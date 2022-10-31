ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Move Over Bourbon, This Louisiana Distiller Is Making Rice Whiskey

In Japan, rice whiskey has been a style that distilleries have been making for years, but in America this category is still relatively unknown. Despite that, Louisiana distillery J.T. Meleck is hoping you’ll put down the bourbon for a second and give rice whiskey a try. According to the TTB (the branch of the federal government responsible for overseeing alcohol), whiskey is a spirit distilled from a fermented mash of grain. So despite the fact that most whiskey made in America is bourbon, which must be made from at least 51 percent corn, rice whiskey certainly meets the legal definition. J.T....
LOUISIANA STATE
Field & Stream

New Mexico Game Commission Votes to Delist Gould’s Turkey

On October 15, the state of New Mexico voted to remove the Gould’s wild turkey from its list of endangered and threatened species. The unanimous vote came during a regular meeting of the New Mexico Game Commission and capped a recovery plan that began back in April 2017. The decision could ultimately allow the New Mexico Game and Fish Department to expand hunting opportunities for the rarest of all wild turkey subspecies—which has been listed as threatened in the Land of Enchantment since 1974.
NEW MEXICO STATE

