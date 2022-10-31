The Wolfsonian–FIU charts global ambition in “Plotting Power: Maps and the Modern Age,” on view through April 16, 2023. Drawing from the Wolfsonian’s renowned collection of art and design, Plotting Power uses paintings, prints, posters, industrial design, and graphic materials to explore the “weaponization” of geography through the lens of maps, globes and political propaganda.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO