ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cofc.edu

Alumnus Honors Late Partner With Scholarship Supporting LGBTQ Students

Together for 22 years, Frederick “Rick” Fowler Jr. ’84 and Justin Marc Thomas shared a passion for travel, fitness, sailing and spending time with friends. Sadly, Thomas passed away on Aug. 31, 2022, after a courageous and fearless battle with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). “Everyone loved Justin...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations

Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
CHARLESTON, SC
cofc.edu

CofC Welcomes New Faculty

The College of Charleston is proud to welcome its newest faculty members. With a diversity of expertise in a variety of disciplines, they come excited and ready to teach, mentor and inspire students across campus. And the College couldn’t be more proud to welcome them to its community. Over...
CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.

This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Sad day for the Band of Blue

On last evening we received sad news that one of our Colleton County High School students, Delaine Ford, a Senior and a Band Captain of The Band of Blue passed away unexpectedly. We are deeply saddened by her death and send our condolences to her family and friends. The Colleton...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Aaron Hines comes full circle

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Aaron Hines is stepping into his full potential. The Charleston-native-turned-Texan spoke to the City Paper ahead of the Oct. 28 release of his biggest personal project to date, an EP entitled Love Now Or Later. “I’ve gotten comfortable with who I am as a person, and I’ve...
CHARLESTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Custom snack business reaps rewards in SC Lowcountry

Our next guest’s success in the popcorn, chocolate, and ice cream business has earned her the most recent Female Small Business Person of the Year award from the South Carolina district of the US Small Business Administration. Mike Switzer interviews Kathy Lindell, owner of Simple Treasures in Summerville, SC.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Grants awarded to several CCSD schools

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Several schools in the Charleston County School District were each awarded a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America's Libraries. Springfield Elementary School and Pepperhill Elementary School, Burke High School, and R.B. High School were the recipients. CCSD is one of the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
tmpresale.com

Dave Mason in Charleston, SC Jan 21st, 2023 – presale password

WiseGuys has the latest most current Dave Mason presale password 😀 While this limited time presale opportunity is happening, you can buy tickets for Dave Mason ahead of tickets go on sale to the public. Don’t pass up this rare chance to see Dave Mason’s show in Charleston, SC!...
CHARLESTON, SC
cofc.edu

16th Annual Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival Kicks Off Nov. 10

The Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival, in partnership with the College of Charleston, is proud to announce the 16th edition of the annual celebration of contemporary Italian cinema and culture. The 2022 event is set for Nov. 10-13, 2022, at the Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., in downtown Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

New $200M development aims to connect Summerville community

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Located at the corner of Berlin Myers Parkway and Highway 78, a 57-acre multi-use property will bring new development to the Summerville area by early 2025. The property, named Sawmill, will include 474 multi-family apartment units, offices, restaurants, hotels, stores, banks, outdoor spaces and a 40,000-square-foot...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Breaking down CCSD School Board races

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Over 30 candidates are running for nine seats on the Charleston County School District School Board. There is a chance that all nine members are new to the board. This is the first election where candidates are coming from single-member districts. The candidates and their stances of what CCSD’s most pressing issues […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
maritime-executive.com

Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston

A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy