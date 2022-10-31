ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers Coach Announces Official Week 9 Starting Quarterback

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FnD4w_0itOnBtA00

The Carolina Panthers suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, falling 37-34 in overtime.

But the Panthers have no plans to change quarterbacks following the defeat.

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Monday that his team will start P.J. Walker behind center when they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Baker Mayfield will continue to serve as Walker's backup.

"Panthers HC Steve Wilks says PJ Walker is still their starting quarterback. Shouldn't be much of a surprise." -- Ari Meirov

The start will be the third in a row for Walker, who initially took over behind center when Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain. Walker then led the Panthers to an upset of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week Seven.

While the Panthers fell short against the Falcons, Walker threw for 317 yards and a touchdown. The score, a 62-yard bomb to D.J. Moore with 24 seconds remaining, miraculously tied the game and looked like it would serve as the game-winner before kicker Eddy Pineiro missed the ensuing extra point.

Wilks has consistently praised Mayfield , who hadn't served as a backup quarterback since his rookie season, for his support of Walker the past few weeks.

