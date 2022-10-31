Man's Review of 'Cinna Fuego Toast Crunch' Has Surprising Outcome

We're always ready for some cereal.

When you were growing up, what was your favorite cereal? Were you an Apple Jacks type of kid? Perhaps you liked Frosted Flakes for the high amount of sugar? Or maybe you want something a little spicy, like Cinnamon Toast Crunch. If that’s the case, it’s time to check out today’s post.

In a TikTok video, content creator @benedictpolizzi shared a review of Cinna Fuego Toast Crunch . Now we’ve never heard of this snack before, but it looks good. We're always ready for some cereal.

The review was entertaining to watch. First, he had technical difficulties opening the adult-proof bag. Then he shook up the bag without closing it completely. We all saw some of the pieces fall out the top. Haha. He mentioned girls who enjoy eating spicy pickles would like the Cinna Fuego Toast Crunch. Since we like our flavored pickles, this sounds like it could become our new favorite snack. His final comment on the Cinna Fuego Toast Crunch was that it would taste great served over ice cream, and he gives it a 6 out of 10.

Now that we know how the content creator feels about the Cinna Fuego Toast Crunch, let’s find out how the TikTok viewers responded. User @Jacob wrote, “All that dust just killed me.” @skeet22bnw joked, “The breakfast of champions.” @Angela Kimball315 asked, “Why do I feel like this would taste like a fireball?” @Elizabeth Marie replied, “You didn’t even taste one to see. You went ALL IN. LOL.”

