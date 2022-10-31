Read full article on original website
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
CBS 58
Community ofrenda opens on Milwaukee's south side in honor of Dia de los Muertos
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The name Day of the Dead sounds like it could be a sad or even morbid event. But in Mexican culture, it's actually a colorful, even joyful celebration, and we saw evidence of that Wednesday in Milwaukee. "We've had an ofrenda at my house forever, honoring...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Public Museum honors Native American Heritage Month with special events
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday, Nov. 1 marked the first day of Native American Heritage Month. It's a time to reflect on and recognize the significant contributions made by both past and present Native Americans. Throughout November, the Milwaukee Public Museum will be honoring their history and cultural impact with...
CBS 58
Fun events taking place in Milwaukee post-Halloween
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The spooky season may be over, but there is still plenty to experience in Milwaukee in November. Claire Koenig, Communications Director for VISIT Milwaukee joined us on Wednesday, Nov. 2 to offer a preview of some fun, upcoming events in the area. VISIT MIlwaukee's events calendar...
Downtown Waukesha announces 'Night of Lights' event
The City of Waukesha is kicking off the holiday season with a new event this year, the Night of Lights!
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Free day at Milwaukee County Zoo, Swan Lake
From a free day at the Milwaukee County Zoo to a Swan Lake performance at the Milwaukee Ballet, you're bound to find something you enjoy happening in the city this weekend.
CBS 58
'A dog district': Project leaders share plans for Downtown Dog Park, adjacent brewery
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County is down one play spot for pups after the closure of Runway Dog Park earlier this week, but the city could gain a new dog park by next year. A project is planned for the Third Ward, giving downtown dogs a new place to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert: Milwaukee man, 61, last seen on N. 55th Street
MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for 61-year-old Ronald Bruner of Milwaukee. Officials say Bruner was last seen in the area near N. 55th Street between Mill Road and W. Green Tree Road. He should still be walking as officials say he does not have access to a vehicle or bus pass. Bruner also does not have a cellphone.
WISN
Milwaukee may soon have downtown 'Dog District'
MILWAUKEE — Just blocks from its Deer District, Milwaukee soon could be adding a "Dog District." Developers unveiled plans Wednesday for a new Foxtown Brewery to combine with a proposed new downtown dog park. The project is planned along the Milwaukee River between downtown and the Historic Third Ward.
CBS 58
Seasonal root beer on tap at Milwaukee's Sprecher Brewery
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local favorite root beer is welcoming in a seasonal favorite, just in time for November. Sprecher craft soda fans can enjoy Pumpkin Spice Root Beer, now on tap. Sharad Chada, CEO of Sprecher Brewery joined us on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss the flavor. He...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Drama 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Drama the puppy!. She is a five-month-old white and tan dog that is looking for her forever home. She is currently being housed in the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Stacy Oatman from WHS joined us...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee group hopes bus bench will be more than a place to sit
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee North Sunrise Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 1 unveiled a new bus stop bench at 55th and Center. More than just a place to sit, the organization hopes the bench will help bring people in the community together. "Not only would it improve the neighborhood, but...
milwaukeemag.com
Peek Inside Joe Pabst’s Outrageously Artful Downtown Condo
A series of life events, including a new relationship and the prospect of building something fresh together, prompted local philanthropist and collector Joe Pabst, whose ancestry is best revealed by his last name, to sell his over-5,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial home and pursue high-rise condo dwelling. The search was a simple...
CBS 58
Natalie's Everyday Heroes: Grandmother's struggles turn to giving back to people in need
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee grandmother's struggle to feed her family has turned into a chance to make change. Anita Garrett is a member of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin's Food Leaders Lab. It's a leadership program for people who know what it's like to be hungry. She's sharing her...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee shootings Friday morning; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Friday, Nov. 4. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 1:06 a.m. near 26th and Lloyd. Police say a 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
CBS 58
Kenosha County fundraiser to benefit seniors and family services, raffling Packers tickets
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha Area Family and Aging Service Inc. is preparing to host its "Bowls 'n Bakers" fundraiser next week. The 18th annual event is scheduled to take place on Nov. 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Parkway Chateau banquet hall. Ronald Tatum, CEO...
People push for pedestrianizing Humboldt Park after 2 women and baby are hit
Keeping cars out of Humboldt Park. That's an option on the table after another person was hit by a car in the park in the last three days.
Dancing Granny injured in parade performs for caregivers who saved her life
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies performed at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center on Thursday as a thank you to the medical team that saved one of the grannies.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
CBS 58
Labradoodle puppy trains to become Concordia University's newest certified comfort dog
SAUKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Concordia University Wisconsin is expanding one of its on-campus comfort programs with the help of a new employee. Grace, a five-month-old labradoodle, is training to be the university's newest certified comfort dog. Concordia's comfort dogs work hand-in-hand with students enrolled in the Compassion Care Certificate...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Union Grove
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Hometowns tour continues next week, though the tour will look a bit different. While the tour pauses on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to comprehensive Election Day coverage, we will be back on the road on Thursday, Nov. 10 to visit Union Grove in Racine County!
