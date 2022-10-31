Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Browns: Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when eligible
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when he's first eligible in Week 13 against the Houston Texans on December 4, per general manager Andrew Berry. What It Means:. Berry praised Jacoby Brissett for the work he's done while filling in as the Browns' starter, but he confirmed that...
Cowboys attempt, but fail to trade for Texans WR Brandin Cooks
The Dallas Cowboys failed to make a move before the expiration of the NFL Trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying.
Andrew Berry says Deshaun Watson will start Dec. 4 in Houston even though Jacoby Brissett has excelled
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Browns GM Andrew Berry said Deshaun Watson will start Dec. 4 in Houston, the first game he’s eligible, despite the fact that Jacoby Brissett has been everything the organization has hoped when they signed him. “It’s been great to have him back in the building,” Berry...
Colts, Bills swap running backs: Zack Moss to Indy for Nyheim Hines
Running back Nyheim Hines was traded to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for Zack Moss, who joins Indianapolis as a
NFL Odds: Eagles vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 11/3/2022
The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Texas to face off in an outer conference battle with the Houston Texans on Thursday Night. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Texans prediction and pick. The Eagles are coming off a shellacking of the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they destroyed...
NBC Sports
Colts fire OC Marcus Brady ahead of Patriots matchup
First, it was a shakeup at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. Now, the changes on offense have reached the coaching staff. The team announced on Tuesday that it has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. “This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the...
Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains
The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.
Colts dismiss offensive coordinator Marcus Brady amid 3-4-1 start
Frank Reich said it was "an incredibly hard decision" to fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. Although Brady was the offensive coordinator, he did not call plays.
Texans Two-Step: Houston Better Than in 2021?
Lovie Smith's team is more competitive than David Culley's, but through seven games both squads managed the same number of victories.
FOX Sports
DeAndre Hopkins amazes, Kyler Murray struggles: NFC West Stock Watch
Two weeks back on the job, DeAndre Hopkins' impact on offense for the Arizona Cardinals has been significant and immediate. During the six weeks of the talented receiver's suspension at the start of the year, the Cardinals averaged just 19 points per game, posting a 2-4 record. Since his return,...
Eagles have unique approach to short week vs. Texans
The Eagles took a unique approach to trying to remain undefeated heading into their Thursday night matchup against the Houston Texans. Exercise bikes and massage beds were set up in the locker room within minutes after the Eagles (7-0) finished off their 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Eagles rule out two players for Thursday vs. Texans
The Philadelphia Eagles ruled out rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis and cornerback Josiah Scott for Thursday’s game against the host
Yardbarker
Texans Release Defensive Linemen Demone Harris & Micah Dew-Treadway
Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad. From there, Harris was on and off of the Buccaneers’ roster before having...
Thomson native, Pro Football Hall of Fame member Ray Guy dead at 72
Pro football Hall of Famer and Thomson High School legend Ray Guy passed away at the age of 72 Thursday. Former Thomson defensive coordinator and Ghosts of the Brickyard co-author John Barnett confirmed the news to the Chronicle Thursday morning. Guy had been dealing with a long-term illness. Guy lettered...
