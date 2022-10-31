Read full article on original website
Supporters say Walton County tax will bring safer highways
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Supporters of a one-cent sales tax in Walton County are making their push before election day next week. Some believe the controversial referendum is catching heat because county commissioners are backing the plan. Supporters of the tax want voters to understand why city leaders decided to put the tax on […]
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County interested in revamping Fairgrounds property, making it an event venue for locals
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council held a public workshop to discuss the future of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds property on Lewis Turner Blvd. The 40-acre property was originally purchased by the City of Fort Walton Beach for around $4 million. Years later, the city...
WEAR
Commissioner Piech wants to keep working for Santa Rosa County residents
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla -- Santa Rosa Commissioner David Piech wants to keep running District Four. Piech is vying with challenger Ray Eddington to keep his seat in the 2022 mid-term elections. He said Tuesday he remains committed to improving infrastructure, roads, drainage, and pedestrian access -- the very concerns...
$1.29M in oil spill money given to Okaloosa County School District
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District will be using grant money from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill to create a new healthcare training facility. The school board approved the $1,291,000 grant at a meeting on Monday, Oct. 24. OCSD is using this money from Triumph Gulf Coast to help fund a $3,664,923 […]
Supporters say one-cent tax is the ‘best solution’ for Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County business owners and locals are sharing their thoughts on the controversial sales tax referendum. Some believe it is the only way to improve infrastructure in the county. They said it is the only solution to funding transportation projects. Walton County commissioners are asking residents to approve a one-cent […]
WEAR
Escambia County Public Schools candidate vies against incumbent again
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla -- This mid-term election is not the first race that Raymond Guillory challenged Paul Fetsko for the district two seat on the Escambia County Public Schools board. In 2018, Guillory and Fetsko faced off for the four-year seat that Fetsko won. Guillory said he is back because...
wuwf.org
Santa Rosa County's District 4 race could mean a new leader for Navarre area
Next week’s election could bring new leadership to Santa Rosa County’s District 4. Commissioner Davie Piech is running for his second term and will face challenger Ray Eddington on the general election ballot. The Holley-Navarre area has been growing exponentially in recent years, as has the rest of...
WEAR
Citizens to vote on potential changes to Pensacola City Council members' pay increases
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- People who live in Pensacola will be voting on five amendments to the city’s charter. The third and fourth amendment are related to elected officials. If a person is running for mayor and they aren’t filing by petition, they have to pay a filing fee that’s three percent of the mayor’s salary. It’s the same rule for city council members.
WEAR
Escambia County Public Schools board race hotly contested
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fl -- Surrounded by controversy, an Escambia County Public Schools (ECPS) District 2 board race between an incumbent and the returning candidate is heated. Incumbent Paul Fetsko, who ran against challenger Raymond Guillory in 2018, has the same concerns but different stances. Fetsko questions Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith's...
Orange Beach City Schools adding another safety feature
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A school is supposed to be a safe haven where learning takes place but recently, schools all across Baldwin County have taken the extra mile to ensure their school is secure in the event of an emergency. As for Orange Beach City Schools, they’re adding the Halo Smart Sensor. Orange […]
New food truck court opens at Fort Walton Beach Landing Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A vacant lot at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park is now home to food trucks for lunchtime every weekday. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach non-profit has a month-to-month permit on the property to bring more people downtown. Landing Park at 139 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL […]
Fort Walton Beach Homeless shelter needs donations for new building
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — One Hopeful Place, a non-profit serving homeless people in Fort Walton Beach, is asking for help. The location at 1564 N. Beal Extension is adding a cold-weather shelter for this year making room for 48 extra beds. This extra room comes at an extra cost. One Hopeful Place Urgent […]
Locals plan kayak clean up for litter-filled Shoal River
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Kimberly Jordan and her husband went for a paddle down Shoal River on a crisp October morning with hopes to enjoy the changing foliage. What Kimberly found was low water levels and piles of trash. “Plastic bottles and glass bottles are the most of what I see out there,” said Jordan. […]
‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ removed from Escambia County School curriculum
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County School Board voted 4 to 1 in favor of removing “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” as an optional novel study for 12th grade English classes. “I’m rebuking you because God is righteous and these books are wicked. If you cannot see that these books need to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County community supporting mother and son who lost everything to tornado
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been nearly four days since Joann Balinsky and her fourteen-year-old son had their lives turned upside down. Last weekend, FOX10 News reported a tornado that devastated Balinsky’s mobile home in Gulf Shores on the Bon Secour River-- leaving she and her son with next to nothing.
WALA-TV FOX10
2022 Baldwin County Parade of Homes
Get an up close look at beautiful homes in our area! The Baldwin County Home Builders Association is hosting the 2022 Parade of Homes November 5-6, 2022. This year’s parade is featuring 25 homes in Baldwin County. The 2022 Showcase Home was built by Pickering Building and Renovations, LLC and is located in the North Hills at Fairhope subdivision. The featured homes are located from Spanish Fort to Orange Beach. For parade maps and information go to www.bchba.com or pick up a magazine at any parade home.
WALA-TV FOX10
Month-long Perdido Pass dredge project creates new beach west of jetty
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A month-long dredging project at Perdido Pass wrapped up Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Orange Beach. The Army Corps of Engineers dredged the channel every two-to-three years in order to keep the pass navigable for larger vessels. What do you get when a massive dredge...
2 years after Hurricane Sally, Lillian Boat Launch repairs set to begin
Good news for boaters and anglers in Lillian, the Baldwin County Commission has given final approval for repairs to the Lillian boat launch.
WEAR
Owner of Pensacola generator service company arrested for fraud, grand theft
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The owner of Boardwalk Generator Service, Inc. in Pensacola was arrested Wednesday on nearly 40 counts of charges including fraud and grand theft. Fraud - Falsely Identifying Self as a Contractor - 18 counts. Grand Theft - 18 counts. Fraud - Obtain Property $50K or more...
beckersdental.com
DentaQuest expands in 3 Florida dental deserts
DentaQuest and Advantage Dental Plus recently added four locations across three Florida counties. The new offices are in Crestview, Pace, Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola. The Crestview, Pace and Fort Walton Beach offices will be able to serve 10,000 patients each, and the Pensacola location will have the capacity for 18,000, according to a Nov. 1 news release from DentaQuest.
