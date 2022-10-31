Read Our Editor’s Note On The November 2022 Bread Issue

I t’s the holiday season, and at our house that includes making many loaves of zucchini-pineapple bread. I started baking this treat more than 20 years ago to give to friends and to make my apartment smell festive, too. When my kids were little, they helped grease pans, measure ingredients, and stir them together. Now I’m relegated to cleanup duty while they take over the whole process and lick the bowl clean.

It’s a joyous tradition that ends with delicious bread for family and friends, who rave about it every year: “Awesome! It’s zucchini bread time!” It could be made all year, and the kids have lobbied for that. But I reserve it for the weeks between Thanksgiving and the new year so that it remains significant and something to anticipate. Is there anything better than the scent of baking bread and the delight of that first bite, fresh from the oven? My mouth is watering just writing about this! Hopefully yours was, too, as you saw this month’s cover and the bonanza of varieties we have in O.C. Our team was unanimous when it came to this suggestion for a cover story—YES! We’ve rounded up lots of types of bread, plus talked to a chef-turned-baker, made note of our favorite croissants, and suggested the best bread to be had in O.C. restaurants.

Besides the holiday zucchini bread, my family makes rosemary focaccia with herbs straight from the yard, the rosemary aroma lingering across the house for hours. (That’s a year-round pleasure.) We make a lot of bread, and the beer bread mix from Trader Joe’s was a revelation the first time we all tried it. Speaking of beer, be sure to join Orange Coast at the Balboa Craft Beer Festival on Nov. 12. It will be an afternoon of tastings and indulgence on the Newport Peninsula, perfect for getting ready for Thanksgiving.

