Channahon, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Reward offered for info on Sycamore High School vandals

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have damaged Sycamore High School. According to Sycamore Police, the damage has been occurring over the past six months, specifically involving damage to the school buses and the tennis shed located next to the […]
SYCAMORE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery man charged with shooting and killing wife

A Montgomery man is being charged with murder in the death of his wife. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that 46-year-old Timothy A. Gordon shot and killed 35-year-old Yajaira Gordon at their home in the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane in Montgomery at around noon on Monday.
MONTGOMERY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Channahon Man Accused of Threatening Public Officials

The Channahon Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up in the area Municipal Dr. and Northern Illinois Drive around 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31st. Officer were informed a male subject fled from a vehicle after taking a female acquaintance’s phone. When officers met with the female victim, she reported a verbal argument led to the suspect, identified as Ashar S. Simmons, taking a cellular phone from the victim’s possession. Simmons then fled into a storage facility on Northern Illinois Drive.
CHANNAHON, IL
WGN News

Police: Bank robbed in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Charges announced in multi-state retail theft ring bust

JOLIET, Ill. — Ten individuals have been charged with a range of felonies following a yearlong undercover investigation across multiple states. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office announced the charges today which came nearly one month after multiple search warrants were executed on October 6, 2022 in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook, and three locations […]
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

FBI Releases Security Photo of PNC Bank Robber

The FBI has just released a security photo of the suspect who is connected to recent robberies at the Heartland Bank in Plainfield on Saturday, and the PNC Bank in Joliet on Sunday. The suspect in both cases was listed as a male, about 25-years-old, wearing blue jeans, a dark...
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery murder third in 37 days; two men caught

More details are emerging on the third murder to hit the village of Montgomery in the last 37 days. In a Montgomery Police Department press release Monday afternoon, a domestic-related incident resulted in a death. Police were called to the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane for an unresponsive subject who suffered a gunshot wound at approximately 12:06 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, IL
Q985

IL Police Searching For Three Suspects Who Stole $118K From ATM

Three thieves stole $118,000 from an ATM machine and are on the run from the police. Unfortunately, there will always be dumb criminals doing stupid crimes in Illinois. One thing I have noticed is they are definitely getting braver. When it comes to the who, what, where, why, and how, it does not matter anymore.
DOLTON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Brother and sister identified as victims in Kane County crash

A brother and sister were identified as the victims of the SUV versus school bus crash in Kane County Monday afternoon. The Kane County Coroner's Office identified the two as nineteen-year-old Emil Diewald and twenty-year-old Grace Diewald, both of unincorporated St. Charles. Both were graduates of Burlington Central High School.
KANE COUNTY, IL
villageoflisle.org

Lisle Police to Dispose of More than 50 Unclaimed Bicycles

The Lisle Police Department has more than 50 unclaimed bicycles in storage that the department will dispose of. These bicycles have been held for 6-months or longer, and any associated police reports with them have been closed with no owners coming forward to claim them. Any citizen missing a bicycle...
LISLE, IL

