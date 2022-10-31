Biden issues a warning as he accuses oil and gas companies of ‘war profiteering’ off Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

How come on Joey, these gas prices can’t be everyone’s fault! When you first started your, Biden price hikes you said it was Trumps fault when we all knew you had started a war with oil companies! Then you egged on and started a war in Ukraine then said with a grin gas prices was Putins war that caused already rising gas prices to go higher! And how you are back to tell us the oils companies are the problem and they make to much money and you want to tax them! FYI You sir are the problem and always have been!
8 Days before Midterms and suddenly Biden is concerned about Inflation and High Gas Prices directly caused by his War Mongers and Oil Decisions, Please! 🙄🙄🙄🤔
Why not ask your Saudi friends to pump more oil? Oops, you already did. How’d that go? Why not allow the pipeline to be finish. That’ll help. Ease off on the greenhouse restrictions. Cut the gas tax. Government makes more on a gallon of gas then the oil companies do in taxes.
Related
Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Former Keystone pipeline worker rips Biden after comments on oil production
Donald Trump’s biracial ex-girlfriend Kara Young says he told her she got her intelligence from white father
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Saudi Arabian minister of state blames high US gas prices on lack of American refinery production
TUCKER CARLSON: Thanks to Biden's religious war in Ukraine, the US is about to run out of diesel fuel
Former border officials vow to release illegal migrant numbers by Tuesday if Biden admin won't
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal
What Happens If the U.S. Runs Out of Diesel Fuel?
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper
Arizona refuses Biden administration demand to remove shipping containers along border
Russian fuel shipments to troops fighting in the Ukraine war have jumped to the highest level since the invasion began
Greta Thunberg reverses course on nuclear power, argues Germany is making a mistake by taking plants offline
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 990