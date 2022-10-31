ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Look: Another Angle Of The Michigan Stadium Tunnel Incident

By Alek Arend
 3 days ago

Another video angle, courtesy of ESPN's coverage, has emerged of the Michigan Stadium tunnel incident on Saturday night.

Several Michigan State players appeared to gang up on two Michigan football players in the stadium's tunnel after the game.

The Big Ten, Michigan and law enforcement is involved in an extensive investigation that could result in legal action.

Here's a look at a critical piece of evidential video that will likely be used:

"ESPN captured tunnel video of the Michigan State incident with Michigan after the game on Saturday," said Brad Galli.

Jim Harbaugh has seen multiple angles of the incident. He calls them "sickening" and demands action be taken.

“I’ll provide an update: Right now we have an ongoing police investigation. What happened in the tunnel was egregious,” Harbaugh said, per Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit . “It’s sickening to watch the videos. The ones that are on social media right now and also the ABC tunnel cam—it’s in a higher elevation, it shows much more of what took place. As I said, those are sickening to watch.”

Hopefully action is taken against the Michigan State players who were involved.

rwtindall
3d ago

Dont blame the "tunnel". Blame the Mich st. "student" Athletes who assaulted the Michigan players. The blame falls squarely on their shoulders.

cathouse1
3d ago

Coaches need to explain sportsmanship to their players. And emphasize that if they succumb to stupidity then they will be punished accordingly.

Daisy Mae
3d ago

2 football teams should be able to walk through the tunnel without a fight. State knows the rules, they aren’t 3 years old.

