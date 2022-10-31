ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michigan Mom Makes Quite a Meatloaf!

Mom, Meatloaf!! What is she doing back there? Well, now we know. Meatloaf has always been kind of a joke. I mean it is a very 70s or 80s esque kind of meal. Thanks to Wedding Crashers , it has also become a movie line that we quote. I suppose you have to thank Chaz for offering his mom to make one. Now a Michigan mom is going viral thanks to a very artistically done meatloaf. A mom from Mesick, Mi created a bit of meatloaf art in honor of her son Colin. Well done Melissa! Food art is impressive, but this is pretty darn funny too. Take a look here.
Metro Detroit sees temps in the 70s -- How long will it last?

DETROIT – Even though we’ve already had our first snowflakes, that doesn’t mean we can’t still see temps return to the 70s. Mostly clear skies and light westerly winds. Lows in Detroit are around 43 degrees and upper 30s in the burbs. We could have a bit of patchy fog, but not as much as we had this morning.
5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners

Maybe it was all the election commercials drowning out everything else, but new restaurant buzz seemed a little quieter this month. Here are details on five concepts that made their debut in October, plus three that switched ownership and, sadly, one neighborhood diner that closed permanently. Symposia. Executive chef Elliott...
Halloween waste; what to do with it and other holiday trash

(CBS DETROIT) - Halloween 2022 has come and gone. However, that doesn't account for what the holiday left behind."It seems like everything is made out of plastic," says Aaron Hiday, compost program coordinator for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and EnergyFrom decorations to all things costumes, plastic surrounds the holiday season with Halloween beginning it all. "Reuse, save and reuse," Hiday says when talking about those decorations, candy pails and costumes. He says finding room to save those decorations is one of the best ways to help the environment when it comes to a holiday like Halloween."My wife...
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
Michigan Lottery: Chance to win $5 Loaded instant game

105.1 The BOUNCE has your chance to hit it big with the Michigan Lottery!. Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. Listen to The Morning Bounce November 14-18 for your chance to call in and win. This month’s feature is $5...
All you need to know about building tiny home in Michigan

Michigan is a great state to live in if you're into tiny houses. They've made it easy for people who want to build them. Tiny house advocates are working hard to get ADUs legalized in residential neighborhoods. Each town has its own rules about what can be built in a backyard. You'll start by visiting your local building department, either for the county or the township, and find out what the zoning laws are.
The High Cost of Rent In Michigan: The Struggle Is Real

News flash: everything is expensive. You see it at the pump. You feel it at the grocery store. If you find yourself in need of a place to live, well that is economically challenging too. Lansing is a college town, but still. We all seem to be paying student rates or higher. Michigan isn't the worst, but it still isn't cheap. You can see where the mitten ranks here.
Gage Cannabis Announces Fourth Social Equity Grant Recipient, Midwest CannaNurses

Gage Cannabis, subsidiary of TerrAscend Corp. and a leading high-quality cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, today announced its fourth social equity grant recipient, Midwest CannaNurses (“MCN”). MCN is a Detroit-based minority-owned holistic health and wellness education consulting company dedicated to health advocacy, education and inclusion with a focus on cannabis as an alternative therapy.
Wyatt Law gives updated protections for children in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer updated people on the protections of Wyatt’s Law to Michigan’s Central Registry for Child Abuse and Neglect. Whitmer signed a bill in May that would allow parents and child-caring employers like schools to more easily get information on a person’s history so they can better protect children. The law went into effect on Tuesday.
