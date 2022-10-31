ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Supporters say Walton County tax will bring safer highways

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Supporters of a one-cent sales tax in Walton County are making their push before election day next week. Some believe the controversial referendum is catching heat because county commissioners are backing the plan. Supporters of the tax want voters to understand why city leaders decided to put the tax on […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Supporters say one-cent tax is the ‘best solution’ for Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County business owners and locals are sharing their thoughts on the controversial sales tax referendum. Some believe it is the only way to improve infrastructure in the county. They said it is the only solution to funding transportation projects. Walton County commissioners are asking residents to approve a one-cent […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Citizens to vote on potential changes to Pensacola City Council members' pay increases

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- People who live in Pensacola will be voting on five amendments to the city’s charter. The third and fourth amendment are related to elected officials. If a person is running for mayor and they aren’t filing by petition, they have to pay a filing fee that’s three percent of the mayor’s salary. It’s the same rule for city council members.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Escambia County Public Schools board race hotly contested

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fl -- Surrounded by controversy, an Escambia County Public Schools (ECPS) District 2 board race between an incumbent and the returning candidate is heated. Incumbent Paul Fetsko, who ran against challenger Raymond Guillory in 2018, has the same concerns but different stances. Fetsko questions Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith's...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach City Schools adding another safety feature

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A school is supposed to be a safe haven where learning takes place but recently, schools all across Baldwin County have taken the extra mile to ensure their school is secure in the event of an emergency. As for Orange Beach City Schools, they’re adding the Halo Smart Sensor. Orange […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Locals plan kayak clean up for litter-filled Shoal River

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Kimberly Jordan and her husband went for a paddle down Shoal River on a crisp October morning with hopes to enjoy the changing foliage. What Kimberly found was low water levels and piles of trash. “Plastic bottles and glass bottles are the most of what I see out there,” said Jordan. […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

2022 Baldwin County Parade of Homes

Get an up close look at beautiful homes in our area! The Baldwin County Home Builders Association is hosting the 2022 Parade of Homes November 5-6, 2022. This year’s parade is featuring 25 homes in Baldwin County. The 2022 Showcase Home was built by Pickering Building and Renovations, LLC and is located in the North Hills at Fairhope subdivision. The featured homes are located from Spanish Fort to Orange Beach. For parade maps and information go to www.bchba.com or pick up a magazine at any parade home.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
beckersdental.com

DentaQuest expands in 3 Florida dental deserts

DentaQuest and Advantage Dental Plus recently added four locations across three Florida counties. The new offices are in Crestview, Pace, Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola. The Crestview, Pace and Fort Walton Beach offices will be able to serve 10,000 patients each, and the Pensacola location will have the capacity for 18,000, according to a Nov. 1 news release from DentaQuest.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy