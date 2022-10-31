Read full article on original website
cofc.edu
Alumnus Honors Late Partner With Scholarship Supporting LGBTQ Students
Together for 22 years, Frederick “Rick” Fowler Jr. ’84 and Justin Marc Thomas shared a passion for travel, fitness, sailing and spending time with friends. Sadly, Thomas passed away on Aug. 31, 2022, after a courageous and fearless battle with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). “Everyone loved Justin...
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations
Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
cofc.edu
CofC Welcomes New Faculty
The College of Charleston is proud to welcome its newest faculty members. With a diversity of expertise in a variety of disciplines, they come excited and ready to teach, mentor and inspire students across campus. And the College couldn’t be more proud to welcome them to its community. Over...
Widow of slain Rev. Clementa Pinckney sues Facebook, Russian oligarch, says online radicalization led to Charleston massacre
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIAT) — As the massacre in Charleston began on June 17, 2015, Jennifer Pinckney did all she could to protect her daughter. She said she locked the door to her husband’s office, where she and her daughter happened to be when the shots rang out. Then – together – the two hid under […]
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.
This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in America
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
walterborolive.com
Sad day for the Band of Blue
On last evening we received sad news that one of our Colleton County High School students, Delaine Ford, a Senior and a Band Captain of The Band of Blue passed away unexpectedly. We are deeply saddened by her death and send our condolences to her family and friends. The Colleton...
Charleston City Paper
Aaron Hines comes full circle
Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Aaron Hines is stepping into his full potential. The Charleston-native-turned-Texan spoke to the City Paper ahead of the Oct. 28 release of his biggest personal project to date, an EP entitled Love Now Or Later. “I’ve gotten comfortable with who I am as a person, and I’ve...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Custom snack business reaps rewards in SC Lowcountry
Our next guest’s success in the popcorn, chocolate, and ice cream business has earned her the most recent Female Small Business Person of the Year award from the South Carolina district of the US Small Business Administration. Mike Switzer interviews Kathy Lindell, owner of Simple Treasures in Summerville, SC.
This Is The Best Sandwich In South Carolina
Food and Wine found the best sandwiches around the country, including this ever-popular bite in South Carolina.
abcnews4.com
Grants awarded to several CCSD schools
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Several schools in the Charleston County School District were each awarded a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America's Libraries. Springfield Elementary School and Pepperhill Elementary School, Burke High School, and R.B. High School were the recipients. CCSD is one of the...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Charleston 2022 SC: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Charleston this year? This post covers Christmas Charleston 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Charleston, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
tmpresale.com
Dave Mason in Charleston, SC Jan 21st, 2023 – presale password
WiseGuys has the latest most current Dave Mason presale password 😀 While this limited time presale opportunity is happening, you can buy tickets for Dave Mason ahead of tickets go on sale to the public. Don’t pass up this rare chance to see Dave Mason’s show in Charleston, SC!...
Summerville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Summerville. The Conway High School football team will have a game with Summerville High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. The Ashley Ridge High School football team will have a game with Cane Bay High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
cofc.edu
16th Annual Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival Kicks Off Nov. 10
The Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival, in partnership with the College of Charleston, is proud to announce the 16th edition of the annual celebration of contemporary Italian cinema and culture. The 2022 event is set for Nov. 10-13, 2022, at the Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., in downtown Charleston.
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous Neighborhoods
The Charleston Metro Area of South Carolina has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The Battery in Charleston, SC, USA,By Chris Pruitt - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
Highest-rated bars in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over […]
live5news.com
New $200M development aims to connect Summerville community
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Located at the corner of Berlin Myers Parkway and Highway 78, a 57-acre multi-use property will bring new development to the Summerville area by early 2025. The property, named Sawmill, will include 474 multi-family apartment units, offices, restaurants, hotels, stores, banks, outdoor spaces and a 40,000-square-foot...
Breaking down CCSD School Board races
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Over 30 candidates are running for nine seats on the Charleston County School District School Board. There is a chance that all nine members are new to the board. This is the first election where candidates are coming from single-member districts. The candidates and their stances of what CCSD’s most pressing issues […]
maritime-executive.com
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston
A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
