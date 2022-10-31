Read full article on original website
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
225batonrouge.com
Where to get breakfast tacos in Baton Rouge
Growing up in Houston, entrepreneur Will Edwards was accustomed to breakfast tacos and kolaches, items the LSU alumnus brought to the Capital Region with his fast-growing concept, Kolache Kitchen. Nearly 10 years later, the restaurant has six locations—three in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and one in Key West.
wbrz.com
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opening soon
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced in August its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
225batonrouge.com
Unpacking Gov’t Taco’s inventive taco creations, inspired by U.S. government—and flavors
We can’t talk about tacos without the owner of Gov’t Taco Jay Ducote. Since opening the first location of his taco shop at White Star Market on Government Street in 2018, he has been creating his own colorful spin on street tacos, themed around the U.S. government and made with fresh and bold ingredients.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge’s first Shake Shack is here. See the details of its grand opening.
Baton Rouge residents, get ready to shake things up with the opening of the area’s first Shake Shack. Shake Shack will hold the grand opening of its first Baton Rouge location on November 14, company officials announced. The restaurant will open at the Mall of Louisiana in a freestanding...
225batonrouge.com
How Baton Rouge does tacos: Untraditional, unique twists around town
Just as there’s always a new restaurant, food truck or dish to explore around Baton Rouge, the same goes for the types of tacos to taste. Local restaurants serve personality-filled tacos with stand-out ingredients like red beans and rice, mangos and even waffles. Next time you’re feeling adventurous, order one of these out-of-the-ordinary tacos.
225batonrouge.com
A soiree, music festival, clothing swap and more this weekend in Baton Rouge
Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting its 4th Edition Storybook Soiree on Thursday, Nov. 3. Knock Knock is excited to welcome the adults back. This “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” affair will have live entertainment by the ‘80s band Werewolf, a silent auction, dancing and games. Tickets will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and specialty cocktails. The raised funds will support the museum’s educational initiatives.
MySanAntonio
Picture-Perfect Louisiana Home for Sale Has a Surprise Brewing Inside
Like the New Hampshire home listing featuring "Halloween" movie villain Michael Myers and a Kentucky Victorian's frighteningly fabulous photos, this haunting home is casting a spell for Halloween. The exterior of this newly built four-bedroom, 2,588-square-foot dwelling is picture-perfect, looking like something out of a magazine. But the interiors of...
225batonrouge.com
5 guys’ night activities to try around Baton Rouge
The concept of the girls’ night has long been characterized as a wine-fueled night on the town, traipsing to bars and restaurants (or just a girlfriend’s couch in front of a chick flick). There will be gossip. There will be many trips down memory lane. But who’s to say that men can’t get in on some R&R with their buddies, too? When we saw that Iverstine Farms Butcher recently hosted a guys’ night event for the butcher shop’s owner and his friends, we got to thinking of what else the bros of Baton Rouge could get up to for an evening of playing catch-up.
brproud.com
Visually impaired woman to receive once-in-a-lifetime home in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The cost of living continues to rise and economic experts warn of a recession hitting in the next few months. Despite this, one group is helping a woman move forward financially. At a time when it’s getting tougher to afford a new home, new...
225batonrouge.com
Meet the team behind the Zippy’s famous sign and sayings
The 20-something-foot metal marquee sign outside of Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos & More is not afraid to say what everyone else in Baton Rouge is thinking. And for that, it has become a can’t-miss part of Baton Rouges’ culture—especially in early November when LSU plays football rival The University of Alabama.
225batonrouge.com
Know your tacos: The origins of 8 different types—and where to find them in Baton Rouge
Not all tacos are made the same. Different styles and proteins originate from various regions and unique cooking styles. Around Baton Rouge, you can find traditional street tacos, trendy Birria tacos and everything in between. Here’s a guide. Al Pastor from Puebla, Mexico. Al pastor means “shepherd style” in...
theadvocate.com
A secret tunnel used by Huey Long once connected two hotels. Now you can roam it.
The corridor was called Peacock Alley in its heyday, named for the peacock blue and green-colored tiles that covered its floor. The tiles are gone, but the corridor is still there, as are the tales of its storied past. The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center simply called it The Tunnel when announcing its plan to reopen the passageway in October 2019.
brproud.com
Locals in Baton Rouge count on luck in hopes of scoring billion dollar jackpot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPRROUD)– Hours ahead of the drawing, people in Baton Rouge are flocking to get their hands on a lottery ticket. It’s a frenzy to get the prize of a lifetime, a billion dollar jackpot. Dozens packed the B-Quick gas station on Perkins Road for a...
wbrz.com
Zac Efron comes to Baton Rouge amid film industry boom
BATON ROUGE - A big budget movie is now filming in the capital area, and it's one of many that are funneling money into the local economy. “Economically, when you think about some of the big films, it’s an incredible injection of money into our local economy," said Chris Stelly with Louisiana Economic Development.
225batonrouge.com
Does the new Jubans live up to its storied history? Here’s what 225’s reviewer thought
THE BASICS: Much has changed in the fine dining world since Jubans first opened 40 years ago. So when the renovated and rebranded restaurant made its modern debut this spring, diners were pleased to find a space and menu that’s just as nostalgic as it is forward-thinking. A stunning design concocted by X Design and DNA Workshop is outfitted with brass and stone finishes and custom wallpaper and artwork, with nods to Baton Rouge culture and style throughout. Since its April reopening, it’s quickly reclaimed its reputation as a local icon.
inregister.com
On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere
Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
theadvocate.com
This national engineering firm is moving from Perkins Rowe to downtown Baton Rouge
HNTB, a national engineering firm, plans to move its Baton Rouge offices from Perkins Rowe into the II Rivermark Centre office building. HNTB will take up about 9,200 square feet on the 12th floor of the office building at 450 Laurel St., which had been known as the Chase North Tower.
theadvocate.com
See which Baton Rouge auto dealer is renovating a Florida Boulevard property
Gerry Lane Enterprises is turning a building on Florida Boulevard into a showroom for its fleet vehicle sales and a centralized operations office. About 40 to 50 people will work in the building at 6757 Florida, said Tyler Lane, executive manager of Gerry Lane Chevrolet. A small fleet vehicle office is based out of the back of Gerry Lane Chevrolet, but the new building will have space for customers to see the trucks and cars that are available. Plans are to open the 20,169-square-foot building by the end of the year. Harvey Honore Enterprises is the general contractor.
inregister.com
Feast with Friends: Our downtown rooftop Thanksgiving celebration is a fresh take on tradition
Ever since Monica Gellar put a turkey on her head and shimmied through the door of Chandler and Joey’s apartment, Thanksgiving has been closely associated with friends. Or Friends, that is. The six 20-somethings on everyone’s favorite turn-of-the-millennium sitcom demonstrated every November that gathering with a group of special non-relatives can be just as festive and memorable as the traditional family holiday dinner.
