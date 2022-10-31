Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Who is at risk for seasonal affective disorder?
Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression related to changes in seasons. Millions of adults in the U.S. may suffer from seasonal affective disorder, although many may not know they have the condition, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Signs and symptoms can include:. Feeling listless, sad...
Health Analysts Predict When Seasonal Affective Disorder Will Peak In 2022
Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) brings the blues to up to 3% of the population, typically during autumn and winter. WebMD explains that SAD symptoms resemble depression, including tiredness, disinterest in activities you usually enjoy, sleep pattern disruptions, food cravings and weight gain, and poor mood. Symptoms may vary in severity,...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Signs of Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder formerly known as a manic-depressive disorder is a mental condition characterized by abrupt transitions between manic and depressive affective states. According to the National Institute on Mental Illness, bipolar disorder often first manifests in the teen or early adult years and affects 2.6 percent of adult Americans or over 5.7 million people.
Medical News Today
What can cause pain in the hip joint?
Joint pain in the hip may occur due to one of several different underlying causes, such as bursitis, arthritis, or tears in the cartilage. A person may be able to treat some cases at home, but severe cases may require additional medical intervention. The hip is a stable ball and...
What Are The Most Common Prescribed Antidepressants?
Antidepressants are medications typically used to treat anxiety and depression. Learn more about the antidepressants most commonly prescribed by doctors.
Psych Centra
Depression: How to Call in Sick for Mental Health Reasons
When you’re having mental health challenges, sick leave can make a big difference. Not sure what to say when calling in sick with depression? Here are some options. Your mental health is just as important as your physical health — and prioritizing self-care over work is necessary sometimes, whether it’s the flu or depression. But due to stigma and misconceptions, it’s often harder to talk with your employer about mental health.
News-Medical.net
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
Medical News Today
Who diagnoses depression?
Depression is a serious mental health condition that causes symptoms such as sadness and lethargy. However, with the right diagnosis and treatment, people living with depression can manage their condition. It is natural to feel down or unmotivated at times while moving through life’s ups and downs. But if these...
Medical News Today
What to know about concussions and depression
In some cases, a concussion may increase a person’s risk of depression. Experts do not know exactly why this is, but some theorize inflammation may play a role. The above information comes from a 2017 research review. Research on the occurrence varies, but one 2020 study indicated that the rate of depression in high school students with a concussion was 36.4%. However, this study did not show that concussions directly caused depression in these students.
Early-Onset Dementia Explained
Although people typically are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease over 65, about 5% to 6% of people with Alzheimer's are younger than that, according to the Mayo Clinic. This rare form of the disease can develop in people as young as 30. About 11% of people with early-onset Alzheimer's have one of three genetic mutations passed through family history. Alzheimer's is a specific brain disease and is the most common form of dementia (via Alzheimer's Association).
Tv20detroit.com
ADHD diagnoses on the rise in adults — and the symptoms differ from childhood ADHD
(WXYZ) — When you think of someone with ADHD, you probably think of a child—and with good reason. At least some of the symptoms of ADHD have to emerge before the age of 12 to receive the diagnosis, but ADHD can also affect adults. If left untreated it...
MedicalXpress
People with binge-eating disorder benefit from specific behavioral therapy and medication
A new Yale study found that patients with binge-eating disorder (BED) and obesity can be helped quickly and benefit significantly from a specific behavioral therapy and a specific medication. The study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, tested behavioral weight loss treatment (a behavioral therapy focused on gradual behavioral...
Medical News Today
What is the connection between migraine and depression?
People with migraine have an increased risk of depression. In addition, depression can also increase the risk of migraine. Although there is no clear explanation for the link between migraine and depression, they may share similar causes. Genetic factors, changes in the brain, and alterations of chemicals in the body...
Freethink
Withdrawal symptoms from antidepressants can last over a year
In her book, “Blue Dreams: The Science and Story of the Drugs That Changed Our Minds,” psychotherapist Lauren Slater discusses psilocybin and MDMA as potential treatments for depression. Sadly, she hasn’t tried either given her longstanding antidepressant usage. As she told me in 2018, psychedelics are contraindicated to Prozac. Yet she sees hope in this class of drugs for a wide range of mental health treatments.
Gizmodo
Largest Trial Yet Shows Promising Results for Psilocybin as Depression Treatment
A study out this week is the largest of its kind to suggest that psilocybin—the key ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms—can be a potential treatment for depression. The randomized trial found that people with treatment-resistant depression who received a large dose of psilocybin along with psychological support experienced a significant reduction in symptoms up to three weeks later, as compared to those who took a much smaller dose of psilocybin.
New Promise in Fight Against Depression
LSD-type psychedelics, though with no “trip” or other psychoactive side effects, is reported to reduce anxiety and depression in mice. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to their mental health, or who suspects a mental health-related diagnosis, to visit their doctor or therapist. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including National Institute of Mental Health, Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (Fifth Edition), and NPR.org.
CNET
Should You Eat Based On Your Blood Type? What Experts Say
Your blood type matters in ways that might surprise you. It's tied to your risk of heart disease, how much you get bit by mosquitoes and more. There's even a diet based on blood type, which proposes that people with type O blood should focus on eating different foods than, say, those with type A or B. For example, people with blood type A are advised to avoid eating red meat, and those with type O are advised to do the opposite.
Psych Centra
What Is Melancholic Depression?
Depression with melancholic features is a diagnostic specifier for depression. The hallmark features are a complete loss of pleasure, low reactivity, and slowed movements. Depression is an umbrella term for major depressive disorder (MDD), also called major depression or clinical depression. There are different subtypes of depression, many of which are characterized by intense feelings of hopelessness and loss of interest.
WebMD
Exercise During Chemo May Help You Beat the Treatment's Effects
Nov. 1, 2022 -- Exercising while undergoing chemotherapy can help cancer patients overcome the treatment’s debilitating effects and return to normal life faster. That’s according to a new study of 266 patients undergoing chemotherapy for testicular, breast, or colon cancer or non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. All the participants took part in a 6-month exercise program, but half started the program during their chemo treatment (3 months before their chemo was scheduled to end), while the other half started after chemo was finished.
WebMD
What Is a Neural Tube Defect?
Western equine encephalitis is a viral illness most commonly reported in the western United States and Canada. Most infected people have mild flu-like symptoms, including fever and vomiting, as well as symptoms affecting the nervous system in more severe cases. Older people and infants are at the greatest risk of deadly complications.
