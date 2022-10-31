ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Woman's Impressive Attempt to Carry Drinks From the Swim-Up Bar Is Going Viral

By Kathleen Joyce
 3 days ago

Now this is someone who knows the meaning of dedication.

One of the classic parts of any tropical resort is the swim-up bar in the pool. Why get out of the pool to get your drink on when you can literally just swim up to the bar? Of course, trying to swimming while holding multiple drinks is often easier said than done.

Vlogger @georgiaakingg02 was at a surprisingly deep swim-up bar at a hotel in Dubai . Despite the difficult of swimming through deep water with hands full of drinks, Georgia was determined to bring the booze back to her buds.

LOL! That's trooper behavior right there. If a drop of that nasty pool water makes it into her drinks, it's all over. But Georgia is no quitter, and despite her sudden plunge, she managed to tread back up and transport the drinks unscathed! That's one chick who doesn't let the party down!

Garnering millions of views, the video went viral because- well, let's face it, anyone who's ever tried to swim away from a pool bar with multiple drinks in hand can relate to her struggle. Georgia's viewers were applauding her for heroic and successful efforts to bring home the booze. "She understood the assignment," remarked @_thisbeme. "She’s got her priorities in order. There’s hope in future generations," @tonysmokes1 applauded. "Sacrifice oxygen for the drinks!" laughed @s_k_u_l_l_s.

Frankly, all of her swimming struggles could likely have been avoiding with slightly better pool design. "Who puts a deep end by the pool bar," wondered @rsshawn2021- good question. While it might not have been a super-deep dip, it clearly dropped off more than she expected! There's danger that lurks in those waters, too... "Lesson 1- never put your face under water near a swim up bar," quipped @schu174. Yuck... the less we think about that, the better. It just goes to make us appreciate her commitment to her mission all the more!

