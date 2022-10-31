Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578
The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon
The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. To that end, here are some of the...
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
Digital Trends
This 50-inch 4K TV is in the discount bin at Walmart for $238
Even if you’re on a tight budget, you’ll be able to purchase an upgrade for your home theater setup with the help of retailers’ TV deals. One of the cheapest offers that you can avail yourself of right now comes from Walmart, which is selling the 50-inch onn. 4 Series 4K TV with a $30 discount that makes it even more affordable at just $238, down from its original price of $268. We’re not sure how long this deal will last though, so you should hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain price.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)
If you’re looking for great laptop deals for school or work, finding something that balances cost and performance can often be hard. While the Gateway Ultraslim Notebook isn’t anything fancy, it still has some nice specifications while only costing a shockingly low $99 at Walmart, down from $230, which is cheaper than some tablets. You also get a year of Microsoft Office thrown in for free, worth $70.
msn.com
Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings
We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
WRAL
Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days sale starts Monday, Nov. 7 with new events each week
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days Sale is returning for 2022 with three separate savings events starting every Monday in November! Then, on Nov. 28, the Walmart Cyber Monday event takes place. Each...
WRAL
Walmart Black Friday Event #1 ad has dropped, some deals are live NOW, Walmart+ Membership half off through Nov. 3
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. The Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days sneak peek for the first event starting Nov. 7 is available to see and some of the sales are even live NOW at Walmart.com HERE! See below for a list of deals.
Aldi’s cast iron Le Creuset cookware dupes are on sale – and prices start from just £12.99
The evenings are darker, the sequin dresses are almost out and the festive season is fast approaching, which also means winter’s stewing season is here. If you’re looking to revamp your cookware collection with some fresh pans, Aldi has slashed the price on its coveted Le Creuset-inspired dishes. After bringing back its bestselling cast iron cookware earlier this autumn – for all your slow-cooked dinner and soup needs – now the retailer has reduced some of its 20cm casserole dishes by up to 35 per cent. Looking strikingly similar to Le Creuset’s kitchenware, the range includes a white, red, grey...
Gamespot
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals Include Some Incredible Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy must have written down the wrong dates on its calendar, because right you’ll find dozens of products available with Black Friday price tags. Black Friday won’t truly begin until late November, but from now until October 27 you’ll find TVs, laptops, headphones, and more listed for some of the best prices of the year.
mobilesyrup.com
Here are Best Buy’s Top Deals this week: TVs, soundbars, robot vacuums and more
Best Buy has launched its ‘Top Deals’ for the week of October 21st to the 24th. This week’s offers include Google products, an iRobot Roomba vacuum and even an electric scooter. For Best Buy’s early Black Friday offers, follow this link. Below are all of Best...
Home Depot’s Early Black Friday Deals on Milwaukee Tools Are Excellent
Time to restock your Team Red collection.
mensjournal.com
Now is the Time to Pick up the Samsung 85” QLED TV at Best Buy
Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. We are getting to that time...
Walmart’s secret sales section offers mean you can score up to 65% off TVs, smart watches & tablets but you must act now
WALMART is known for its sweet deals, but the store has a secret sales section that offers even better prices, it has been revealed. The "secret" Flash Picks mean shoppers can score as much as 65 percent off TVs, smart watches and tablets - but you have to act fast, as the deals end on Sunday or while supplies last.
EatingWell
Aldi Is Slashing Prices on Thanksgiving Essentials This November—Here's How to Take Advantage
Inflation is no joke, and regular supermarket shoppers have likely noticed that price hikes have made their way to just about every aisle. Kitchen staples like milk and eggs have increased in price by as much as 30.5%, according to reporting from our sibling brand The Balance. If you're having a tough time weathering those extra costs on the weekly grocery bill, the food-focused holidays up ahead might be more daunting than exciting.
Shop the best early Black Friday 2022 sales at Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's, Awara and more
The best early Black Friday 2022 sales have already started! Shop major markdowns at Amazon, Walmart, Target and more right now.
PopSugar
Tupperware Is Now Available at Target — Shop the Collection Here
Tupperware is often mistaken as the name for any run-of-the-mill plastic or glass food storage container, but the brand itself is actually far more exclusive. For years, Tupperware wasn't available at box stores and was set up primarily through direct-to-consumer sales. This meant Tupperware could be purchased solely through "Tupperware parties" and eventually through its own online store to further its reach. Nevertheless, the brand never sold outside of its website . . . until now. In October, Tupperware announced its foray into retail with Target, marking a big move for the company.
ComicBook
Walmart+ Memberships Are Half Off For Your Black Friday, Paramount+, and PS5 Needs
Walmart has announced their Black Friday Deals for Days plans for the 2022 holiday season, and it all starts today, November 1st with half off a Walmart+ membership. Regularly priced at $98 for the year, you can get a full year of benefits for $49 here at Walmart until November 3rd 2022 at 11:59PM ET. These benefits include a built-in subscription to Paramount+, early access to online deals, free shipping with no minimum order, member savings on fuel, and 6 months of free Spotify Premium (limited time), It also improves your chances of scoring a PS5 this holiday season.
AOL Corp
'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
intheknow.com
This 6-in-1 rechargeable cordless vacuum is on sale on Amazon for just $130 — that’s over $550 off
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Cordless vacuums are still some of the most...
Comments / 0