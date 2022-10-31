ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shania Twain rides into Dallas to reclaim her throne on upcoming world tour

Country music star Shania Twain is embarking on an expansive world tour dubbed the Queen of Me Tour, which will come to Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on July 21, 2023. The Dallas date is the second-to-last of 44 North American concerts currently scheduled on the tour before Twain heads to Europe for five final shows. In addition to Dallas, she will also play in Houston on July 22.This is Twain's first tour in nearly five years; she last played in Dallas in June 2018. She'll be joined on the tour by a variety of well-known current female stars; Arlington...
Jonas Brothers gobble up halftime gig at Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game

The pop group Jonas Brothers will return to Arlington to perform live during the halftime show of the Thanksgiving Day game between the Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys announced October 25.This will be Jonas Brothers' second time performing during the Thanksgiving Day halftime show, as they also did so in 2008. The November 24 performance is a part of the kickoff for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, which raises funds to provide Christmas gifts, food, shelter, and rent and utility assistance to millions of people struggling this holiday season and beyond. The campaign...
