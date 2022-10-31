The concept of the girls’ night has long been characterized as a wine-fueled night on the town, traipsing to bars and restaurants (or just a girlfriend’s couch in front of a chick flick). There will be gossip. There will be many trips down memory lane. But who’s to say that men can’t get in on some R&R with their buddies, too? When we saw that Iverstine Farms Butcher recently hosted a guys’ night event for the butcher shop’s owner and his friends, we got to thinking of what else the bros of Baton Rouge could get up to for an evening of playing catch-up.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO