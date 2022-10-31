COLUMBUS — Calling them “misleading” or “false,” a panel of the Ohio State Bar Association has called for TV ads financed from both sides of the political aisle to be pulled from the air. The ads play into larger political narratives this year that target Republicans on abortion and Democrats on public safety. The stakes are high this year when it comes to Ohio's highest court. Chief justice and two associate justice seats are on the ballot with partisan control of what is now a 4-3 Republican-majority court to be determined. Over the next two years, the Supreme Court could, among other things, decide high-profile cases challenging the state's latest abortion law and the constitutionality of the next round of state legislative and congressional maps for 2024.

