10 facing charges in massive retail fencing operation bust after $7.5M in stolen goods recovered
Multiple search warrants executed last month in the Chicago area and three others in California, led law enforcement to recover an estimated $7.5 million worth of retail products and evident of a "sophisticated criminal enterprise," officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban woman faces reckless homicide charge for causing 6-vehicle crash, resulting in death of 73-year-old
GLENVIEW, Ill. - A Prospect Heights woman faces a reckless homicide charge after causing a six-vehicle crash, resulting in the death of a 73-year-old man. Alina Jacek, 55, was charged with reckless homicide, speeding (35+), failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, too fast for condition and following too closely.
CBS News
10 charged in Will Co. connected to multi-state theft ring with goods worth $7.5M
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Will County State's Attorney filed indictments against 10 people connected to a multi-state retail theft ring using millions of dollars operating in Chicago. There were 126 pallets of goods, with 278,000 items in all. Prosecutors said five people stole the products from stores all over the...
Lincolnwood restaurant owner charged with strangling pregnant girlfriend to death, hiding body
The pregnant woman's body was found discarded at a water plant with a note tucked into her jacket, prosecutors said.
Reward offered for info on Sycamore High School vandals
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have damaged Sycamore High School. According to Sycamore Police, the damage has been occurring over the past six months, specifically involving damage to the school buses and the tennis shed located next to the […]
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery man charged with shooting and killing wife
A Montgomery man is being charged with murder in the death of his wife. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that 46-year-old Timothy A. Gordon shot and killed 35-year-old Yajaira Gordon at their home in the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane in Montgomery at around noon on Monday.
After 14 Wounded, Including 3 Kids, In Halloween Mass Shooting, Officials Vow Shooters Will Be Brought To Justice
CHICAGO — Police Supt. David Brown had a message for the people responsible for a mass shooting that wounded 14 people — three of them children — Halloween night: “You did not get away with this, and you are not going to get away with this.”
WSPY NEWS
Channahon Man Accused of Threatening Public Officials
The Channahon Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up in the area Municipal Dr. and Northern Illinois Drive around 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31st. Officer were informed a male subject fled from a vehicle after taking a female acquaintance’s phone. When officers met with the female victim, she reported a verbal argument led to the suspect, identified as Ashar S. Simmons, taking a cellular phone from the victim’s possession. Simmons then fled into a storage facility on Northern Illinois Drive.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows suspects wanted for stealing $6,500 worth of merchandise at Orland Park Apple store: police
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Orland Park police are searching for five suspects who were involved in a theft at a local Apple store recently. Police said some of the individuals kept watch, while the others grabbed merchandise and hid the items in their coats. A total of five iPhones and...
Police: Bank robbed in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
Charges announced in multi-state retail theft ring bust
JOLIET, Ill. — Ten individuals have been charged with a range of felonies following a yearlong undercover investigation across multiple states. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office announced the charges today which came nearly one month after multiple search warrants were executed on October 6, 2022 in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook, and three locations […]
959theriver.com
FBI Releases Security Photo of PNC Bank Robber
The FBI has just released a security photo of the suspect who is connected to recent robberies at the Heartland Bank in Plainfield on Saturday, and the PNC Bank in Joliet on Sunday. The suspect in both cases was listed as a male, about 25-years-old, wearing blue jeans, a dark...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery murder third in 37 days; two men caught
More details are emerging on the third murder to hit the village of Montgomery in the last 37 days. In a Montgomery Police Department press release Monday afternoon, a domestic-related incident resulted in a death. Police were called to the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane for an unresponsive subject who suffered a gunshot wound at approximately 12:06 p.m.
Drunken driver charged after video shows high-speed crash in Arlington Heights
Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.
Batavia High School employee won't be charged after video appears to show student in headlock
ABC7 obtained a still photo of the video showing the school worker pinning the girl against a table in the school's cafeteria.
2 killed, 2 seriously hurt in Campton Hills crash involving school bus, police say
Two people were killed and two more were seriously hurt in a west suburban crash involving a school bus, police said.
Young brother, sister killed in Kane County bus crash remembered with fondness
Two people were killed and two more were seriously hurt in a west suburban crash involving a school bus, police said.
IL Police Searching For Three Suspects Who Stole $118K From ATM
Three thieves stole $118,000 from an ATM machine and are on the run from the police. Unfortunately, there will always be dumb criminals doing stupid crimes in Illinois. One thing I have noticed is they are definitely getting braver. When it comes to the who, what, where, why, and how, it does not matter anymore.
WSPY NEWS
Brother and sister identified as victims in Kane County crash
A brother and sister were identified as the victims of the SUV versus school bus crash in Kane County Monday afternoon. The Kane County Coroner's Office identified the two as nineteen-year-old Emil Diewald and twenty-year-old Grace Diewald, both of unincorporated St. Charles. Both were graduates of Burlington Central High School.
villageoflisle.org
Lisle Police to Dispose of More than 50 Unclaimed Bicycles
The Lisle Police Department has more than 50 unclaimed bicycles in storage that the department will dispose of. These bicycles have been held for 6-months or longer, and any associated police reports with them have been closed with no owners coming forward to claim them. Any citizen missing a bicycle...
