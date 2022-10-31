ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Big Chilly
3d ago

Would be better to make multiple jackpots, lets say 100,000. It does not help for one person to get 700 million-1 billion. Imagine how many families it could benefit. I could change this country in 2 years let alone 4.

7
TW
3d ago

I'd take the annuity, why not... 19 million a year? I'm good... I'd be investing bigtime and each year make my money work for me. if I died I'd give the money to my folks. 19M, I'm good. really good

2
 

AZFamily

Homebuilders offering more incentives as interest rates rise

Former President Obama will rally for Democrat Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly at an event in Phoenix today in an effort to drum up support for Democrats in Arizona. Nicole Dupuis-Witt spoke to Arizona’s Family in her first interview since starting the job. Triple shooting leaves man dead at...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona schools once again facing ‘massive cuts’ because of spending limit

PHOENIX — Arizona schools are once again at risk of having to slash their budgets because of a decades-long spending cap. The Arizona Department of Education sent a letter to state lawmakers on Tuesday, notifying them that K-12 public schools across the state will have to cut their current spending by $1.38 billion this spring.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

On the house hunt? Here are some of the most affordable areas in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time since 2002, the average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is above 7%, and it will likely continue to climb after the Fed announced another rate hike Wednesday afternoon. For some buyers, the sticker shock is forcing them to put the house hunt on hold, but it doesn’t have to.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park

The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Study: Once affordable car models now unattainable for average consumer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Once affordable car models are now unattainable for the average consumer, a recent study by iSee Cars finds. Used car affordability dropped 19.7% in Phoenix between August 2019 and August 2022. iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer said that part of the reason for this is due to supply chain shortages and increased demand. “From August 2019, well before the pandemic lockdowns started, to August of 2022, new car prices increased by almost 29%, and three-year-old used car prices increased by 52%, but incomes increased by only 13%.”
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Residents in Arizona can determine the future of the state’s water

PHOENIX – Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought...
PHOENIX, AZ
hotelnewsresource.com

210 Room Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North Sold for $267.8 Million ($1.28 Million Per Key)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the 210-room Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to certain customary closing conditions. Because the acquisition is subject to certain customary closing conditions, the Company can give no assurance that the transaction will be consummated by such date or at all.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12news.com

Here's where you can vote in Maricopa County this week

PHOENIX — Election Day is just a week away, and we have a look at where you can cast your ballot if you're voting in person. The November General Election is on Nov. 8, 2022. The last day to mail in your early ballots is Nov. 1. In-person voters can drop off their signed ballot packages at any Vote Center or secure ballot drop box until Nov. 4.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Thanksgiving Dining in Phoenix 2022

Whether you desire a fine-dining prix-fixe holiday feast or simply need to pick up a few pies and tasty sides for your cozy family spread at home, read on for 30-plus restaurants and resorts that are offering Thanksgiving dining in Phoenix. Be sure to make reservations if you’re dining in...
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Teravalis bringing 300K residents to Buckeye

The Howard Hughes Corp. broke ground on its new Buckeye project, Teravalis, Oct. 28 with partners JDM Partners El Dorado Holdings and other stakeholders. Teravalis is expected to bring about 100,000 homes and 300,000 residents in the next 50 years. “It is not a short-term view that we are taking,...
BUCKEYE, AZ
Greyson F

Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on Airbnb

It's about to get a lot harder renting out properties on AirbnbTingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash. Airbnb had itself a moment. The short-term rental service exploded onto the scene several years ago, giving vacationers an alternative to staying in hotels. The service, which was the brainchild of two San Francisco roommates who wanted to make a few extra dollars renting out a spare room, eventually took on a life of its own, and while it has provided travelers with some additional flexibility, it has had a negative impact on housing communities around the country. Specifically, it made it possible for individuals to gobble up properties and turn them into short-term rentals, which in turn artificially inflated both housing and rental costs. But now, the city of Scottsdale is looking to put an end to this.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

