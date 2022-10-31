ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
SheKnows

Ivana Trump Was Reportedly 'Totally Broken Down' After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President

The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the 1980s, Ivana and Donald were the toast of the town and on everyone’s New York City invite list. After their infamous divorce, she was still a beloved figure on the social scene and rarely found herself in the same type of controversies as her ex-husband. Her longtime friend and fashion designer...
Newsweek

Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid

Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
JC Post

Supreme Court temporarily blocks handover of Trump tax returns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts' order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump's emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday.
The Independent

Herschel Walker on Barack Obama: ‘My resume against his resume, I’ll put it up any time of the day’

Senate hopeful Herschel Walker dared Barack Obama to compare resumes after the former president questioned Mr Walker’s credentials for leadership, calling him more of a "celebrity" than a politician.Mr Obama campaigned for Mr Walker’s opponent, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, on Friday night in Georgia.During the speech, he called Mr Walker "a celebrity that wants to be a politician," and noted that being a good football player does not qualify someone to help run the nation.“In college, [Mr Walker] was amazing. One of the best running backs of all time," Mr Obama said. "But here is the question: Does that...
JC Post

🎤Affirmative action in jeopardy after justices raise doubts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The survival of affirmative action in higher education appeared to be in serious trouble Monday at a conservative-dominated Supreme Court after hours of debate over vexing questions of race. The most diverse court in the nation's history — among the nine justices are four women, two...
JC Post

Control of Congress: What's at play one week from today

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for the last two years, but they may not have such consolidated power for much longer. Republicans are favored to win the House in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, bolstered by frustration over the economy and advantages in the redistricting process that takes place every 10 years. But Democrats are working to hold their ground, campaigning on maintaining access to abortion and other issues.
The Blade

Panel chastises high court ads as 'misleading' and 'false'

COLUMBUS — Calling them “misleading” or “false,” a panel of the Ohio State Bar Association has called for TV ads financed from both sides of the political aisle to be pulled from the air. The ads play into larger political narratives this year that target Republicans on abortion and Democrats on public safety. The stakes are high this year when it comes to Ohio's highest court. Chief justice and two associate justice seats are on the ballot with partisan control of what is now a 4-3 Republican-majority court to be determined. Over the next two years, the Supreme Court could, among other things, decide high-profile cases challenging the state's latest abortion law and the constitutionality of the next round of state legislative and congressional maps for 2024.
JC Post

Speaker Pelosi issues statement as husband released from hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)—House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Pelosi said, “Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on...
