ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Browns: Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when eligible

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when he's first eligible in Week 13 against the Houston Texans on December 4, per general manager Andrew Berry. What It Means:. Berry praised Jacoby Brissett for the work he's done while filling in as the Browns' starter, but he confirmed that...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Colts fire OC Marcus Brady ahead of Patriots matchup

First, it was a shakeup at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. Now, the changes on offense have reached the coaching staff. The team announced on Tuesday that it has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. “This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains

The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

DeAndre Hopkins amazes, Kyler Murray struggles: NFC West Stock Watch

Two weeks back on the job, DeAndre Hopkins' impact on offense for the Arizona Cardinals has been significant and immediate. During the six weeks of the talented receiver's suspension at the start of the year, the Cardinals averaged just 19 points per game, posting a 2-4 record. Since his return,...
Yardbarker

Texans Release Defensive Linemen Demone Harris & Micah Dew-Treadway

Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad. From there, Harris was on and off of the Buccaneers’ roster before having...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy