial institution to enhance its international outreach. This development will allow Partior to broaden its currency offerings beyond the first slate of eight global currencies – USD, SGD, GBP, EUR, AUD, JPY, CNH, and HKD, by 2023.
cryptoslate.com

MetaMask onboards NFTBank to handle pricing solution for its new NFT portfolio platform

Popular crypto wallet MetaMask has onboarded NFTBank to power necessary pricing information with APIs for about 5000 NFT collections owned by its users on its new NFT portfolio product. The limited sales transaction data of NFT poses complications in terms of its pricing, as reported in a press release shared...
cryptoslate.com

Arweave teams up with Meta for NFT storage, AR token spikes 61%

Arweave is partnering with Meta to store non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Instagram, the protocol’s CEO and co-founder Sam Williams announced on Twitter. In response, AR saw 61% gains over the last 24 hours to lead the top 100 tokens. A local top of $17.85 was hit at 03:30 (UTC) on Nov. 3, leading to a gradual trickle-down to $16.26 as of press time.
cryptoslate.com

Demand for Bridge Network’s Bridge Pay heats up with over 10,000 on the waitlist

London, United Kingdom, 2nd November, 2022, Chainwire — Bridge Network recently announced its new product in the world of multichain payments;...

