FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tears gathered in Coco Gauff’s eyes as she sat on the WTA Finals sideline during a changeover Thursday night after giving away a lead in what would become a 7-6 (6), 6-3 round-robin loss to Daria Kasatkina that ended the 18-year-old American's hopes of reaching the semifinals.

TEXAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO