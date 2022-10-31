ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper Kupp Injury Details Revealed On Monday Afternoon

By Cameron Flynn
 3 days ago

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rams' head coach Sean McVay was reportedly "kicking himself" for putting Cooper Kupp into the game Sunday while down by three scores late in the fourth quarter against San Francisco.

Kupp, who suffered an ankle sprain in the final minutes of Los Angeles' 31-14 loss to the 49ers yesterday, fortunately looks to have avoided a major injury.

According to Ian Rapoport this afternoon, the Rams' receiver is considered day-to-day and questionable to play in Week 9 with a low ankle sprain.

"From NFL Now: #Rams WR Cooper Kupp is expected to be day-to-day with his ankle sprain," Rapoport said in an NFL Now segment Monday.

Before the injury Sunday, Kupp caught 8 of 12 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he saw two rushing attempts which totaled 10 yards.

In his seven games played this season, Kupp ranks fifth-best among all NFL receivers in terms of total receiving yards (686). He's also tied for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns (5) on the year.

If Kupp is forced to miss any time, it's likely that Allen Robinson II will see an uptick in targets, along with Van Jefferson and Ben Skowrownek seeing extra receiving work as well.

The Rams will hope for a speedy recovery from Kupp as the team prepares for a road matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.

