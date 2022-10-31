ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Biden issues a warning as he accuses oil and gas companies of ‘war profiteering’ off Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

By Phil Mattingly
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Mr.T
3d ago

How come on Joey, these gas prices can’t be everyone’s fault! When you first started your, Biden price hikes you said it was Trumps fault when we all knew you had started a war with oil companies! Then you egged on and started a war in Ukraine then said with a grin gas prices was Putins war that caused already rising gas prices to go higher! And how you are back to tell us the oils companies are the problem and they make to much money and you want to tax them! FYI You sir are the problem and always have been!

pete
3d ago

8 Days before Midterms and suddenly Biden is concerned about Inflation and High Gas Prices directly caused by his War Mongers and Oil Decisions, Please! 🙄🙄🙄🤔

Gary Rogers
3d ago

Why not ask your Saudi friends to pump more oil? Oops, you already did. How’d that go? Why not allow the pipeline to be finish. That’ll help. Ease off on the greenhouse restrictions. Cut the gas tax. Government makes more on a gallon of gas then the oil companies do in taxes.

