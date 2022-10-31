ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

severnaparkvoice.com

Historic Listman Store Undergoing Renovations

The corner of Earleigh Heights Road and Light Street offers B&A Trail access, parking, public restrooms and the B&A Railroad Museum, and soon, it may offer the community another service. In 2021, native Severna Park residents Doug and Cindy Schafer purchased the Listman property adjacent to the B&A Trail. The...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Honoring DJ QuickSilva

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore Native and Superstar DJ has a lot to celebrate this weekend with an official street naming ceremony and a birthday party. DJ QuickSilva joined us to share more about this honor.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Trunk-or-treat at Nick's Fish House offered parents an Halloween alternative

On Halloween, parents were keeping crime in mind as they took their kids out trick-or-treating, with some finding a safe alternative to the classic door-knocking. While many kids went door-to-door seeking out sweet treats, some chose to attend a trunk or treat event, including the one in Port Covington. On Monday, Nick's Fish House transformed their parking lot into a trunk-or-treat event for south Baltimoreans.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Inner Harbor ice rink to return next week; other holiday events announced for Baltimore waterfront

The Inner Harbor’s ice rink will return next week, and a slate of events are planned for Baltimore’s waterfront as the winter holiday season nears. Starting at 5 p.m. Nov. 11, the Inner Harbor ice rink will be open again. The ice rink, which is sponsored by the Pearlstone Family Fund and the Joseph & Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds, will be located at the top of the Inner Harbor Amphitheater between the Harborplace pavilions through Jan. 16.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Sip Local Brews, Taste Local Eats & Enjoy Local Music at the 5th Annual Patterson Park BrewFest

This annual event will be hosted in Patterson Park, Baltimore’s best backyard. Friends of Patterson Park presents the 5th Annual Patterson Park BrewFest, which will take place Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 12pm to 4:30pm at the Patterson Park Bull Circle. New this year – an Early Access Ticket, which will include early entry at 11am along with an assortment of breakfast stouts and bites.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Perry Hall woman celebrates 105th birthday

PERRY HALL, MD—When Rose Boughter was born, Woodrow Wilson was still President and jazz music was beginning to burst onto the scene. The Cottages of Perry Hall resident this week celebrated her 105th birthday. Councilman David Marks and the Baltimore County Department of Aging helped with the festivities. “It...
PERRY HALL, MD
Wbaltv.com

I-Team previews recommendations reached by Baltimore Squeegee Collaborative

The Baltimore mayor's Squeegee Collaborative wrapped up its work on creating a comprehensive approach to eradicating the problem across the city. The 11 News I-Team on Thursday exclusively spoke with members of the collaborative who discussed what the public can expect to happen next. For many squeegee workers, their days...
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Review: Miss Toya’s charms with New Orleans-style cooking

At Miss Toya’s Creole House, a server pours a mixture of Casamigos Blanco tequila, blood orange juice and sour mix into a sleek, silver-lined, black cocktail coupe in front of a young woman dressed for a night on the town. The scarlet liquid, triggered by dry ice, bubbles like a witch’s brew and releases a billowy fog into the air that plants a message into my brain: I’ll have what she’s having! Soon I’m sipping on my own Lady Voodoo cocktail, created by Toya Miskiri, who, with her husband, chef Jeffeary Miskiri, opened the Silver Spring restaurant in August. I try to keep it company with an order of deviled eggs spiked with pickle relish and topped with giant lumps of Venezuelan crab meat, but the tasty bites vanish practically before my drink’s bubbles subside. Not to worry, oysters Rockefeller on the half shell—six plump bivalves loaded with garlicky creamed spinach and Parmesan and broiled to golden brown—are right behind them.
SILVER SPRING, MD
whatsupmag.com

Wowing Them in Wardour

Primary Structure Built: 2000 Sold For: $6,480,000 Original List Price: $6,480,000 Bedrooms: 7 Baths: 5 Full, 2 Half Living Space: 6,728 Sq. Ft. No detail was too small and no resource material too rare for this truly exceptional property in the highly-desirable Annapolis community of Wardour. Built to rival any chateau in France, this grand manor home offers 185 feet of private water frontage on Weems Creek.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wnav.com

MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners

Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where To Get The Ice Cream In Maryland

Justine's Ice Cream Parlor is a classic, old-fashioned Ice Cream Parlor that offers a variety of shakes and sundaes. The extensive menu is filled with inventive flavors and creative combinations. Visitors are guaranteed to leave here feeling satisfied. Talbot Street and St. Michaels offer an assortment of ice cream flavors...
MARYLAND STATE

